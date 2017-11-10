openbase logo
angular-aside

by Ismail Demirbilek
1.4.0 (see all)

Off canvas side menu to use with ui-bootstrap.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

193

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

angular-aside

Off canvas side menu for use with ui-bootstrap 0.14+. Extends ui-bootstrap's $uibModal provider.

💁‍♀️ Please use v1.2.x for ui-bootstrap versions 0.13 and below.

Live Demo

Install

Bower:

 $ bower install angular-aside

Then, include css/js in html.

NPM

 $ npm install angular-aside

Usage

 angular.module('myApp', ['ui.bootstrap', 'ngAside']);

angular.module('myApp')
  .controller('MyController', function($scope, $aside) {
    var asideInstance = $aside.open({
      templateUrl: 'aside.html',
      controller: 'AsideCtrl',
      placement: 'left',
      size: 'lg'
    });
  });

Supports all configuration that $uibModal has. Can be used with both template and templateUrl. For more info hit Modal section on angular-ui bootstrap documentation.

Additional Config

  • placement - Aside placement can be 'left', 'right', 'top', or 'bottom'.

Credits

Author

İsmail Demirbilek (@dbtek)

