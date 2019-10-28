openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aa

angular-audio

by Daniel Stern
1.7.3 (see all)

Angular Directive for Playing Sounds

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

371

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Audio Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NG-AUDIO

The AngularJs Audio Module

Installation: bower install angularjs-audio

Development Instructions

  1. Clone Git Repo
  2. Install dependencies with npm install; bower install;
  3. Install Gulp with npm install -g gulp;
  4. Run dev environment with gulp;

Deployment

To deploy to gh-pages, call gulp deploy;

Total awesomeness for playing sounds. Project page here:

##AngularJs Audio Project Page ##AngularJs Audio Documentation

Release Notes v1.7.4

  • Updated Angular dependency to support 1.6.x

Release Notes v1.7.3

  • Add toFinish callback

Release Notes v1.7.2

  • Updated Angular dependency to support 1.5.x

Release Notes v1.7.1

Release Notes v1.7.0

  • Add trackTime filter
  • Add disablePreload option
  • Fixed bug where performance could not be changed after sound was loaded
  • Updated bower file and dependencies to use Bower for development environment deps using devDependencies
  • Added longer song in examles
  • automate to github page deploy
  • add stuff to Readme

Release Notes v1.6.2

  • add hover support
  • update gh-pages

Release Notes v1.5.0

  • add playback rate supprt

Release Notes v1.4.2

  • add unlock boolean to disable unlocking if desired
  • added performance var to let user tweak performance

Release Notes v1.4.0

  • several bug fixes. update version numbers

Release Notes v1.3.0

  • fixes audio on most mobile devices

Release Notes v1.2.1

  • removed depencency on bootstrap, jquery and ui-router
  • fix 0 volume bug

Release Notes v1.2

  • added unbind() which improves performance but loses read functionality
  • reduced file size
  • reduced interval cycle

Release Notes v1.0

  • Not backwards compatible with previous version. please check out the AngularJs Audio Docs since this is pretty much completely different
  • for previous version check out branch v0.9

License

The MIT License Copyright (c) daniel stern, Azureda

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@vime/angularCustomizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nme
ng-media-eventsAngular directives for HTML5 audio/video media events
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
32
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ip
io-playerWeb component - Audio player
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
np
ngx-plyrAngular 6+ binding for Plyr video & audio player
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
4K
nap
ngx-audio-player A library for playing audio using HTML 5 audio for Angular 7/8/9/10.
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 23 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial