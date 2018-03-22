Angular Advanced Searchbox

A directive for AngularJS providing a advanced visual search box.

Usage

Include with bower

bower install angular-advanced-searchbox

The bower package contains files in the dist/ directory with the following names:

angular-advanced-searchbox.js

angular-advanced-searchbox.min.js

angular-advanced-searchbox-tpls.js

angular-advanced-searchbox-tpls.min.js

Files with the min suffix are minified versions to be used in production. The files with -tpls in their name have the directive template bundled. If you don't need the default template use the angular-paginate-anything.min.js file and provide your own template with the templateUrl attribute.

Load the javascript and css and declare your Angular dependency

< script src = "bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-animate/angular-animate.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" > < script src = "bower_components/angular-bootstrap/ui-bootstrap-tpls.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/angular-advanced-searchbox/dist/angular-advanced-searchbox.min.css" > < script src = "bower_components/angular-advanced-searchbox/dist/angular-advanced-searchbox-tpls.min.js" > </ script >

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'angular-advanced-searchbox' ]);

Define the available search parameters in your controller:

$scope.availableSearchParams = [ { key : "name" , name : "Name" , placeholder : "Name..." }, { key : "city" , name : "City" , placeholder : "City..." }, { key : "country" , name : "Country" , placeholder : "Country..." }, { key : "emailAddress" , name : "E-Mail" , placeholder : "E-Mail..." , allowMultiple : true }, { key : "job" , name : "Job" , placeholder : "Job..." } ];

Then in your view

< nit-advanced-searchbox ng-model = "searchParams" parameters = "availableSearchParams" placeholder = "Search..." > </ nit-advanced-searchbox >

The angular-advanced-searchbox directive uses an external template stored in angular-advanced-searchbox.html . Host it in a place accessible to your page and set the template-url attribute. Note that the url param can be a scope variable as well as a hard-coded string.

Benefits

Handles free text search and/or parameterized searches

Provides suggestions on available search parameters

Easy to use with mouse or keyboard

Model could easily be used as params for Angular's $http API

for Angular's API Twitter Bootstrap compatible markup

Works perfectly together with angular-paginate-anything (use ng-model as url-params )

Directive Attributes

Name Description ng-model Search parameters as object that could be used as params with Angular's $http API. parameters List of available parameters to search for. parametersDisplayLimit Maximum number of suggested parameters to display. Default is 8. parametersLabel Text for the suggested parameters label, e.g. "Parameter Suggestions". placeholder Specifies a short hint in the search box searchThrottleTime Specifies the time in milliseconds to wait for changes in the ui until the ng-model is updated. Default is 1000ms.

Events

The directive emits events as search parameters added ( advanced-searchbox:addedSearchParam ), removed ( advanced-searchbox:removedSearchParam and advanced-searchbox:removedAllSearchParam ), enters the edit mode ( advanced-searchbox:enteredEditMode ), leaves the edit mode ( advanced-searchbox:leavedEditMode ) or the search model was updated ( advanced-searchbox:modelUpdated ). To catch these events do the following:

$scope.$on( 'advanced-searchbox:addedSearchParam' , function ( event, searchParameter ) { }); $scope.$on( 'advanced-searchbox:removedSearchParam' , function ( event, searchParameter ) { }); $scope.$on( 'advanced-searchbox:removedAllSearchParam' , function ( event ) { }); $scope.$on( 'advanced-searchbox:enteredEditMode' , function ( event, searchParameter ) { }); $scope.$on( 'advanced-searchbox:leavedEditMode' , function ( event, searchParameter ) { }); $scope.$on( 'advanced-searchbox:modelUpdated' , function ( event, model ) { });

Available Search Parameters Properties

Name Description Type key Unique key of the search parameter that is used for the ng-model value. string name User friendly display name of the search parameter. string placeholder Specifies a short hint in the parameter search box string allowMultiple Should multiple search parameters of the same key allowed? Output type changes to array of values. Default is false. boolean suggestedValues An array of suggested search values, e.g. ['Berlin', 'London', 'Paris'] string[] restrictToSuggestedValues Should it restrict possible search values to the ones from the suggestedValues array? Default is false. boolean

Full example: