This module provides a service that wraps user defined async functions, and allows them to await operations that update the view model without needing to manually trigger a $digest cycle.
Consider the following controller logic, where
UserService.getUser() returns a promise:
let vm = this;
vm.user = {name: ""};
vm.getUser = async function(userName) {
vm.user = await UserService.getUser(userName);
console.log(vm.user.name); // --> "foo";
}
vm.getUser("foo");
This code appears to function correctly, but the changes will not be
reflected in the view until a $digest cycle occurs. Invoking
$scope.$apply()
will fix that problem, but then you end up with stuff like this everywhere:
vm.getUser = async function(userName) {
vm.user = await UserService.getUser(userName);
$scope.$apply(); // don't forget this!
}
Let
$async take care of it for you.
"use strict";
let SampleViewCtrl = ['DummyService', '$async', function (DummyService, $async) {
let vm = this;
vm.user = {};
vm.getUser = $async(async function (userName) {
vm.user = await DummyService.getUser(userName);
// vm.user is now updated in the view
});
vm.getUser("Ben Hansen");
}];
export default SampleViewCtrl;
NOTE: This module assumes you already have babel configured properly for async/await support. Take a look at this projects .babelrc file for a list of the required plugins.
1.) Install the package
npm install angular-async-await
2.) Import the module
import angularAsyncAwait from "angular-async-await";
3.) Add the module to your apps dependency list
angular.module('myApp', [
angularAsyncAwait.name
])
4.) Inject the
$async service when required (typically in a controller and/or directive).