This project is a node utility that analyses an angular project and exports a graph with the project's architecture: modules, controllers, directives and filters.
Require the module:
var angularArchitectureGraph = require('angular-architecture-graph'),
])
Call it with your project code:
var architecture = angularArchitectureGraph([
{ id: 'file1.js', text: '<angular code here in a string>' },
{ id: 'file2.js', text: '<angular code here in a string>' }
])
It was designed with grunt in mind. Use it with grunt-angular-modules-graph.
This project was originally forked from , extracted from @carlo-colombo's angular-modules-graph
MIT