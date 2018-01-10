openbase logo
angular-actioncable

by angular-actioncable
1.3.0 (see all)

Seamless ActionCable integration.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

angular-actioncable

An Angular 1.x service for seamlessly integrating Rails 5 (ActionCable) into frontend Angular code. This service opens and maintains a websocket connection between Angular and ActionCable, reconnecting & resubscribing when the connection has been lost, and desynchronising the clients from one another to ease server-side events like code deploys or server restarts.

AngularJS  Ruby

Usage

How to add this to your project

  • Use bower and run bower install angular-actioncable --save (preferred)
  • Use npm and run npm install angular-actioncable --save
  • Download it manually
  • CDN for development https://rawgit.com/angular-actioncable/angular-actioncable/1.3.0/dist/angular-actioncable.js
  • CDN for production https://cdn.rawgit.com/angular-actioncable/angular-actioncable/1.3.0/dist/angular-actioncable.min.js
  <%= action_cable_meta_tag %>
  <script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.5.3/angular.min.js"></script>
  <script src="bower_components/angular-websocket/dist/angular-websocket.min.js"></script>
  <script src="bower_components/angular-actioncable/dist/angular-actioncable.js"></script>
  <section ng-controller="SomeController">
    <ul>
      <li ng-repeat="datum in myData">
        {{ datum }}
      </li>
    </ul>
  </section>
  <script>
    angular.module('YOUR_APP', [
      'ngActionCable'
    ])
    .controller('SomeController', function ($scope, ActionCableChannel){
      $scope.myData = [];

      // connect to ActionCable
      (new ActionCableChannel("MyChannel")).subscribe(function(message){ $scope.myData.push(message) });

    });
  </script>

A better way

  <meta name="action-cable-url" content="ws://localhost:3000/cable"/>
  <script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.5.3/angular.min.js"></script>
  <script src="bower_components/angular-websocket/dist/angular-websocket.min.js"></script>
  <script src="bower_components/angular-actioncable/dist/angular-actioncable.js"></script>
  <section ng-controller="SomeController">
    <ul>
      <li ng-repeat="datum in myData">
        {{ datum }}
      </li>
    </ul>
    <input ng-model="inputText" /><button ng-click="sendToMyChannel(inputText)">Send</button>
  </section>
  <script>
    angular.module('YOUR_APP', [
      'ngActionCable'
    ])
    .controller('SomeController', function ($scope, ActionCableChannel){
      $scope.inputText = "";
      $scope.myData = [];

      // connect to ActionCable
      var consumer = new ActionCableChannel("MyChannel", {user: 42, chat: 37});
      var callback = function(message){ $scope.myData.push(message); };
      consumer.subscribe(callback).then(function(){
        $scope.sendToMyChannel = function(message){ consumer.send(message, 'send_a_message'); };
        $scope.$on("$destroy", function(){
          consumer.unsubscribe().then(function(){ $scope.sendToMyChannel = undefined; });
        });
      });

    });
  </script>

class MyChannel < ApplicationCable::Channel
  # ...
  def send_a_message(message)
    # ...
  end
end

Support

Supports:

  • Rails 5.0

Examples

API

Factory: ActionCableChannel

constructor function

Methods
nameargumentsdescription
newchannelName:String
channelParams:Hash:optional
returns instance		Creates and opens an ActionCableChannel instance.
var consumer = new ActionCableChannel('MyChannel', {widget_id: 17});
subscribecallback:Function
returns promise		Subscribes a callback function to the channel.
consumer.subscribe(function(message){ $scope.thing = message });
unsubscribe
returns promise		Unsubscribes the callback function from the channel.
consumer.unsubscribe();
sendmessage:String
action:String:optional
returns promise		Send a message to an action in Rails. The action is the method name in Ruby.
consumer.send('message');
onConfirmSubscriptioncallback:FunctionCall each time server registers a subscription.
consumer.onConfirmSubscription(function(){ console.log('subscribed'); });

Factory: ActionCableSocketWrangler

singleton

Methods
nameargumentsdescription
startStarts ngActionCable services. ActionCableSocketWrangler.start();
This will start by default unless disabled.
stopStops ngActionCable services. ActionCableSocketWrangler.stop();
preConnectionCallbacksAllows registration of functions which return promises which much be resolved before attempting to establish a connection. ActionCableSocketWrangler.preConnectionCallbacks().push(myFunctionThatReturnsAPromise);
Properties

Exactly one will be true at all times.

nametypedescription
connectedProperty:BooleanngActionCable is started and connected live.
ActionCableSocketWrangler.connected;
connectingProperty:BooleanngActionCable is started and trying to establish a connection.
ActionCableSocketWrangler.connecting;
disconnectedProperty:BooleanngActionCable is stopped and not connected.
ActionCableSocketWrangler.disconnected;

Configuration: ActionCableConfig

value

Properties

You can override the defaults.

nametypedescription
wsUriStringURI to connect ngActionCable to ActionCable. If this is inside a Rails view, it will be read from the action_cable_meta_tag but can still be overridden.
protocolsArraySpecify protocol headers for the websocket connection. Empty by default.
autoStartBooleanConnect automatically? Default is true.
ActionCableConfig.autoStart= false;
debugBooleanShow verbose logs. Default is false.
ActionCableConfig.debug= true;
my_app.run(function (ActionCableConfig){
  ActionCableConfig.wsUri= "wss://example.com/cable";
  ActionCableConfig.protocols = ['soap', 'wamp'];
  ActionCableConfig.autoStart= false;
});

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Q.: What if the browser doesn't support WebSockets?
  • A.: This module depends on angular-websocket which will not help; it does not have a fallback story for browsers that do not support WebSockets. Please check your browser target support.

Troubleshooting

Object destroy and ActionCable subscriptions

This package is not managing the consumer unsubscribing when you're destroying an Angular object (controller, component, ...) so you must do it.

A simple way to do so is to use the minimal version of the "better way" example:

function SharedMsStockResponse($q, $scope, x2js, stockResponseService, Supplier, ActionCableChannel) {
  var ctrl = this

  var consumer = new ActionCableChannel("MyChannel", {});
  var callback = function(result) {
    console.log("result", result);
    # ctrl is accessible here
  }
  consumer.subscribe(callback).then(function() {
    $scope.$on("$destroy", function() {
      consumer.unsubscribe();
    });
  });
});

angular.module('MY_APP')

.component('sharedMsStockResponse', {
  templateUrl: ...,
  controller: ['$q', '$scope', 'x2js', 'stockResponseService', 'Supplier', 'ActionCableChannel', SharedMsStockResponse],
  bindings: {
    ...
    saleRow: '<'
  }
});

Please have a look at this issue in order to get more information.

Is it any good?

Yes

License

MIT

Development

Setup development

