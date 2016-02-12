An AngularJS module to display notifications

Dependencies

We are using this libraries for the sample, note that jQuery is used for angular.element and font awesome for the icons, but you can use another one.

Demo

- Online demo

Install

Install using bower

bower install angular-atomic-notify

Usage

Include in your project

First include the css and js of the project:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "src/angular-atomic-notify.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "src/angular-atomic-notify.js" > </ script >

Include the module into your own application:

angular.module( 'sample' , [ 'atomic-notify' ]);

Add the directive to your project:

< ng-atomic-notify > </ ng-atomic-notify >

Also you can customize 100% the template with your own HTML:

< ng-atomic-notify custom-template = "custom.html" > </ ng-atomic-notify >

Methods

atomicNotifyService.info(message, delay); atomicNotifyService.error(message, delay); atomicNotifyService.success(message, delay); atomicNotifyService.warning(message, delay);

using atomicNotify.custom you can specifc the icon that you want to use in the notification:

atomicNotifyService.custom(type, message, iconClass, delay);

Provider

.config([ 'atomicNotifyProvider' , function ( atomicNotifyProvider ) { atomicNotifyProvider.setDefaultDelay( 5000 ); atomicNotifyProvider.useIconOnNotification( true ); }])

License

MIT