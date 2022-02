Angular 2 Data Table

A simple Angular 2 data table, with built-in solutions for features including:

pagination

sorting

row selection (single/multi)

expandable rows

column resizing

selecting visible columns

The component can be used not just with local data, but remote resources too: for example if the sorting and paging happen in the database.

The templates use bootstrap CSS class names, so the component requires a bootstrap .css file to be present in the application using it.

Check out the demo and its code for examples of how to use it.

npm install angular-2-data-table --save

Licensing

MIT License