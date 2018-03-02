Angular 4 Data Table

This is fork of package [https://github.com/ggmod/angular-2-data-table] (https://github.com/ggmod/angular-2-data-table)

A simple Angular 4 data table, with built-in solutions for features including:

pagination

sorting

row selection (single/multi)

expandable rows

column resizing

selecting visible columns

The component can be used not just with local data, but remote resources too: for example if the sorting and paging happen in the database.

The templates use bootstrap CSS class names, so the component requires a bootstrap .css file to be present in the application using it.

Check out the demo and its code for examples of how to use it.

Demo for pagination with seperate page numbers will be added soon

npm install angular-4-data-table --save

Production (Minification)

Some times this can cause problems.

To fix it use import like this

import { DataTableModule } from 'angular-4-data-table';

and for production build use

ng build --prod --aot=false

Licensing

MIT License