Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.3K

GitHub Stars

445

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Animation

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Angular-Animations Utility Library

npm version MIT Licence Gitter chat Code style: prettier

Easy, Reusable Animation Utility library for Angular Apps.

Angular Animations utility library is a collection of reusable and parametrized animations build for Angular 4.4.6+ that can be used in a declarative manner. It implements all animations from animate.css (and more). Works both with AOT and JIT compilations.

Demo | StackBlitz Demo | StackBlitz Base Template

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Prerequisites

Make sure you import BrowserAnimationModule in your angular app.

 npm i @angular/animations@latest --save

Import BrowserAnimationsModule from @angular/platform-browser/animations in your root NgModule

import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    ...
  ],
  imports: [
    ...
    BrowserAnimationsModule
  ],
})
export class AppModule { }

Installation

 npm i angular-animations --save

Usage

Animations on enter / on leave

Animations on enter / on leave are triggered in a moment when element is added to or removed from the dom. Basic example would be with *ngIf template directive.

Import animation functions that you want to use and add them to animations in a component decorator:

import { fadeInOnEnterAnimation, fadeOutOnLeaveAnimation } from 'angular-animations';

@Component({
  selector: '...',
  templateUrl: '...',
  styleUrls: ['...'],
  animations: [
    fadeInOnEnterAnimation(),
    fadeOutOnLeaveAnimation()
  ]
})

and use them in the template:

<div *ngIf="CONDITION" [@fadeInOnEnter] [@fadeOutOnLeave]></div>

Animations with state or triggered by state changes

These animations take as an input a boolean value. Some animations, like Attention Seekers are triggered depending on the direction parameter; bidirectional (<=>) will be triggered by any state change, unidirectional (=>) will be triggered only when state changes from false to true.

All in and out animations are triggered by changes of state from false to true. Animations that preserve state, like collapse or rotate display default state when the value is false and transition to end state when the value is true

import { collapseAnimation, rubberBandAnimation } from 'angular-animations';

@Component({
  ...
  animations: [
    rubberBandAnimation(),
    collapseAnimation(),
  ]
})

<div [@rubberBand]="rubberState"></div>
<div [@collapse]="collapseState"></div>

Parametrized animations

All animations are open for customizations. All of them have parameters: duration and delay, and if it make sense for an animation, additional ones: translate, degrees or scale.

Parameters can be used either in a component decorator or dynamically in a template.

In a decorator:

@Component({
  ...
  animations: [
    fadeInUpOnEnterAnimation({ anchor: 'enter', duration: 1000, delay: 100, translate: '30px' }),
    bounceOutDownOnLeaveAnimation({ anchor: 'leave', duration: 500, delay: 200, translate: '40px' })
  ]
})

<div *ngIf="CONDITION" [@enter] [@leave]></div>

Animations like Attention Seekers can take a direction parameter (cannot be in template)

@Component({
  ...
  animations: [
    // triggers when STATE changes from false to true
    rubberBandAnimation({anchor: 'rubber', direction: '=>', duration: 500})
  ]
})

<div [@rubber]="STATE"></div>

In a template (providing option for dynamic changes):

@Component({
  ...
  animations: [
    fadeInUpOnEnterAnimation({ anchor: 'enter'),
  ]
})

<div *ngIf="CONDITION" [@enter]="{ value: '', params: { duration: 300, delay: 0, translate: '30px' } }" [@leave]></div>
<div *ngIf="CONDITION" [@enter]="{ value: '', params: { duration: 300, delay: 100, translate: '40px } }" [@leave]></div>

With parameters in a template, we can for example achieve staggering animations:

<div *ngFor="let i of [1,2,3]" [@enter]="{ value: '', params: { delay: i * 100 } }"></div>

Animation Callbacks

Each animation supports start and done callbacks to setup hook methods that get called at the start or end of animations. We can add callbacks with the syntax (@trigger.start) or (@trigger.done), where trigger is the name of the animation trigger/anchor being used.

<div [@fadeIn]="animationState" (@fadeIn.start)="animStart($event)" (@fadeIn.done)="animDone($event)"></div>

The callbacks receive an AnimationEvent that contains the following properties: fromState phaseName("start" or "done"), toState and totalTime

import { AnimationEvent } from '@angular/animations';

//...

animStart(event: AnimationEvent) {
  console.log('Animation Started', event);
}

animDone(event: AnimationEvent) {
  console.log('Animation Ended', event);
}

You can find more information about Animation callbacks in the Angular docs

Loop animation

You can achieve looped animation by using done callback. Define a variable that triggers animation and toggle it when animation done callback is called:

<div [@bounce]="animState" (@bounce.done)="animDone()"></div>

and in the component:

  animState = false;

  animDone() {
    this.animState = !this.animState
  }

Example: simple infinite loop animation
Example: repeat animation N times after clicking the button
Example: repeat animation until certain event occurs

Chain animations

You can chain animations (e.g. wait for the first animation to finish before the second one starts) by using the done callback. Example: OnEnter/OnLeave chained animations

Available Animations and Parameters

All animations have duration and delay params.

AnimationDefault AnchorOnEnter/OnLeaveAdditional Params
Attention Seekers
bounce[@bounce][@bounceOnEnter]
flash[@flash][@flashOnEnter]
pulse[@pulse][@pulseOnEnter]scale (default: 1.05)
rubberBand[@rubberBand][@rubberBandOnEnter]
shake[@shake][@shakeOnEnter]translate (default: '10px')
swing[@swing][@swingOnEnter]
tada[@tada][@tadaOnEnter]
wobble[@wobble][@wobbleOnEnter]
jello[@jello][@jelloOnEnter]
heartBeat[@heartBeat][@heartBeatOnEnter]scale (default: 1.3)
headShake[@headShake][@headShakeOnEnter]
Bouncing entrances
bounceIn[@bounceIn][@bounceInOnEnter]
bounceInDown[@bounceInDown][@bounceInDownOnEnter]translate (default: '3000px')
bounceInLeft[@bounceInLeft][@bounceInLeftOnEnter]translate (default: '3000px')
bounceInRight[@bounceInRight][@bounceInRightOnEnter]translate (default: '3000px')
bounceInUp[@bounceInUp][@bounceInUpOnEnter]translate (default: '3000px')
Bouncing exits
bounceOut[@bounceOut][@bounceOutOnLeave]
bounceOutDown[@bounceOutDown][@bounceOutDownOnLeave]translate (default: '2000px')
bounceOutLeft[@bounceOutLeft][@bounceOutLeftOnLeave]translate (default: '2000px')
bounceOutRight[@bounceOutRight][@bounceOutRightOnLeave]translate (default: '2000px')
bounceOutUp[@bounceOutUp][@bounceOutUpOnLeave]translate (default: '2000px')
Fading entrances
fadeIn[@fadeIn][@fadeInOnEnter]
fadeInDown[@fadeInDown][@fadeInDownOnEnter]translate (default: '100%')
fadeInDownBig[@fadeInDownBig][@fadeInDownBigOnEnter]translate (default: '2000px')
fadeInLeft[@fadeInLeft][@fadeInLeftOnEnter]translate (default: '100%')
fadeInLeftBig[@fadeInLeftBig][@fadeInLeftBigOnEnter]translate (default: '2000px')
fadeInRight[@fadeInRight][@fadeInRightOnEnter]translate (default: '100%')
fadeInRightBig[@fadeInRightBig][@fadeInRightBigOnEnter]translate (default: '2000px')
fadeInUp[@fadeInUp][@fadeInUpOnEnter]translate (default: '100%')
fadeInUpBig[@fadeInUpBig][@fadeInUpBigOnEnter]translate (default: '2000px')
Fading exits
fadeOut[@fadeOut][@fadeOutOnLeave]
fadeOutDown[@fadeOutDown][@fadeOutDownOnLeave]translate (default: '100%')
fadeOutDownBig[@fadeOutDownBig][@fadeOutDownBigOnLeave]translate (default: '2000px')
fadeOutLeft[@fadeOutLeft][@fadeOutLeftOnLeave]translate (default: '100%')
fadeOutLeftBig[@fadeOutLeftBig][@fadeOutLeftBigOnLeave]translate (default: '2000px')
fadeOutRight[@fadeOutRight][@fadeOutRightOnLeave]translate (default: '100%')
fadeOutRightBig[@fadeOutRightBig][@fadeOutRightBigOnLeave]translate (default: '2000px')
fadeOutUp[@fadeOutUp][@fadeOutUpOnLeave]translate (default: '100%')
fadeOutUpBig[@fadeOutUpBig][@fadeOutUpBigOnLeave]translate (default: '2000px')
Flippers
flip[@flip][@flipOnEnter]
flipInX[@flipInX][@flipInXOnEnter]degrees (default: 90)
flipInY[@flipInY][@flipInYOnEnter]degrees (default: 90)
flipOutX[@flipOutX][@flipOutXOnLeave]degrees (default: 90)
flipOutY[@flipOutY][@flipOutYOnLeave]degrees (default: 90)
Light speed
lightSpeedIn[@lightSpeedIn][@lightSpeedInOnEnter]translate (default: '100%')
lightSpeedOut[@lightSpeedOut][@lightSpeedOutOnLeave]translate (default: '100%')
Rotating entrances
rotateIn[@rotateIn][@rotateInOnEnter]degrees (default: -200)
rotateInDownLeft[@rotateInDownLeft][@rotateInDownLeftOnEnter]degrees (default: -45)
rotateInDownRight[@rotateInDownRight][@rotateInDownRightOnEnter]degrees (default: 45)
rotateInUpLeft[@rotateInUpLeft][@rotateInUpLeftOnEnter]degrees (default: 45)
rotateInUpRight[@rotateInUpRight][@rotateInUpRightOnEnter]degrees (default: -90)
Rotating exits
rotateOut[@rotateOut][@rotateOutOnLeave]degrees (default: 200)
rotateOutDownLeft[@rotateOutDownLeft][@rotateOutDownLeftOnLeave]degrees (default: 45)
rotateOutDownRight[@rotateOutDownRight][@rotateOutDownRightOnLeave]degrees (default: -45)
rotateOutUpLeft[@rotateOutUpLeft][@rotateOutUpLeftOnLeave]degrees (default: -45)
rotateOutUpRight[@rotateOutUpRight][@rotateOutUpRightOnLeave]degrees (default: -90)
Sliding entrances
slideInUp[@slideInUp][@slideInUpOnEnter]translate (default: '100%')
slideInDown[@slideInDown][@slideInDownOnEnter]translate (default: '100%')
slideInLeft[@slideInLeft][@slideInLeftOnEnter]translate (default: '100%')
slideInRight[@slideInRight][@slideInRightOnEnter]translate (default: '100%')
Sliding exits
slideOutUp[@slideOutUp][@slideOutUpOnLeave]translate (default: '100%')
slideOutDown[@slideOutDown][@slideOutDownOnLeave]translate (default: '100%')
slideOutLeft[@slideOutLeft][@slideOutLeftOnLeave]translate (default: '100%')
slideOutRight[@slideOutRight][@slideOutRightOnLeave]translate (default: '100%')
Zooming entrances
zoomIn[@zoomIn][@zoomInOnEnter]
zoomInDown[@zoomInDown][@zoomInDownOnEnter]
zoomInLeft[@zoomInLeft][@zoomInLeftOnEnter]
zoomInRight[@zoomInRight][@zoomInRightOnEnter]
zoomInUp[@zoomInUp][@zoomInUpOnEnter]
Zooming exits
zoomOut[@zoomOut][@zoomOutOnLeave]
zoomOutDown[@zoomOutDown][@zoomOutDownOnLeave]
zoomOutLeft[@zoomOutLeft][@zoomOutLeftOnLeave]
zoomOutRight[@zoomOutRight][@zoomOutRightOnLeave]
zoomOutUp[@zoomOutUp][@zoomOutUpOnLeave]
Specials
hinge[@hinge][@hingeOnLeave]
jackInTheBox[@jackInTheBox][@jackInTheBoxOnEnter]
rollIn[@rollIn][@rollInOnEnter]degrees (default: -120), translate (default: '-100%')
rollOut[@rollOut][@rollOutOnLeave]degrees (default: 120), translate (default: '100%')
Other
collapse[@collapse]
[@collapseHorizontally]		[@expandOnEnter]
[@collapseOnLeave]
[@fadeInExpandOnEnter]
[@fadeOutCollapseOnLeave]
[@expandRightOnEnter]
[@collapseLeftOnLeave]
[@fadeInExpandRightOnEnter]
[@fadeOutCollapseLeftOnLeave]
rotate[@rotate]-degrees (default: 90)
hueRotate[@hueRotate]-

Running Demo App

npm install
npm start

Authors

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Et3rnalAustralia18 Ratings0 Reviews
January 28, 2021
January 28, 2021

