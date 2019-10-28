NG-AUDIO
The AngularJs Audio Module
Installation:
bower install angularjs-audio
Development Instructions
- Clone Git Repo
- Install dependencies with
npm install; bower install;
- Install Gulp with
npm install -g gulp;
- Run dev environment with
gulp;
Deployment
To deploy to
gh-pages, call
gulp deploy;
Total awesomeness for playing sounds. Project page here:
##AngularJs Audio Project Page
##AngularJs Audio Documentation
Release Notes v1.7.4
- Updated Angular dependency to support 1.6.x
Release Notes v1.7.3
Release Notes v1.7.2
- Updated Angular dependency to support 1.5.x
Release Notes v1.7.1
Release Notes v1.7.0
- Add trackTime filter
- Add disablePreload option
- Fixed bug where performance could not be changed after sound was loaded
- Updated bower file and dependencies to use Bower for development environment deps using devDependencies
- Added longer song in examles
- automate to github page deploy
- add stuff to Readme
Release Notes v1.6.2
- add hover support
- update gh-pages
Release Notes v1.5.0
Release Notes v1.4.2
- add unlock boolean to disable unlocking if desired
- added performance var to let user tweak performance
Release Notes v1.4.0
- several bug fixes. update version numbers
Release Notes v1.3.0
- fixes audio on most mobile devices
Release Notes v1.2.1
- removed depencency on bootstrap, jquery and ui-router
- fix 0 volume bug
Release Notes v1.2
- added unbind() which improves performance but loses read functionality
- reduced file size
- reduced interval cycle
Release Notes v1.0
- Not backwards compatible with previous version. please check out the AngularJs Audio Docs since this is pretty much completely different
- for previous version check out branch v0.9
License
The MIT License
Copyright (c) daniel stern, Azureda