Off canvas side menu for use with ui-bootstrap 0.14+. Extends ui-bootstrap's $uibModal provider.

💁‍♀️ Please use v1.2.x for ui-bootstrap versions 0.13 and below.

Install

$ bower install angular-aside

Then, include css/js in html.

NPM

$ npm install angular-aside

Usage

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ui.bootstrap' , 'ngAside' ]);

angular.module( 'myApp' ) .controller( 'MyController' , function ( $scope, $aside ) { var asideInstance = $aside.open({ templateUrl : 'aside.html' , controller : 'AsideCtrl' , placement : 'left' , size : 'lg' }); });

Supports all configuration that $uibModal has. Can be used with both template and templateUrl . For more info hit Modal section on angular-ui bootstrap documentation.

Additional Config

placement - Aside placement can be 'left' , 'right' , 'top' , or 'bottom' .

Credits

Author

İsmail Demirbilek (@dbtek)