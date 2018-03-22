openbase logo
aas

angular-advanced-searchbox

by Daniel Nauck
3.0.1 (see all)

A directive for AngularJS providing a advanced visual search box

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

220

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

A directive for AngularJS providing a advanced visual search box.

DEMO

Usage

Include with bower

bower install angular-advanced-searchbox

The bower package contains files in the dist/directory with the following names:

  • angular-advanced-searchbox.js
  • angular-advanced-searchbox.min.js
  • angular-advanced-searchbox-tpls.js
  • angular-advanced-searchbox-tpls.min.js

Files with the min suffix are minified versions to be used in production. The files with -tpls in their name have the directive template bundled. If you don't need the default template use the angular-paginate-anything.min.js file and provide your own template with the templateUrl attribute.

Load the javascript and css and declare your Angular dependency

<!-- dependency includes -->
<script src="bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-animate/angular-animate.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css">

<!-- optional for auto complete / suggested value feature -->
<script src="bower_components/angular-bootstrap/ui-bootstrap-tpls.min.js"></script>

<!-- angular advanced searchbox includes -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/angular-advanced-searchbox/dist/angular-advanced-searchbox.min.css">
<script src="bower_components/angular-advanced-searchbox/dist/angular-advanced-searchbox-tpls.min.js"></script>

angular.module('myModule', ['angular-advanced-searchbox']);

Define the available search parameters in your controller:

$scope.availableSearchParams = [
          { key: "name", name: "Name", placeholder: "Name..." },
          { key: "city", name: "City", placeholder: "City..." },
          { key: "country", name: "Country", placeholder: "Country..." },
          { key: "emailAddress", name: "E-Mail", placeholder: "E-Mail...", allowMultiple: true },
          { key: "job", name: "Job", placeholder: "Job..." }
        ];

Then in your view

<nit-advanced-searchbox
    ng-model="searchParams"
    parameters="availableSearchParams"
    placeholder="Search...">
</nit-advanced-searchbox>

The angular-advanced-searchbox directive uses an external template stored in angular-advanced-searchbox.html. Host it in a place accessible to your page and set the template-url attribute. Note that the url param can be a scope variable as well as a hard-coded string.

Benefits

  • Handles free text search and/or parameterized searches
  • Provides suggestions on available search parameters
  • Easy to use with mouse or keyboard
  • Model could easily be used as params for Angular's $http API
  • Twitter Bootstrap compatible markup
  • Works perfectly together with angular-paginate-anything (use ng-model as url-params)

Directive Attributes

Name Description
ng-model Search parameters as object that could be used as params with Angular's $http API.
parameters List of available parameters to search for.
parametersDisplayLimit Maximum number of suggested parameters to display. Default is 8.
parametersLabel Text for the suggested parameters label, e.g. "Parameter Suggestions".
placeholder Specifies a short hint in the search box
searchThrottleTime Specifies the time in milliseconds to wait for changes in the ui until the ng-model is updated. Default is 1000ms.

Events

The directive emits events as search parameters added (advanced-searchbox:addedSearchParam), removed (advanced-searchbox:removedSearchParam and advanced-searchbox:removedAllSearchParam), enters the edit mode (advanced-searchbox:enteredEditMode), leaves the edit mode (advanced-searchbox:leavedEditMode) or the search model was updated (advanced-searchbox:modelUpdated). To catch these events do the following:

$scope.$on('advanced-searchbox:addedSearchParam', function (event, searchParameter) {
  ///
});

$scope.$on('advanced-searchbox:removedSearchParam', function (event, searchParameter) {
  ///
});

$scope.$on('advanced-searchbox:removedAllSearchParam', function (event) {
  ///
});

$scope.$on('advanced-searchbox:enteredEditMode', function (event, searchParameter) {
  ///
});

$scope.$on('advanced-searchbox:leavedEditMode', function (event, searchParameter) {
  ///
});

$scope.$on('advanced-searchbox:modelUpdated', function (event, model) {
  ///
});

Available Search Parameters Properties

Name Description Type
key Unique key of the search parameter that is used for the ng-model value. string
name User friendly display name of the search parameter. string
placeholder Specifies a short hint in the parameter search box string
allowMultiple Should multiple search parameters of the same key allowed? Output type changes to array of values. Default is false. boolean
suggestedValues An array of suggested search values, e.g. ['Berlin', 'London', 'Paris'] string[]
restrictToSuggestedValues Should it restrict possible search values to the ones from the suggestedValues array? Default is false. boolean

Full example:

$scope.availableSearchParams = [
          { key: "name", name: "Name", placeholder: "Name..." },
          { key: "city", name: "City", placeholder: "City...", restrictToSuggestedValues: true, suggestedValues: ['Berlin', 'London', 'Paris'] }
          { key: "email", name: "E-Mail", placeholder: "E-Mail...", allowMultiple: true },
        ];

