This is fork of package [https://github.com/ggmod/angular-2-data-table] (https://github.com/ggmod/angular-2-data-table)
A simple Angular 4 data table, with built-in solutions for features including:
The component can be used not just with local data, but remote resources too: for example if the sorting and paging happen in the database.
The templates use bootstrap CSS class names, so the component requires a bootstrap .css file to be present in the application using it.
Check out the demo and its code for examples of how to use it.
Demo for pagination with seperate page numbers will be added soon
npm install angular-4-data-table --save
Some times this can cause problems.
To fix it use import like this
import { DataTableModule } from 'angular-4-data-table';
and for production build use
ng build --prod --aot=false
MIT License