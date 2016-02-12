An AngularJS module to display notifications
We are using this libraries for the sample, note that jQuery is used for
angular.element and font awesome for the icons, but you can use another one.
Install using bower
bower install angular-atomic-notify
First include the css and js of the project:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="src/angular-atomic-notify.css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="src/angular-atomic-notify.js"></script>
Include the module into your own application:
angular.module('sample', ['atomic-notify']);
Add the directive to your project:
<ng-atomic-notify></ng-atomic-notify>
Also you can customize 100% the template with your own HTML:
<ng-atomic-notify custom-template="custom.html"></ng-atomic-notify>
atomicNotifyService.info(message, delay);
atomicNotifyService.error(message, delay);
atomicNotifyService.success(message, delay);
atomicNotifyService.warning(message, delay);
using
atomicNotify.custom you can specifc the icon that you want to use in the notification:
atomicNotifyService.custom(type, message, iconClass, delay);
.config(['atomicNotifyProvider', function(atomicNotifyProvider){
atomicNotifyProvider.setDefaultDelay(5000);
atomicNotifyProvider.useIconOnNotification(true);
}])