Off canvas side menu for use with ui-bootstrap 0.14+. Extends ui-bootstrap's
$uibModal provider.
💁♀️ Please use v1.2.x for ui-bootstrap versions 0.13 and below.
$ bower install angular-aside
Then, include css/js in html.
$ npm install angular-aside
angular.module('myApp', ['ui.bootstrap', 'ngAside']);
angular.module('myApp')
.controller('MyController', function($scope, $aside) {
var asideInstance = $aside.open({
templateUrl: 'aside.html',
controller: 'AsideCtrl',
placement: 'left',
size: 'lg'
});
});
Supports all configuration that
$uibModal has. Can be used with both
template and
templateUrl. For more info hit Modal section on angular-ui bootstrap documentation.
placement - Aside placement can be
'left',
'right',
'top', or
'bottom'.
İsmail Demirbilek (@dbtek)