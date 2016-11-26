Angular Adaptive Backgrounds

Surround a picture with its dominant color using a simple directive

npm install --save angular-adaptive-backgrounds

the lowdown

This directive is essentially extracting the dominant color from an image and applying that color to its parent's background. Here's the most simple example:

< script src = "angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "angular-adaptive-backgrounds.js" > </ script >

var myApp = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'mb-adaptive-backgrounds' ]);

< div adaptive-background > < img src = "cool.jpg" > </ div >

getting fancy

Since your markup could get far more complicated in a real example, adaptive-background will dig through its descendents for the first img it can find.

< div adaptive-background > < div > < div > < img src = "cool.jpg" > </ div > </ div > </ div >

choose an image

But if you have multiple images descending from your adaptive-background , it might find the wrong one! Fortunately, you can specify a class name.

< div adaptive-background ab-image-class = "the-chosen-one" > < div > < div > < img src = "not-cool.jpg" > </ div > < div > < img src = "cool.jpg" class = "the-chosen-one" > </ div > </ div > </ div >

In certain cases, you might want to specify a class name for your entire app, instead of repeatedly setting ab-image-class .

myApp.config( function ( adaptiveBackgroundsOptionsProvider ) { adaptiveBackgroundsOptionsProvider.set({ imageClass : 'the-chosen-one' }); });

< div adaptive-background > < div > < div > < img src = "not-cool.jpg" > </ div > < div > < img src = "cool.jpg" class = "the-chosen-one" > </ div > </ div > </ div >

css background-image

Instead of an img element, you might have a background-image on some other element. Have no fear. Simply ensure you've set a parent class, either by ab-image-class or a global config .

< div adaptive-background ab-image-class = "the-chosen-one" > < div style = "background-image: url('cool.jpg');" class = "the-chosen-one" > </ div > </ div >

classes

If you have text overlaying the background color, that text might no longer be readable. You have a couple classes to work with though.

ab-light-background will be applied to a lighter background and, as you might expect, ab-dark-background on a darker background. You could do something like this to make sure your text contrasts with the background.

.ab-light-background { color : #333 ; } .ab-dark-background { color : #fff ; }

If you're displeased with those class names, feel free to change them.

myApp.config( function ( adaptiveBackgroundsOptionsProvider ) { adaptiveBackgroundsOptionsProvider.set({ lightClass : 'wow-so-bright' , darkClass : 'pretty-dark-in-here' }); });

