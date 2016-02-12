openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aan

angular-atomic-notify

by Maxi Gimenez
1.0.4 (see all)

Atomic growl notifications for angular.js applications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

111

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-atomic-notify

An AngularJS module to display notifications

Sample

Dependencies

We are using this libraries for the sample, note that jQuery is used for angular.element and font awesome for the icons, but you can use another one.

Demo

- Online demo

Install

Install using bower

bower install angular-atomic-notify

Usage

Include in your project

First include the css and js of the project:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="src/angular-atomic-notify.css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="src/angular-atomic-notify.js"></script>

Include the module into your own application:

angular.module('sample', ['atomic-notify']);

Add the directive to your project:

<ng-atomic-notify></ng-atomic-notify>

Also you can customize 100% the template with your own HTML:

<ng-atomic-notify custom-template="custom.html"></ng-atomic-notify>

Methods

atomicNotifyService.info(message, delay);
atomicNotifyService.error(message, delay);
atomicNotifyService.success(message, delay);
atomicNotifyService.warning(message, delay);

using atomicNotify.custom you can specifc the icon that you want to use in the notification:

atomicNotifyService.custom(type, message, iconClass, delay);

Provider

.config(['atomicNotifyProvider', function(atomicNotifyProvider){
    atomicNotifyProvider.setDefaultDelay(5000);
    atomicNotifyProvider.useIconOnNotification(true);
}])

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial