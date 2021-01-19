LocalStorageService for Angular with mostly the same API (and most of the code) from angular-local-storage.
AoT compatible.
errors$,
removeItems$,
setItems$ and
warning$ if you really need something to happen when something happens.
bind function doesn't work anymore (there is a stub so this can still be a drop-in, but it'll do nothing).
npm install angular-2-local-storage
You can optionally configure the module:
import { LocalStorageModule } from 'angular-2-local-storage';
@NgModule({
imports: [
LocalStorageModule.forRoot({
prefix: 'my-app',
storageType: 'localStorage'
})
],
declarations: [
..
],
providers: [
..
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Then you can use it in a component:
import { LocalStorageService } from 'angular-2-local-storage';
@Component({
// ...
})
export class SomeComponent {
constructor (
private _localStorageService: LocalStorageService
) {
// YAY!
}
}
import { ILocalStorageServiceConfig } from 'angular-2-local-storage'; for type information about the configuration object.