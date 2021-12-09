AngularJS lets you write client-side web applications as if you had a smarter browser. It lets you use good old HTML (or HAML, Jade/Pug and friends!) as your template language and lets you extend HTML’s syntax to express your application’s components clearly and succinctly. It automatically synchronizes data from your UI (view) with your JavaScript objects (model) through 2-way data binding. To help you structure your application better and make it easy to test, AngularJS teaches the browser how to do dependency injection and inversion of control.
It also helps with server-side communication, taming async callbacks with promises and deferred objects, and it makes client-side navigation and deep linking with hashbang urls or HTML5 pushState a piece of cake. Best of all? It makes development fun!
On July 1, 2018 AngularJS entered a 3 year Long Term Support period: Find out more
Looking for the new Angular? Go here: https://github.com/angular/angular
AngularJS is the next generation framework where each component is designed to work with every other component in an interconnected way like a well-oiled machine. AngularJS is JavaScript MVC made easy and done right. (Well it is not really MVC, read on, to understand what this means.)
MVC, short for Model-View-Controller, is a design pattern, i.e. how the code should be organized and how the different parts of an application separated for proper readability and debugging. Model is the data and the database. View is the user interface and what the user sees. Controller is the main link between Model and View. These are the three pillars of major programming frameworks present on the market today. On the other hand AngularJS works on MV*, short for Model-View-Whatever. The Whatever is AngularJS's way of telling that you may create any kind of linking between the Model and the View here.
Unlike other frameworks in any programming language, where MVC, the three separate components, each one has to be written and then connected by the programmer, AngularJS helps the programmer by asking him/her to just create these and everything else will be taken care of by AngularJS.
AngularJS uses HTML to define the user's interface. AngularJS also enables the programmer to write new HTML tags (AngularJS Directives) and increase the readability and understandability of the HTML code. Directives are AngularJS’s way of bringing additional functionality to HTML. Directives achieve this by enabling us to invent our own HTML elements. This also helps in making the code DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself), which means once created, a new directive can be used anywhere within the application.
HTML is also used to determine the wiring of the app. Special attributes in the HTML determine where to load the app, which components or controllers to use for each element, etc. We specify "what" gets loaded, but not "how". This declarative approach greatly simplifies app development in a sort of WYSIWYG way. Rather than spending time on how the program flows and orchestrating the various moving parts, we simply define what we want and AngularJS will take care of the dependencies.
Data and Data Models in AngularJS are plain JavaScript objects and one can add and change properties directly on it and loop over objects and arrays at will.
One of AngularJS's strongest features. Two-way Data Binding means that if something changes in the
Model, the change gets reflected in the View instantaneously, and the same happens the other way
around. This is also referred to as Reactive Programming, i.e. suppose
a = b + c is being
programmed and after this, if the value of
b and/or
c is changed then the value of
a will be
automatically updated to reflect the change. AngularJS uses its "scopes" as a glue between the Model
and View and makes these updates in one available for the other.
Everything in AngularJS is created to enable the programmer to end up writing less code that is easily maintainable and readable by any other new person on the team. Believe it or not, one can write a complete working two-way data binded application in less than 10 lines of code. Try and see for yourself!
AngularJS has Dependency Injection, i.e. it takes care of providing all the necessary dependencies to its controllers and services whenever required. This helps in making the AngularJS code ready for unit testing by making use of mock dependencies created and injected. This makes AngularJS more modular and easily testable thus in turn helping a team create more robust applications.
I've used this library for 2 years before switched to React.JS. Pros: +Framework, not library, therefore has a huge ecosystem, you don't depend on other libraries while building complete web-application; +Supports typescript out of the box, allowing to avoid many problems; +Very detailed documentation (sometimes that can be disadvantage if you need to learn and start developing faster); + Implements IVVM, allows several developers work on single component in the same time; Cons: -Harder to learn comparing to competitive frameworks; -Relatively slow performance, but it can be customized;
First off this page should be titled "angularjs" not "angular". They are 100% completely different frameworks (y'all can argue about branding mistakes). AngularJS was a game changer. It changed the way we develop client side applications. That was like in 2012 though. AngularJS is very outdated and you should not be using this, save for legacy applications. I'll still give it 5 starts for what it did for the community but yeah. Don't start a new application with this one.
I have used this Framework for 3 years(2015-2018) it was a time when it is at its peak in India although it is still used in corporate I don’t see new projects are started on this framework, now people/communities moving to react, vue. I found personally found this framework super awesome it supports typescript like anything, has high customisability, performant in some situations. But due to some cons and competition(react) which evolved over time, it became a bit obsolete, compared to react it is hard to use as well as a big learning curve. Great documentation, huge community. I might sound rhetoric but Not recommended for new projects.
I have used angular for a project and I liked the fact that it is similar to react but is difficult to learn in comparison to react. React has much better docs and an easy learning curve than angular. But as many companies are moving from .NET to angular for their projects it is good to have some basic working knowledge of Angular. But after all, what matters the most to the industry is the performance and I must say Angular's performance as a whole is much better than react in my view. I have used both and both have some pros and cons. You will have to think about which one to use when.
As other reviewers have pointed out this page refers to Angular JS (i.e. not Angular 2+). At the time Angular JS was the cutting edge single page framework. Once you used Angular JS you definitely couldn't go back to JQuery. It was definitely difficult to learn with some bizarre concepts like $scope, routing was difficult to get right and error messages were hard to troubleshoot. In 2020 Angular JS is definitely not the single page framework you should choose for a new project. Angular 9 though is a very capable framework, albeit not as popular as its competitors Vue and React.