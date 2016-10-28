openbase logo
Readme

Angular Architecture Graph

This project is a node utility that analyses an angular project and exports a graph with the project's architecture: modules, controllers, directives and filters.

Codeship Status for lucalanca/angular-modules-graph

How to use it:

  1. Require the module:

    var angularArchitectureGraph = require('angular-architecture-graph'),
])

  2. Call it with your project code:

    var architecture = angularArchitectureGraph([
  { id: 'file1.js', text: '<angular code here in a string>' },
  { id: 'file2.js', text: '<angular code here in a string>' }
])

It was designed with grunt in mind. Use it with grunt-angular-modules-graph.

  1. Do whatever you want with the resulted architecture object

About

This project was originally forked from , extracted from @carlo-colombo's angular-modules-graph

License:

MIT

