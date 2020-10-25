Easy, Reusable Animation Utility library for Angular Apps.
Angular Animations utility library is a collection of reusable and parametrized animations build for Angular 4.4.6+ that can be used in a declarative manner. It implements all animations from animate.css (and more). Works both with AOT and JIT compilations.
Demo | StackBlitz Demo | StackBlitz Base Template
Make sure you import
BrowserAnimationModule in your angular app.
npm i @angular/animations@latest --save
Import
BrowserAnimationsModule from
@angular/platform-browser/animations in your root NgModule
import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
...
],
imports: [
...
BrowserAnimationsModule
],
})
export class AppModule { }
npm i angular-animations --save
on enter /
on leave
Animations on enter / on leave are triggered in a moment when element is added to or removed from the dom.
Basic example would be with
*ngIf template directive.
Import animation functions that you want to use and add them to
animations in a component decorator:
import { fadeInOnEnterAnimation, fadeOutOnLeaveAnimation } from 'angular-animations';
@Component({
selector: '...',
templateUrl: '...',
styleUrls: ['...'],
animations: [
fadeInOnEnterAnimation(),
fadeOutOnLeaveAnimation()
]
})
and use them in the template:
<div *ngIf="CONDITION" [@fadeInOnEnter] [@fadeOutOnLeave]></div>
These animations take as an input a boolean value. Some animations, like Attention Seekers are triggered depending on the
direction parameter; bidirectional (
<=>) will be triggered by any state change, unidirectional (
=>) will be triggered only when state changes from false to true.
All
in and
out animations are triggered by changes of state from
false to
true. Animations that preserve state, like
collapse or
rotate display default state when the value is
false and transition to end state when the value is
true
import { collapseAnimation, rubberBandAnimation } from 'angular-animations';
@Component({
...
animations: [
rubberBandAnimation(),
collapseAnimation(),
]
})
<div [@rubberBand]="rubberState"></div>
<div [@collapse]="collapseState"></div>
All animations are open for customizations. All of them have parameters:
duration and
delay, and if it make sense for an animation, additional ones:
translate,
degrees or
scale.
Parameters can be used either in a component decorator or dynamically in a template.
In a decorator:
@Component({
...
animations: [
fadeInUpOnEnterAnimation({ anchor: 'enter', duration: 1000, delay: 100, translate: '30px' }),
bounceOutDownOnLeaveAnimation({ anchor: 'leave', duration: 500, delay: 200, translate: '40px' })
]
})
<div *ngIf="CONDITION" [@enter] [@leave]></div>
Animations like Attention Seekers can take a direction parameter (cannot be in template)
@Component({
...
animations: [
// triggers when STATE changes from false to true
rubberBandAnimation({anchor: 'rubber', direction: '=>', duration: 500})
]
})
<div [@rubber]="STATE"></div>
In a template (providing option for dynamic changes):
@Component({
...
animations: [
fadeInUpOnEnterAnimation({ anchor: 'enter'),
]
})
<div *ngIf="CONDITION" [@enter]="{ value: '', params: { duration: 300, delay: 0, translate: '30px' } }" [@leave]></div>
<div *ngIf="CONDITION" [@enter]="{ value: '', params: { duration: 300, delay: 100, translate: '40px } }" [@leave]></div>
With parameters in a template, we can for example achieve staggering animations:
<div *ngFor="let i of [1,2,3]" [@enter]="{ value: '', params: { delay: i * 100 } }"></div>
Each animation supports
start and
done callbacks to setup hook methods that get called at the start or end of animations.
We can add callbacks with the syntax
(@trigger.start) or
(@trigger.done), where
trigger is the name of the animation trigger/anchor being used.
<div [@fadeIn]="animationState" (@fadeIn.start)="animStart($event)" (@fadeIn.done)="animDone($event)"></div>
The callbacks receive an
AnimationEvent that contains the following properties:
fromState
phaseName("start" or "done"),
toState and
totalTime
import { AnimationEvent } from '@angular/animations';
//...
animStart(event: AnimationEvent) {
console.log('Animation Started', event);
}
animDone(event: AnimationEvent) {
console.log('Animation Ended', event);
}
You can find more information about Animation callbacks in the Angular docs
You can achieve looped animation by using
done callback. Define a variable that triggers animation and toggle it when animation done callback is called:
<div [@bounce]="animState" (@bounce.done)="animDone()"></div>
and in the component:
animState = false;
animDone() {
this.animState = !this.animState
}
Example: simple infinite loop animation
Example: repeat animation N times after clicking the button
Example: repeat animation until certain event occurs
You can chain animations (e.g. wait for the first animation to finish before the second one starts) by using the
done callback.
Example: OnEnter/OnLeave chained animations
All animations have
duration and
delay params.
|Animation
|Default Anchor
|OnEnter/OnLeave
|Additional Params
|Attention Seekers
|bounce
[@bounce]
[@bounceOnEnter]
|flash
[@flash]
[@flashOnEnter]
|pulse
[@pulse]
[@pulseOnEnter]
scale (default: 1.05)
|rubberBand
[@rubberBand]
[@rubberBandOnEnter]
|shake
[@shake]
[@shakeOnEnter]
translate (default: '10px')
|swing
[@swing]
[@swingOnEnter]
|tada
[@tada]
[@tadaOnEnter]
|wobble
[@wobble]
[@wobbleOnEnter]
|jello
[@jello]
[@jelloOnEnter]
|heartBeat
[@heartBeat]
[@heartBeatOnEnter]
scale (default: 1.3)
|headShake
[@headShake]
[@headShakeOnEnter]
|Bouncing entrances
|bounceIn
[@bounceIn]
[@bounceInOnEnter]
|bounceInDown
[@bounceInDown]
[@bounceInDownOnEnter]
translate (default: '3000px')
|bounceInLeft
[@bounceInLeft]
[@bounceInLeftOnEnter]
translate (default: '3000px')
|bounceInRight
[@bounceInRight]
[@bounceInRightOnEnter]
translate (default: '3000px')
|bounceInUp
[@bounceInUp]
[@bounceInUpOnEnter]
translate (default: '3000px')
|Bouncing exits
|bounceOut
[@bounceOut]
[@bounceOutOnLeave]
|bounceOutDown
[@bounceOutDown]
[@bounceOutDownOnLeave]
translate (default: '2000px')
|bounceOutLeft
[@bounceOutLeft]
[@bounceOutLeftOnLeave]
translate (default: '2000px')
|bounceOutRight
[@bounceOutRight]
[@bounceOutRightOnLeave]
translate (default: '2000px')
|bounceOutUp
[@bounceOutUp]
[@bounceOutUpOnLeave]
translate (default: '2000px')
|Fading entrances
|fadeIn
[@fadeIn]
[@fadeInOnEnter]
|fadeInDown
[@fadeInDown]
[@fadeInDownOnEnter]
translate (default: '100%')
|fadeInDownBig
[@fadeInDownBig]
[@fadeInDownBigOnEnter]
translate (default: '2000px')
|fadeInLeft
[@fadeInLeft]
[@fadeInLeftOnEnter]
translate (default: '100%')
|fadeInLeftBig
[@fadeInLeftBig]
[@fadeInLeftBigOnEnter]
translate (default: '2000px')
|fadeInRight
[@fadeInRight]
[@fadeInRightOnEnter]
translate (default: '100%')
|fadeInRightBig
[@fadeInRightBig]
[@fadeInRightBigOnEnter]
translate (default: '2000px')
|fadeInUp
[@fadeInUp]
[@fadeInUpOnEnter]
translate (default: '100%')
|fadeInUpBig
[@fadeInUpBig]
[@fadeInUpBigOnEnter]
translate (default: '2000px')
|Fading exits
|fadeOut
[@fadeOut]
[@fadeOutOnLeave]
|fadeOutDown
[@fadeOutDown]
[@fadeOutDownOnLeave]
translate (default: '100%')
|fadeOutDownBig
[@fadeOutDownBig]
[@fadeOutDownBigOnLeave]
translate (default: '2000px')
|fadeOutLeft
[@fadeOutLeft]
[@fadeOutLeftOnLeave]
translate (default: '100%')
|fadeOutLeftBig
[@fadeOutLeftBig]
[@fadeOutLeftBigOnLeave]
translate (default: '2000px')
|fadeOutRight
[@fadeOutRight]
[@fadeOutRightOnLeave]
translate (default: '100%')
|fadeOutRightBig
[@fadeOutRightBig]
[@fadeOutRightBigOnLeave]
translate (default: '2000px')
|fadeOutUp
[@fadeOutUp]
[@fadeOutUpOnLeave]
translate (default: '100%')
|fadeOutUpBig
[@fadeOutUpBig]
[@fadeOutUpBigOnLeave]
translate (default: '2000px')
|Flippers
|flip
[@flip]
[@flipOnEnter]
|flipInX
[@flipInX]
[@flipInXOnEnter]
degrees (default: 90)
|flipInY
[@flipInY]
[@flipInYOnEnter]
degrees (default: 90)
|flipOutX
[@flipOutX]
[@flipOutXOnLeave]
degrees (default: 90)
|flipOutY
[@flipOutY]
[@flipOutYOnLeave]
degrees (default: 90)
|Light speed
|lightSpeedIn
[@lightSpeedIn]
[@lightSpeedInOnEnter]
translate (default: '100%')
|lightSpeedOut
[@lightSpeedOut]
[@lightSpeedOutOnLeave]
translate (default: '100%')
|Rotating entrances
|rotateIn
[@rotateIn]
[@rotateInOnEnter]
degrees (default: -200)
|rotateInDownLeft
[@rotateInDownLeft]
[@rotateInDownLeftOnEnter]
degrees (default: -45)
|rotateInDownRight
[@rotateInDownRight]
[@rotateInDownRightOnEnter]
degrees (default: 45)
|rotateInUpLeft
[@rotateInUpLeft]
[@rotateInUpLeftOnEnter]
degrees (default: 45)
|rotateInUpRight
[@rotateInUpRight]
[@rotateInUpRightOnEnter]
degrees (default: -90)
|Rotating exits
|rotateOut
[@rotateOut]
[@rotateOutOnLeave]
degrees (default: 200)
|rotateOutDownLeft
[@rotateOutDownLeft]
[@rotateOutDownLeftOnLeave]
degrees (default: 45)
|rotateOutDownRight
[@rotateOutDownRight]
[@rotateOutDownRightOnLeave]
degrees (default: -45)
|rotateOutUpLeft
[@rotateOutUpLeft]
[@rotateOutUpLeftOnLeave]
degrees (default: -45)
|rotateOutUpRight
[@rotateOutUpRight]
[@rotateOutUpRightOnLeave]
degrees (default: -90)
|Sliding entrances
|slideInUp
[@slideInUp]
[@slideInUpOnEnter]
translate (default: '100%')
|slideInDown
[@slideInDown]
[@slideInDownOnEnter]
translate (default: '100%')
|slideInLeft
[@slideInLeft]
[@slideInLeftOnEnter]
translate (default: '100%')
|slideInRight
[@slideInRight]
[@slideInRightOnEnter]
translate (default: '100%')
|Sliding exits
|slideOutUp
[@slideOutUp]
[@slideOutUpOnLeave]
translate (default: '100%')
|slideOutDown
[@slideOutDown]
[@slideOutDownOnLeave]
translate (default: '100%')
|slideOutLeft
[@slideOutLeft]
[@slideOutLeftOnLeave]
translate (default: '100%')
|slideOutRight
[@slideOutRight]
[@slideOutRightOnLeave]
translate (default: '100%')
|Zooming entrances
|zoomIn
[@zoomIn]
[@zoomInOnEnter]
|zoomInDown
[@zoomInDown]
[@zoomInDownOnEnter]
|zoomInLeft
[@zoomInLeft]
[@zoomInLeftOnEnter]
|zoomInRight
[@zoomInRight]
[@zoomInRightOnEnter]
|zoomInUp
[@zoomInUp]
[@zoomInUpOnEnter]
|Zooming exits
|zoomOut
[@zoomOut]
[@zoomOutOnLeave]
|zoomOutDown
[@zoomOutDown]
[@zoomOutDownOnLeave]
|zoomOutLeft
[@zoomOutLeft]
[@zoomOutLeftOnLeave]
|zoomOutRight
[@zoomOutRight]
[@zoomOutRightOnLeave]
|zoomOutUp
[@zoomOutUp]
[@zoomOutUpOnLeave]
|Specials
|hinge
[@hinge]
[@hingeOnLeave]
|jackInTheBox
[@jackInTheBox]
[@jackInTheBoxOnEnter]
|rollIn
[@rollIn]
[@rollInOnEnter]
degrees (default: -120),
translate (default: '-100%')
|rollOut
[@rollOut]
[@rollOutOnLeave]
degrees (default: 120),
translate (default: '100%')
|Other
|collapse
[@collapse]
[@collapseHorizontally]
[@expandOnEnter]
[@collapseOnLeave]
[@fadeInExpandOnEnter]
[@fadeOutCollapseOnLeave]
[@expandRightOnEnter]
[@collapseLeftOnLeave]
[@fadeInExpandRightOnEnter]
[@fadeOutCollapseLeftOnLeave]
|rotate
[@rotate]
-
degrees (default: 90)
|hueRotate
[@hueRotate]
-
npm install
npm start
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details