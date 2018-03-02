openbase logo
a4d

angular-4-data-table

by Dmitro Bilukha
0.4.6 (see all)

An Angular 2 data table, with pagination, sorting, expandable rows, row selection etc.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

227

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Table

Readme

Angular 4 Data Table

This is fork of package [https://github.com/ggmod/angular-2-data-table] (https://github.com/ggmod/angular-2-data-table)

A simple Angular 4 data table, with built-in solutions for features including:

  • pagination
  • sorting
  • row selection (single/multi)
  • expandable rows
  • column resizing
  • selecting visible columns

The component can be used not just with local data, but remote resources too: for example if the sorting and paging happen in the database.

The templates use bootstrap CSS class names, so the component requires a bootstrap .css file to be present in the application using it.

Check out the demo and its code for examples of how to use it.

Demo for pagination with seperate page numbers will be added soon

Installing:

npm install angular-4-data-table --save

Production (Minification)

Some times this can cause problems.
To fix it use import like this

import { DataTableModule } from 'angular-4-data-table';

and for production build use

ng build --prod --aot=false

Licensing

MIT License

