aab

angular-adaptive-backgrounds

by Matt Brandly
0.2.3

🌄 Surround a picture with its dominant color using a simple directive

Readme

Angular Adaptive Backgrounds

Surround a picture with its dominant color using a simple directive

$ npm install --save angular-adaptive-backgrounds

the lowdown

This directive is essentially extracting the dominant color from an image and applying that color to its parent's background. Here's the most simple example:

<!-- Load the script after AngularJS -->
<script src="angular.js"></script>
<script src="angular-adaptive-backgrounds.js"></script>

// Make sure your app depends on this module
var myApp = angular.module('myApp', ['mb-adaptive-backgrounds']);

<!-- This guy will get receive a background color... -->
<div adaptive-background>
  <!-- from this image -->
  <img src="cool.jpg">
</div>

getting fancy

Since your markup could get far more complicated in a real example, adaptive-background will dig through its descendents for the first img it can find.

<div adaptive-background>
  <div>
    <div>
      <img src="cool.jpg">
    </div>
  </div>
</div>

choose an image

But if you have multiple images descending from your adaptive-background, it might find the wrong one! Fortunately, you can specify a class name.

<div adaptive-background ab-image-class="the-chosen-one">
  <div>
    <div>
      <!-- It will skip right past this image -->
      <img src="not-cool.jpg">
    </div>
    <div>
      <!-- and grab a color from this image -->
      <img src="cool.jpg" class="the-chosen-one">
    </div>
  </div>
</div>

In certain cases, you might want to specify a class name for your entire app, instead of repeatedly setting ab-image-class.

myApp.config(function (adaptiveBackgroundsOptionsProvider) {
  adaptiveBackgroundsOptionsProvider.set({
    imageClass: 'the-chosen-one'
  });
});

<!-- Even without setting ab-image-class... -->
<div adaptive-background>
  <div>
    <div>
      <img src="not-cool.jpg">
    </div>
    <div>
      <!-- it will still find this image -->
      <img src="cool.jpg" class="the-chosen-one">
    </div>
  </div>
</div>

css background-image

Instead of an img element, you might have a background-image on some other element. Have no fear. Simply ensure you've set a parent class, either by ab-image-class or a global config.

<div adaptive-background ab-image-class="the-chosen-one">
  <div style="background-image: url('cool.jpg');" class="the-chosen-one"></div>
</div>

classes

If you have text overlaying the background color, that text might no longer be readable. You have a couple classes to work with though.

ab-light-background will be applied to a lighter background and, as you might expect, ab-dark-background on a darker background. You could do something like this to make sure your text contrasts with the background.

.ab-light-background {
  color: #333;
}

.ab-dark-background {
  color: #fff;
}

If you're displeased with those class names, feel free to change them.

myApp.config(function (adaptiveBackgroundsOptionsProvider) {
  adaptiveBackgroundsOptionsProvider.set({
    lightClass: 'wow-so-bright',
    darkClass: 'pretty-dark-in-here'
  });
});

dev

$ npm install
$ npm start

