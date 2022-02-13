An Angular wrapper for the Web Audio API's AudioContext.

Besides being a wrapper this module also patches the deprecated and prefixed versions of the AudioContext which are out there. It uses the standardized-audio-context to do so.

Usage

This module can be installed via npm like this:

npm install angular-audio-context

It provides an Angular Module that can be imported into your Angular app as usual.

import { AudioContextModule } from 'angular-audio-context' ; ({ imports: [AudioContextModule.forRoot( 'balanced' )] }) export class AppModule {}

The AudioContext can then be injected into your components and services.

import { Injectable } from '@angular/core' ; import { AudioContext } from 'angular-audio-context' ; () export class AnyService { constructor ( private _audioContext: AudioContext ) {} }

In addition to the AudioContext , this module also provides a function called isSupported which returns a promise which either resolves to true or false depending on the currently used browser's Web Audio API support. An example usage might look like this:

import { Component, Inject } from '@angular/core' ; import { isSupported } from 'angular-audio-context' ; ({ selector: 'any-component' , template: '<span *ngIf="this.isSupported() | async">Yeah, your browser is supported.</span>' }) export class AnyComponent { constructor ( (isSupported) public isSupported ) {} }

In case you are missing a feature or found a bug just fork this repository or raise an issue. Thanks.

Example

The following component defintion shows how to implement a basic component which produces a beep each time the button inside the template gets clicked.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { AudioContext } from 'angular-audio-context' ; ({ selector: 'my-beep' , template: '<button (click)="beep()">beep</button>' }) export class BeepComponent { constructor ( private _audioContext: AudioContext ) {} public async beep(): void { if ( this ._audioContext.state === 'suspended' ) { await this ._audioContext.resume(); } const oscillatorNode = this ._audioContext.createOscillator(); oscillatorNode.onended = () => oscillatorNode.disconnect(); oscillatorNode.connect( this ._audioContext.destination); oscillatorNode.start(); oscillatorNode.stop( this ._audioContext.currentTime + 0.5 ); } }

Compatibility

Up to version 5 this module was compatible with Angular 1.

Alternatives

There is also module called ngWebAudio which tries to simplify the buffering and playback of a single audio file by utilizing the Web Audio API.

Acknowledgement

The naming of this module tries to align with the recommendations given in the Specification for reusable AngularJS components.