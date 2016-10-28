Angular Architecture Graph

This project is a node utility that analyses an angular project and exports a graph with the project's architecture: modules, controllers, directives and filters.

How to use it:

Require the module: var angularArchitectureGraph = require ( 'angular-architecture-graph' ), ]) Call it with your project code: var architecture = angularArchitectureGraph([ { id : 'file1.js' , text : '<angular code here in a string>' }, { id : 'file2.js' , text : '<angular code here in a string>' } ])

It was designed with grunt in mind. Use it with grunt-angular-modules-graph.

Do whatever you want with the resulted architecture object

About

This project was originally forked from , extracted from @carlo-colombo's angular-modules-graph

MIT