Overview

This module provides a service that wraps user defined async functions, and allows them to await operations that update the view model without needing to manually trigger a $digest cycle.

The problem

Consider the following controller logic, where UserService.getUser() returns a promise:

let vm = this ; vm.user = { name : "" }; vm.getUser = async function ( userName ) { vm.user = await UserService.getUser(userName); console .log(vm.user.name); } vm.getUser( "foo" );

This code appears to function correctly, but the changes will not be reflected in the view until a $digest cycle occurs. Invoking $scope.$apply() will fix that problem, but then you end up with stuff like this everywhere:

vm.getUser = async function ( userName ) { vm.user = await UserService.getUser(userName); $scope.$apply(); }

The solution.

Let $async take care of it for you.

; let SampleViewCtrl = [ 'DummyService' , '$async' , function ( DummyService, $async ) { let vm = this ; vm.user = {}; vm.getUser = $ async ( async function ( userName ) { vm.user = await DummyService.getUser(userName); }); vm.getUser( "Ben Hansen" ); }]; export default SampleViewCtrl;

Getting started

NOTE: This module assumes you already have babel configured properly for async/await support. Take a look at this projects .babelrc file for a list of the required plugins.

1.) Install the package

npm install angular- async - await

2.) Import the module

import angularAsyncAwait from "angular-async-await" ;

3.) Add the module to your apps dependency list

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ angularAsyncAwait.name ])