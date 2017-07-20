Angular 1.x implementation of the Publish–Subscribe pattern.

NOTE: This repository is no longer maintained. The current repository and the npm package are not going anywhere but for future projects, please consider using PubSub package instead. Check the examples folder for a working example in Angular 1.x application.

Installation

Git installation

$ git clone https://github.com/georapbox/angular-PubSub.git

npm installation

$ npm install angular-PubSub --save

Bower installation

$ bower install angular.pubsub

Using PubSub

Register

Include angular-pubsub.js in your project after angular.js and register to your application:

var app = angular.module( 'app' , [ 'PubSub' ]);

Inject as dependancey

Inject the service as a dependancy of the application modules, to use it:

var MyController = app.controller( 'MyController' , [ 'PubSub' , function ( PubSub ) { }]);

Subscribing events

The "listener" is the function to be executed when an event is emitted.

function listener ( data, topic ) { console .log( 'An event is published.' ); console .log(topic); console .log(data); } var sub = PubSub.subscribe( 'event-name' , listener); var subOnce = PubSub.subscribeOnce( 'event-name' , listener)

Publishing events

The publish method takes two arguments:

The first one is the name of the event.

The second one (optional) is the data we may want to pass along as. We can pass data along using an array or an object as shown below.

PubSub.publish( 'event-name' , { prop1 : value1, prop2 : value2});

Unsubscribing events

There are two ways to unsubscribe an event:

Unsubscribe from a specific topic based on a tokenized reference to the subscription.

PubSub.unsubscribe(sub);

Unsubscribe from a specific topic based on topic name. This way we can unsubscribe all events with the same name.

PubSub.unsubscribe( 'event-name' );

Methods aliases

on - subscribe

- once - subscribeOnce

- trigger - publish

- off - unsubscribe

Minify