Angular 1.x implementation of the Publish–Subscribe pattern.
NOTE: This repository is no longer maintained.
The current repository and the
npmpackage are not going anywhere but for future projects, please consider using PubSub package instead. Check the
examplesfolder for a working example in Angular 1.x application.
$ git clone https://github.com/georapbox/angular-PubSub.git
$ npm install angular-PubSub --save
$ bower install angular.pubsub
Include
angular-pubsub.js in your project after
angular.js and register to your application:
var app = angular.module('app', ['PubSub']);
Inject the service as a dependancy of the application modules, to use it:
var MyController = app.controller('MyController', ['PubSub', function (PubSub) {
// do your stuff here...
}]);
The "listener" is the function to be executed when an event is emitted.
function listener(data, topic) {
console.log('An event is published.');
console.log(topic);
console.log(data);
}
// Subscribe to event
var sub = PubSub.subscribe('event-name', listener);
// Subscribe to event and execute only one time
var subOnce = PubSub.subscribeOnce('event-name', listener)
The
publish method takes two arguments:
PubSub.publish('event-name', {prop1: value1, prop2: value2});
There are two ways to unsubscribe an event:
PubSub.unsubscribe(sub);
PubSub.unsubscribe('event-name');
on -
subscribe
once -
subscribeOnce
trigger -
publish
off -
unsubscribe
$ npm run minify