LocalStorageService for Angular with mostly the same API (and most of the code) from angular-local-storage.

AoT compatible.

Differences

No events broadcast on $rootScope - LocalStorageService exposes observables for errors$ , removeItems$ , setItems$ and warning$ if you really need something to happen when something happens.

, , and if you really need something to happen when something happens. The bind function doesn't work anymore (there is a stub so this can still be a drop-in, but it'll do nothing).

Install

npm install angular-2-local-storage

Usage

You can optionally configure the module:

import { LocalStorageModule } from 'angular-2-local-storage' ; ({ imports: [ LocalStorageModule.forRoot({ prefix: 'my-app' , storageType: 'localStorage' }) ], declarations: [ .. ], providers: [ .. ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Then you can use it in a component:

import { LocalStorageService } from 'angular-2-local-storage' ; ({ }) export class SomeComponent { constructor ( private _localStorageService: LocalStorageService ) { } }

Configuration options