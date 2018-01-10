An Angular 1.x service for seamlessly integrating Rails 5 (ActionCable) into frontend Angular code. This service opens and maintains a websocket connection between Angular and ActionCable, reconnecting & resubscribing when the connection has been lost, and desynchronising the clients from one another to ease server-side events like code deploys or server restarts.
bower install angular-actioncable --save (preferred)
npm install angular-actioncable --save
https://rawgit.com/angular-actioncable/angular-actioncable/1.3.0/dist/angular-actioncable.js
https://cdn.rawgit.com/angular-actioncable/angular-actioncable/1.3.0/dist/angular-actioncable.min.js
<%= action_cable_meta_tag %>
<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.5.3/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-websocket/dist/angular-websocket.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-actioncable/dist/angular-actioncable.js"></script>
<section ng-controller="SomeController">
<ul>
<li ng-repeat="datum in myData">
{{ datum }}
</li>
</ul>
</section>
<script>
angular.module('YOUR_APP', [
'ngActionCable'
])
.controller('SomeController', function ($scope, ActionCableChannel){
$scope.myData = [];
// connect to ActionCable
(new ActionCableChannel("MyChannel")).subscribe(function(message){ $scope.myData.push(message) });
});
</script>
<meta name="action-cable-url" content="ws://localhost:3000/cable"/>
<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.5.3/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-websocket/dist/angular-websocket.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-actioncable/dist/angular-actioncable.js"></script>
<section ng-controller="SomeController">
<ul>
<li ng-repeat="datum in myData">
{{ datum }}
</li>
</ul>
<input ng-model="inputText" /><button ng-click="sendToMyChannel(inputText)">Send</button>
</section>
<script>
angular.module('YOUR_APP', [
'ngActionCable'
])
.controller('SomeController', function ($scope, ActionCableChannel){
$scope.inputText = "";
$scope.myData = [];
// connect to ActionCable
var consumer = new ActionCableChannel("MyChannel", {user: 42, chat: 37});
var callback = function(message){ $scope.myData.push(message); };
consumer.subscribe(callback).then(function(){
$scope.sendToMyChannel = function(message){ consumer.send(message, 'send_a_message'); };
$scope.$on("$destroy", function(){
consumer.unsubscribe().then(function(){ $scope.sendToMyChannel = undefined; });
});
});
});
</script>
class MyChannel < ApplicationCable::Channel
# ...
def send_a_message(message)
# ...
end
end
Supports:
ActionCableChannel
constructor function
|name
|arguments
|description
|new
|channelName:String
channelParams:Hash:optional
returns instance
|Creates and opens an ActionCableChannel instance.
var consumer = new ActionCableChannel('MyChannel', {widget_id: 17});
|subscribe
|callback:Function
returns promise
|Subscribes a callback function to the channel.
consumer.subscribe(function(message){ $scope.thing = message });
|unsubscribe
returns promise
|Unsubscribes the callback function from the channel.
consumer.unsubscribe();
|send
|message:String
action:String:optional
returns promise
|Send a message to an action in Rails. The action is the method name in Ruby.
consumer.send('message');
|onConfirmSubscription
|callback:Function
|Call each time server registers a subscription.
consumer.onConfirmSubscription(function(){ console.log('subscribed'); });
ActionCableSocketWrangler
singleton
|name
|arguments
|description
|start
|Starts ngActionCable services.
ActionCableSocketWrangler.start();
This will start by default unless disabled.
|stop
|Stops ngActionCable services.
ActionCableSocketWrangler.stop();
|preConnectionCallbacks
|Allows registration of functions which return promises which much be resolved before attempting to establish a connection.
ActionCableSocketWrangler.preConnectionCallbacks().push(myFunctionThatReturnsAPromise);
Exactly one will be true at all times.
|name
|type
|description
|connected
|Property:Boolean
|ngActionCable is started and connected live.
ActionCableSocketWrangler.connected;
|connecting
|Property:Boolean
|ngActionCable is started and trying to establish a connection.
ActionCableSocketWrangler.connecting;
|disconnected
|Property:Boolean
|ngActionCable is stopped and not connected.
ActionCableSocketWrangler.disconnected;
ActionCableConfig
value
You can override the defaults.
|name
|type
|description
|wsUri
|String
|URI to connect ngActionCable to ActionCable. If this is inside a Rails view, it will be read from the action_cable_meta_tag but can still be overridden.
|protocols
|Array
|Specify protocol headers for the websocket connection. Empty by default.
|autoStart
|Boolean
|Connect automatically? Default is true.
ActionCableConfig.autoStart= false;
|debug
|Boolean
|Show verbose logs. Default is false.
ActionCableConfig.debug= true;
my_app.run(function (ActionCableConfig){
ActionCableConfig.wsUri= "wss://example.com/cable";
ActionCableConfig.protocols = ['soap', 'wamp'];
ActionCableConfig.autoStart= false;
});
This package is not managing the consumer unsubscribing when you're destroying an Angular object (controller, component, ...) so you must do it.
A simple way to do so is to use the minimal version of the "better way" example:
function SharedMsStockResponse($q, $scope, x2js, stockResponseService, Supplier, ActionCableChannel) {
var ctrl = this
var consumer = new ActionCableChannel("MyChannel", {});
var callback = function(result) {
console.log("result", result);
# ctrl is accessible here
}
consumer.subscribe(callback).then(function() {
$scope.$on("$destroy", function() {
consumer.unsubscribe();
});
});
});
angular.module('MY_APP')
.component('sharedMsStockResponse', {
templateUrl: ...,
controller: ['$q', '$scope', 'x2js', 'stockResponseService', 'Supplier', 'ActionCableChannel', SharedMsStockResponse],
bindings: {
...
saleRow: '<'
}
});
Please have a look at this issue in order to get more information.