Angular Animations utility library is a collection of reusable and parametrized animations build for Angular 4.4.6+ that can be used in a declarative manner. It implements all animations from animate.css (and more). Works both with AOT and JIT compilations.

Getting Started

Prerequisites

Make sure you import BrowserAnimationModule in your angular app.

npm i @angular/animations@latest --save

Import BrowserAnimationsModule from @angular/platform-browser/animations in your root NgModule

import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ;

({ declarations: [ ... ], imports: [ ... BrowserAnimationsModule ], }) export class AppModule { }

Installation

npm i angular-animations --save

Usage

Animations on enter / on leave

Animations on enter / on leave are triggered in a moment when element is added to or removed from the dom. Basic example would be with *ngIf template directive.

Import animation functions that you want to use and add them to animations in a component decorator:

import { fadeInOnEnterAnimation, fadeOutOnLeaveAnimation } from 'angular-animations' ; ({ selector: '...' , templateUrl: '...' , styleUrls: [ '...' ], animations: [ fadeInOnEnterAnimation(), fadeOutOnLeaveAnimation() ] })

and use them in the template:

< div * ngIf = "CONDITION" [@ fadeInOnEnter ] [@ fadeOutOnLeave ]> </ div >

Animations with state or triggered by state changes

These animations take as an input a boolean value. Some animations, like Attention Seekers are triggered depending on the direction parameter; bidirectional ( <=> ) will be triggered by any state change, unidirectional ( => ) will be triggered only when state changes from false to true.

All in and out animations are triggered by changes of state from false to true . Animations that preserve state, like collapse or rotate display default state when the value is false and transition to end state when the value is true

import { collapseAnimation, rubberBandAnimation } from 'angular-animations' ; ({ ... animations: [ rubberBandAnimation(), collapseAnimation(), ] })

< div [@ rubberBand ]= "rubberState" > </ div > < div [@ collapse ]= "collapseState" > </ div >

Parametrized animations

All animations are open for customizations. All of them have parameters: duration and delay , and if it make sense for an animation, additional ones: translate , degrees or scale .

Parameters can be used either in a component decorator or dynamically in a template.

In a decorator:

({ ... animations: [ fadeInUpOnEnterAnimation({ anchor: 'enter' , duration: 1000 , delay: 100 , translate: '30px' }), bounceOutDownOnLeaveAnimation({ anchor: 'leave' , duration: 500 , delay: 200 , translate: '40px' }) ] })

< div * ngIf = "CONDITION" [@ enter ] [@ leave ]> </ div >

Animations like Attention Seekers can take a direction parameter (cannot be in template)

({ ... animations: [ rubberBandAnimation({anchor: 'rubber' , direction: '=>' , duration: 500 }) ] })

< div [@ rubber ]= "STATE" > </ div >

In a template (providing option for dynamic changes):

({ ... animations: [ fadeInUpOnEnterAnimation({ anchor: 'enter' ), ] })

< div * ngIf = "CONDITION" [@ enter ]= "{ value: '', params: { duration: 300, delay: 0, translate: '30px' } }" [@ leave ]> </ div > < div * ngIf = "CONDITION" [@ enter ]= "{ value: '', params: { duration: 300, delay: 100, translate: '40px } }" [@ leave ]> </ div >

With parameters in a template, we can for example achieve staggering animations:

< div * ngFor = "let i of [1,2,3]" [@ enter ]= "{ value: '', params: { delay: i * 100 } }" > </ div >

Animation Callbacks

Each animation supports start and done callbacks to setup hook methods that get called at the start or end of animations. We can add callbacks with the syntax (@trigger.start) or (@trigger.done) , where trigger is the name of the animation trigger/anchor being used.

< div [@ fadeIn ]= "animationState" (@ fadeIn.start )= "animStart($event)" (@ fadeIn.done )= "animDone($event)" > </ div >

The callbacks receive an AnimationEvent that contains the following properties: fromState phaseName ("start" or "done"), toState and totalTime

import { AnimationEvent } from '@angular/animations' ; animStart(event: AnimationEvent) { console .log( 'Animation Started' , event); } animDone(event: AnimationEvent) { console .log( 'Animation Ended' , event); }

You can find more information about Animation callbacks in the Angular docs

Loop animation

You can achieve looped animation by using done callback. Define a variable that triggers animation and toggle it when animation done callback is called:

< div [@ bounce ]= "animState" (@ bounce.done )= "animDone()" > </ div >

and in the component:

animState = false ; animDone() { this .animState = ! this .animState }

Example: simple infinite loop animation

Example: repeat animation N times after clicking the button

Example: repeat animation until certain event occurs

Chain animations

You can chain animations (e.g. wait for the first animation to finish before the second one starts) by using the done callback. Example: OnEnter/OnLeave chained animations

Available Animations and Parameters

All animations have duration and delay params.

Animation Default Anchor OnEnter/OnLeave Additional Params Attention Seekers bounce [@bounce] [@bounceOnEnter] flash [@flash] [@flashOnEnter] pulse [@pulse] [@pulseOnEnter] scale (default: 1.05) rubberBand [@rubberBand] [@rubberBandOnEnter] shake [@shake] [@shakeOnEnter] translate (default: '10px') swing [@swing] [@swingOnEnter] tada [@tada] [@tadaOnEnter] wobble [@wobble] [@wobbleOnEnter] jello [@jello] [@jelloOnEnter] heartBeat [@heartBeat] [@heartBeatOnEnter] scale (default: 1.3) headShake [@headShake] [@headShakeOnEnter] Bouncing entrances bounceIn [@bounceIn] [@bounceInOnEnter] bounceInDown [@bounceInDown] [@bounceInDownOnEnter] translate (default: '3000px') bounceInLeft [@bounceInLeft] [@bounceInLeftOnEnter] translate (default: '3000px') bounceInRight [@bounceInRight] [@bounceInRightOnEnter] translate (default: '3000px') bounceInUp [@bounceInUp] [@bounceInUpOnEnter] translate (default: '3000px') Bouncing exits bounceOut [@bounceOut] [@bounceOutOnLeave] bounceOutDown [@bounceOutDown] [@bounceOutDownOnLeave] translate (default: '2000px') bounceOutLeft [@bounceOutLeft] [@bounceOutLeftOnLeave] translate (default: '2000px') bounceOutRight [@bounceOutRight] [@bounceOutRightOnLeave] translate (default: '2000px') bounceOutUp [@bounceOutUp] [@bounceOutUpOnLeave] translate (default: '2000px') Fading entrances fadeIn [@fadeIn] [@fadeInOnEnter] fadeInDown [@fadeInDown] [@fadeInDownOnEnter] translate (default: '100%') fadeInDownBig [@fadeInDownBig] [@fadeInDownBigOnEnter] translate (default: '2000px') fadeInLeft [@fadeInLeft] [@fadeInLeftOnEnter] translate (default: '100%') fadeInLeftBig [@fadeInLeftBig] [@fadeInLeftBigOnEnter] translate (default: '2000px') fadeInRight [@fadeInRight] [@fadeInRightOnEnter] translate (default: '100%') fadeInRightBig [@fadeInRightBig] [@fadeInRightBigOnEnter] translate (default: '2000px') fadeInUp [@fadeInUp] [@fadeInUpOnEnter] translate (default: '100%') fadeInUpBig [@fadeInUpBig] [@fadeInUpBigOnEnter] translate (default: '2000px') Fading exits fadeOut [@fadeOut] [@fadeOutOnLeave] fadeOutDown [@fadeOutDown] [@fadeOutDownOnLeave] translate (default: '100%') fadeOutDownBig [@fadeOutDownBig] [@fadeOutDownBigOnLeave] translate (default: '2000px') fadeOutLeft [@fadeOutLeft] [@fadeOutLeftOnLeave] translate (default: '100%') fadeOutLeftBig [@fadeOutLeftBig] [@fadeOutLeftBigOnLeave] translate (default: '2000px') fadeOutRight [@fadeOutRight] [@fadeOutRightOnLeave] translate (default: '100%') fadeOutRightBig [@fadeOutRightBig] [@fadeOutRightBigOnLeave] translate (default: '2000px') fadeOutUp [@fadeOutUp] [@fadeOutUpOnLeave] translate (default: '100%') fadeOutUpBig [@fadeOutUpBig] [@fadeOutUpBigOnLeave] translate (default: '2000px') Flippers flip [@flip] [@flipOnEnter] flipInX [@flipInX] [@flipInXOnEnter] degrees (default: 90) flipInY [@flipInY] [@flipInYOnEnter] degrees (default: 90) flipOutX [@flipOutX] [@flipOutXOnLeave] degrees (default: 90) flipOutY [@flipOutY] [@flipOutYOnLeave] degrees (default: 90) Light speed lightSpeedIn [@lightSpeedIn] [@lightSpeedInOnEnter] translate (default: '100%') lightSpeedOut [@lightSpeedOut] [@lightSpeedOutOnLeave] translate (default: '100%') Rotating entrances rotateIn [@rotateIn] [@rotateInOnEnter] degrees (default: -200) rotateInDownLeft [@rotateInDownLeft] [@rotateInDownLeftOnEnter] degrees (default: -45) rotateInDownRight [@rotateInDownRight] [@rotateInDownRightOnEnter] degrees (default: 45) rotateInUpLeft [@rotateInUpLeft] [@rotateInUpLeftOnEnter] degrees (default: 45) rotateInUpRight [@rotateInUpRight] [@rotateInUpRightOnEnter] degrees (default: -90) Rotating exits rotateOut [@rotateOut] [@rotateOutOnLeave] degrees (default: 200) rotateOutDownLeft [@rotateOutDownLeft] [@rotateOutDownLeftOnLeave] degrees (default: 45) rotateOutDownRight [@rotateOutDownRight] [@rotateOutDownRightOnLeave] degrees (default: -45) rotateOutUpLeft [@rotateOutUpLeft] [@rotateOutUpLeftOnLeave] degrees (default: -45) rotateOutUpRight [@rotateOutUpRight] [@rotateOutUpRightOnLeave] degrees (default: -90) Sliding entrances slideInUp [@slideInUp] [@slideInUpOnEnter] translate (default: '100%') slideInDown [@slideInDown] [@slideInDownOnEnter] translate (default: '100%') slideInLeft [@slideInLeft] [@slideInLeftOnEnter] translate (default: '100%') slideInRight [@slideInRight] [@slideInRightOnEnter] translate (default: '100%') Sliding exits slideOutUp [@slideOutUp] [@slideOutUpOnLeave] translate (default: '100%') slideOutDown [@slideOutDown] [@slideOutDownOnLeave] translate (default: '100%') slideOutLeft [@slideOutLeft] [@slideOutLeftOnLeave] translate (default: '100%') slideOutRight [@slideOutRight] [@slideOutRightOnLeave] translate (default: '100%') Zooming entrances zoomIn [@zoomIn] [@zoomInOnEnter] zoomInDown [@zoomInDown] [@zoomInDownOnEnter] zoomInLeft [@zoomInLeft] [@zoomInLeftOnEnter] zoomInRight [@zoomInRight] [@zoomInRightOnEnter] zoomInUp [@zoomInUp] [@zoomInUpOnEnter] Zooming exits zoomOut [@zoomOut] [@zoomOutOnLeave] zoomOutDown [@zoomOutDown] [@zoomOutDownOnLeave] zoomOutLeft [@zoomOutLeft] [@zoomOutLeftOnLeave] zoomOutRight [@zoomOutRight] [@zoomOutRightOnLeave] zoomOutUp [@zoomOutUp] [@zoomOutUpOnLeave] Specials hinge [@hinge] [@hingeOnLeave] jackInTheBox [@jackInTheBox] [@jackInTheBoxOnEnter] rollIn [@rollIn] [@rollInOnEnter] degrees (default: -120), translate (default: '-100%') rollOut [@rollOut] [@rollOutOnLeave] degrees (default: 120), translate (default: '100%') Other collapse [@collapse]

[@collapseHorizontally] [@expandOnEnter]

[@collapseOnLeave]

[@fadeInExpandOnEnter]

[@fadeOutCollapseOnLeave]

[@expandRightOnEnter]

[@collapseLeftOnLeave]

[@fadeInExpandRightOnEnter]

[@fadeOutCollapseLeftOnLeave] rotate [@rotate] - degrees (default: 90) hueRotate [@hueRotate] -

Running Demo App

npm install npm start

Authors

Chris Filipowski - filipows

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details