Angular-AppInsights is an angular module for using Microsoft's Application Insights within a SPA (Single Page Application).

Usage

Get your regular Microsoft's Application Insights

< script type = "text/javascript" > var appInsights= window .appInsights|| function ( config ) { function i ( config ) {t[config]= function ( ) { var i= arguments ;t.queue.push( function ( ) {t[config].apply(t,i)})}} var t={ config :config},u= document ,e= window ,o= 'script' ,s= 'AuthenticatedUserContext' ,h= 'start' ,c= 'stop' ,l= 'Track' ,a=l+ 'Event' ,v=l+ 'Page' ,y=u.createElement(o),r,f;y.src=config.url|| 'https://az416426.vo.msecnd.net/scripts/a/ai.0.js' ;u.getElementsByTagName(o)[ 0 ].parentNode.appendChild(y); try {t.cookie=u.cookie} catch (p){} for (t.queue=[],t.version= '1.0' ,r=[ 'Event' , 'Exception' , 'Metric' , 'PageView' , 'Trace' , 'Dependency' ];r.length;)i( 'track' +r.pop()); return i( 'set' +s),i( 'clear' +s),i(h+a),i(c+a),i(h+v),i(c+v),i( 'flush' ),config.disableExceptionTracking||(r= 'onerror' ,i( '_' +r),f=e[r],e[r]= function ( config,i,u,e,o ) { var s=f&&f(config,i,u,e,o); return s!==! 0 &&t[ '_' +r](config,i,u,e,o),s}),t }({ instrumentationKey : "your key here" }); window .appInsights=appInsights; appInsights.trackPageView(); </ script >

You tag should look like this when modified:

Note: You can apply other settings here for application insights if you choose. See the Microsoft documentation for IConfig for possible parameters.

Include the following script tag

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular-appinsights.js" > </ script >

on your SPA shell page (perferrably at the bottom of the <body> ). Now all we need to do is initialize the angular-appinsights module and we're done. The best place to initialize angular-appinsights is in your application bootstrap. Below is sample of what this might look like. Make sure to take note that the application now has a dependency on angular-appinsights .

angular.module( 'insightsApp' , [ 'ngRoute' , 'angular-appinsights' ]) .config([ '$routeProvider' , 'insightsProvider' , function ( $routeProvider, insightsProvider ) { $routeProvider .when( '/' , { templateUrl : "page1.html" , controller : 'page1Controller' }) .when( '/page2' , { templateUrl : "page2.html" }); insightsProvider.start( 'Application Insights Application Id' ); }])

You angular application will now log all page views defined by subscribing to the event locationChangeSuccess within angular. You're up and logging page views now.

To log custom events you just need to have a dependency on insights and Angular's DI will deliver you the object. From there it is pretty simple. You will call insights.logEvent() passing your event data. For a complete definition of the method please refer to Microsoft's document on logEvent. You can also log page views by calling insights.logPageView() . For a complete definition of the method please refer to Microsoft's document on logPageView. Below is a sample where the page1Controller is logging it's activation.

angular.module( 'insightsApp' , [ 'ngRoute' , 'angular-appinsights' ]) .config([ '$routeProvider' , 'insightsProvider' , function ( $routeProvider, insightsProvider ) { $routeProvider .when( '/' , { templateUrl : "page1.html" , controller : 'page1Controller' }) .when( '/page2' , { templateUrl : "page2.html" }); insightsProvider.start( 'Application Insights Application Id' ); }]) .controller( 'page1Controller' , [ '$scope' , 'insights' , function ( $scope, insights ) { insights.logEvent( 'Page 1 Controller Activated' ); }]);

API

Initializes the Application Insights object with default settings using the provided appId and optional appName .

appId (string) - The key of your Application Insights resource in Azure.

(string) - The key of your Application Insights resource in Azure. appName (string) - Optional. Text that is prepended to the path information when the angular page is changed. Default: (Application Root)

Example

insightsProvider.start( '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000' , 'MyApp' );

Initializes the Application Insights object with settings applied from an options object.

Example

var options = { appId : '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000' , appName : 'MyApp' }; insightsProvider.start(options);

##Change Log Please see CHANGELOG.md