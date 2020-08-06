openbase logo
angular-applicationinsights

by Vladimir Rybalko
0.3.1 (see all)

A 100% angularJS only module for using Microsoft Application Insights.

Readme

angular-applicationinsights

npm version license Build Status Dependency Status Coverage Status Code Climate

An implementation of Microsoft Application Insights as a 100% AngularJS module. This module does not utilize the offical Application Insights Javascript SDK, in order to avoid depending on global code outside of the AngularJS platform scope.

Getting Started

Prerequisites

###Installation

####Via Package

Bower
bower install angular-applicationinsights
NPM
npm i angular-applicationinsights
Nuget

####From Source

> git clone https://github.com/VladimirRybalko/angular-applicationinsights.git
> cd angular-applicationinsights
> npm install
> grunt

Note: the angular-applicationinsights.js file will be in the build/ folder after running grunt.

###Setup

Add a reference to the angular-applicationinsights.js file in your main html file:

   <!-- load angular and angular routes via CDN -->
   <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.3.10/angular.js"></script>
   <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.3.10/angular-route.js"></script>
    <!-- load application insights after the angular script, but before your main application module -->
   <script src="build/angular-applicationinsights.js"></script>
   <script language="javascript">
        var amazingApp = angular.module('amazingApp', ['ApplicationInsightsModule']);
   </script>

Configure the provider during your application module's config phase:

<script language="javascript">
    var amazingApp = angular.module('amazingApp', ['ApplicationInsightsModule']);

    amazingApp.config(function(applicationInsightsServiceProvider){
        var options = { applicationName:'amazingApp' };
        // Configuration options are described below     
        applicationInsightsServiceProvider.configure('<PUT YOUR APPLICATION INSIGHTS KEY HERE', options );
    });
 </script>

Basic automatic telemetry will be gathered out of the box, but for a direct reference inject the applicationInsightsService into your code:

    amazingApp.controller('mainController',['applicationInsightsService',function(applicationInsightsService){
    applicationInsightsService.trackEvent('An amazing Event happened');
}]);

###Configuration The options object passed to the configure( iKey, options ) has a number of valid settings. Their names and default values are as follows:

var options = {
    // applicationName: used as a 'friendly name' prefix to url paths
    // ex: myAmazingapp/mainView
    applicationName:'',
    // autoPageViewTracking: enables the sending a event to Application Insights when 
    // ever the $locationChangeSuccess event is fired on the rootScope
    autoPageViewTracking: true,
    // autoStateChangeTracking: enables the sending a event to Application Insights when 
    // ever the $stateChangeSuccess event is fired on the rootScope. To enable 'autoPageViewTracking' option should be set too. 
    autoStateChangeTracking: false,
    // autoLogTracking: enables the interception of calls to the $log service and have the trace 
    // data sent to Application Insights.
    autoLogTracking: true,
    // autoExceptionTracking: enables calls to the $exceptionHandler service, usually unhandled exceptions, to have the error and stack data sent to Application Insights.
    autoExceptionTracking: true,
    // sessionInactivityTimeout: The time (in milliseconds) that a user session can be inactive, before a new session will be created (on the next api call). Default is 30mins.
    sessionInactivityTimeout: 1800000,
    // developerMode: Makes the service not post anything to AI but print it to the console instead
    developerMode: false
    };

API Reference

trackEvent

Sends a custom event to Application Insights. 

// name(String) : Required - the name of the event to be shown in reports.
// properties (Hash) : Optional - a String/String hash object of properties to associate with this event.
// metrics (Hash) : Optional - a String/Number hash object of metrics to associate with this event.

 applicationInsightsService.trackEvent( name, properties, metrics );

trackException

Sends error data to Application Insights. 

// exception (Error) : Required - the error object to be processed.
// properties (Hash): Optional - a String/String hash object of properties to associate with this exception

 applicationInsightsService.trackException(exception, properties);

Note: if the autoExceptionTracking option is enabled, this method will be called any time the $exceptionHandler is invoked.

    try
    {
        // z is undefined.
        1 + z;
    }
    catch(e)
    {
        // this will call trackException. Unhandled exceptions will be caught by angularJS and directed to the $exceptionHandler.
        $exceptionHandler(e);
    }

trackMetric

Sends a metric consisting of a name/value pair to Application Insights

// name(String) : Required - the name of the Metric.
// value (Number) : Required -  the value of the metric.
// properties (Hash) : Optional - a String/String hash object of properties to associate with this metric.


 applicationInsightsService.trackMetric( name, value, properties );

trackPageView

Sends telemetry data to Application Insights signifying a view change has occured.

// viewName (String) : Optional - the name of the Page/View to be shown in reports. Defaults to the url path, prefixed with the app name (ex: amazingApp/view2).
// url (String) : Optional - The full url to associate with this view. Defaults to $location.absUrl();
// properties (Hash) : Optional - a String/String hash object of properties to associate with this event.
// metrics (Hash) : Optional - a String/Number hash object of metrics to associate with this event.

 applicationInsightsService.trackPageView( viewName , url, properties, metrics );

This method is invoked automatically any time the $locationChangeSuccess event is fired, and the autoTrackPageviews configuration option is enabled.

trackTraceMessage

Sends a trace log message to Application Insights. 

// message (String) : Required - The log message to send to Application Insights.
// severity (String) : Optional - The message severity Level (debug,info,warn, error). Defaults to 'info'. 
// properties (Hash) : Optional - a String/String hash object of properties to associate with this event.

 applicationInsightsService.trackTraceMessage( message, severity, properties);

If the autoLogTracking option is enabled, trackTraceMessage will be called any time one of the $log service methods are called.

// trackTraceMessage will be invoked with a value of 'message' and 'info' as the parameters.
 $log.info('message');

defineUser

Define a new user metadata. 

// userId (Guid) : Required - The user unique identifier.
 applicationInsightsService.defineUser( userId );

defineSession

Define a new session identifier of Application Insights. 

// sessionId (Guid) : Required - The session identifier.
 applicationInsightsService.defineSession( sessionId );

defineDevice

Define a new device metadata. 

// id (Guid) : Required - The device unique identifier.
// type (String) : Required - The device type.
 applicationInsightsService.defineDevice( id, type );

