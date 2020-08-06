An implementation of Microsoft Application Insights as a 100% AngularJS module. This module does not utilize the offical Application Insights Javascript SDK, in order to avoid depending on global code outside of the AngularJS platform scope.

Getting Started

Prerequisites

A Microsoft Application Insights Instrumentation Key: This can be obtained from https://portal.azure.com, and registering an Application Insights resource. A guide based on the latest portal update : Obtaining An Application Insights Instrumentation Key



###Installation

####Via Package

Bower

bower install angular-applicationinsights

NPM

npm i angular-applicationinsights

Nuget

####From Source

git clone https://github.com/VladimirRybalko/angular-applicationinsights.git cd angular-applicationinsights npm install grunt

Note: the angular-applicationinsights.js file will be in the build/ folder after running grunt.

###Setup

Add a reference to the angular-applicationinsights.js file in your main html file:

< script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.3.10/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.3.10/angular-route.js" > </ script > < script src = "build/angular-applicationinsights.js" > </ script > < script language = "javascript" > var amazingApp = angular.module( 'amazingApp' , [ 'ApplicationInsightsModule' ]); </ script >

Configure the provider during your application module's config phase:

<script language= "javascript" > var amazingApp = angular.module( 'amazingApp' , [ 'ApplicationInsightsModule' ]); amazingApp.config( function ( applicationInsightsServiceProvider ) { var options = { applicationName : 'amazingApp' }; applicationInsightsServiceProvider.configure( '<PUT YOUR APPLICATION INSIGHTS KEY HERE' , options ); }); </ script >

Basic automatic telemetry will be gathered out of the box, but for a direct reference inject the applicationInsightsService into your code:

amazingApp.controller( 'mainController' ,[ 'applicationInsightsService' , function ( applicationInsightsService ) { applicationInsightsService.trackEvent( 'An amazing Event happened' ); }]);

###Configuration The options object passed to the configure( iKey, options ) has a number of valid settings. Their names and default values are as follows:

var options = { applicationName : '' , autoPageViewTracking : true , autoStateChangeTracking : false , autoLogTracking : true , autoExceptionTracking : true , sessionInactivityTimeout : 1800000 , developerMode : false };

API Reference

trackEvent

Sends a custom event to Application Insights.

applicationInsightsService.trackEvent( name, properties, metrics );

trackException

Sends error data to Application Insights.

applicationInsightsService.trackException(exception, properties);

Note: if the autoExceptionTracking option is enabled, this method will be called any time the $exceptionHandler is invoked.

try { 1 + z; } catch (e) { $exceptionHandler(e); }

trackMetric

Sends a metric consisting of a name/value pair to Application Insights

applicationInsightsService.trackMetric( name, value, properties );

trackPageView

Sends telemetry data to Application Insights signifying a view change has occured.

applicationInsightsService.trackPageView( viewName , url, properties, metrics );

This method is invoked automatically any time the $locationChangeSuccess event is fired, and the autoTrackPageviews configuration option is enabled.

trackTraceMessage

Sends a trace log message to Application Insights.

applicationInsightsService.trackTraceMessage( message, severity, properties);

If the autoLogTracking option is enabled, trackTraceMessage will be called any time one of the $log service methods are called.

$log.info( 'message' );

defineUser

Define a new user metadata.

applicationInsightsService.defineUser( userId );

defineSession

Define a new session identifier of Application Insights.

applicationInsightsService.defineSession( sessionId );

defineDevice

Define a new device metadata.