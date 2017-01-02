This is a fork of Daryl Rowland's angucomplete (https://github.com/darylrowland/angucomplete) with a bit of tweaks such as:
To see a demo go here: https://ghiden.github.io/angucomplete-alt
###Key Features
From v2.0.0, I have dropped the support for angular 1.2. Please use angucomplete-ie8 which still supports 1.2.
Download the package, and include the dist/angucomplete-alt.min.js file in your page.
bower install angucomplete-alt --save
Or
npm install angucomplete-alt --save
Then add the angucomplete-alt module to your Angular App file, e.g.
var app = angular.module('app', ["angucomplete-alt"]);
<angucomplete-alt id="ex1"
placeholder="Search countries"
pause="100"
selected-object="selectedCountry"
local-data="countries"
search-fields="name"
title-field="name"
minlength="1"
input-class="form-control form-control-small"/>
<angucomplete-alt id="ex2"
placeholder="Search people"
pause="300"
selected-object="selectedPerson"
local-data="people"
local-search="localSearch"
title-field="firstName,surname"
description-field="twitter"
image-field="pic"
minlength="1"
input-class="form-control form-control-small"
match-class="highlight" />
Local search function takes a string and returns an array of matched items.
// Here is a naive implementation for matching first name, last name, or full name
$scope.localSearch = function(str) {
var matches = [];
$scope.people.forEach(function(person) {
var fullName = person.firstName + ' ' + person.surname;
if ((person.firstName.toLowerCase().indexOf(str.toString().toLowerCase()) >= 0) ||
(person.surname.toLowerCase().indexOf(str.toString().toLowerCase()) >= 0) ||
(fullName.toLowerCase().indexOf(str.toString().toLowerCase()) >= 0)) {
matches.push(person);
}
});
return matches;
};
<angucomplete-alt id="members"
placeholder="Search members"
pause="400"
selected-object="testObj"
remote-url="http://myserver.com/api/user/find?s="
remote-url-data-field="results"
title-field="firstName,surname"
description-field="email"
image-field="profilePic"
input-class="form-control form-control-small"/>
It expects the returned results from remote API to have a root object. In the above example, 'results' is an array of search results.
|Attribute
|Description
|Required
|Binding
|Example
|id
|A unique ID for the field. example
|Yes
|@
|members
|placeholder
|Placeholder text for the search field. example
|No
|@
|Search members
|maxlength
|Maxlength attribute for the search field. example
|No
|attribute
|25
|pause
|The time to wait (in milliseconds) before searching when the user enters new characters. example
|No
|@
|400
|selected-object
|Either an object in your scope or callback function. If you set an object, it will be passed to the directive with '=' sign but it is actually one-way-bound data. So, setting it from your scope has no effect on input string. If you set a callback, it gets called when selection is made. To get attributes of the input from which the assignment was made, use this.$parent.$index within your function. example
|Yes
|=
|selectedObject or objectSelectedCallback
|selected-object-data
|A second parameter which will be passed to selected-object. Only works when using selected-object.
|No
|=
|row
|remote-url
|The remote URL to hit to query for results in JSON. angucomplete will automatically append the search string on the end of this, so it must be a GET request. example
|No
|@
|http://myserver.com/api/users/find?searchstr=
|remote-url-data-field
|The name of the field in the JSON object returned back that holds the Array of objects to be used for the autocomplete list. example
|No
|@
|results
|title-field
|The name of the field in the JSON objects returned back that should be used for displaying the title in the autocomplete list. Note, if you want to combine fields together, you can comma separate them here (e.g. for a first and last name combined). If you want to access nested field, use dot to connect attributes (e.g. name.first). example
|Yes
|@
|firstName,lastName
|description-field
|The name of the field in the JSON objects returned back that should be used for displaying the description in the autocomplete list. example
|No
|@
|twitterUsername
|image-field
|The name of the field in the JSON objects returned back that should be used for displaying an image in the autocomplete list. example
|No
|@
|pic
|minlength
|The minimum length of string required before searching. example. If set to 0, it shows all items. It works both local and remote but is intended to use with local data. If used with remote API, it needs to return all items when query parameter is empty string.
|No
|@
|3
|input-name
|Name for input field. This is required when you use field-required.
|No
|@
|input-class
|The classes to use for styling the input box. example
|No
|@
|form-control
|match-class
|If it is assigned, matching part of title is highlighted with given class style. example
|No
|@
|highlight
|local-data
|The local data variable to use from your controller. Should be an array of objects. example
|No
|=
|countriesList
|local-search
|A function that search local data. It should take a input string and an array of items as arguments and returns an array of matched items. example
|No
|&
|localSearch
|search-fields
|The fields from your local data to search on (comma separate them). Each field can contain dots for accessing nested attribute. example
|No
|@
|title,description
|remote-url-request-formatter
|A function that takes a query string and returns parameter(s) for GET. It should take the query string as argument and returns a key-value object. example
|No
|=
|Suppose if you need to send a query keyword and a timestamp to search API, you can write a function like this in the parent scope. $scope.dataFormatFn = function(str) { return {q: str, timestamp: +new Date()}; }
|remote-url-request-with-credentials
|A boolean that accepts parameters with credentials.
|No
|@
|true or false
|remote-url-response-formatter
|A function on the scope that will modify raw response from remote API before it is rendered in the drop-down. Useful for adding data that may not be available from the API. The specified function must return the object in the format that angucomplete understands.
|No
|=
|addImageUrlToObject
|remote-url-error-callback
|A callback funciton to handle error response from $http.get
|No
|=
|httpErrorCallbackFn
|remote-api-handler
|This gives a way to fully delegate handling of remote search API. This function takes user input string and timeout promise, and it needs to return a promise. For example, if your search API is based on POST, you can use this function to create your own http handler. See example below
|No
|=
|clear-selected
|To clear out input field upon selecting an item, set this attribute to true. example
|No
|@
|true
|override-suggestions
|To override suggestions and set the value in input field to selectedObject. example
|No
|true
|field-required
|Set field to be required. Requirement for this to work is that this directive needs to be in a form and you need to provide input-name. Default class name is "autocomplete-required". example.
|No
|=
|a variable holding true/false
|field-required-class
|Set custom class name for required.
|No
|@
|"match"
|text-searching
|Custom string to show when search is in progress. Set this to 'false' prevents text to show up.
|No
|@
|"Searching for items..."
|text-no-results
|Custom string to show when there is no match. Set this to 'false' prevents text to show up.
|No
|@
|"Not found"
|initial-value
|Initial value for component. If string, the internal model is set to the string value, if an object, the title-field attribute is used to parse the correct title for the view, and the internal model is set to the object. example
|No
|=
|myInitialValue (object/string)
|input-changed
|A callback function that is called when input field is changed. To get attributes of the input from which the assignment was made, use this.$parent.$index within your function. example
|No
|=
|inputChangedFn
|auto-match
|Allows for auto selecting an item if the search text matches a search results attributes exactly. example
|No
|@
|true
|focus-in
|A function or expression to be called when input field gets focused. example
|No
|&
|focusIn()
|focus-out
|A function or expression to be called when input field lose focus. example
|No
|&
|focusOut()
|disable-input
|A model to control disable/enable of input field. example page
|No
|=
|disableInput
|template-url
|Customize the markup of the autocomplete template. example page
|No
|attribute
|"/my-custom-template.html"
|focus-first
|Automatically select the first match from the result list.
|No
|@
|true
|parse-input
|A function or expression to parse input string before comparing into search process.
|No
|&
|parseInput()
|field-tabindex
|Setting the tabindex attribute on the input field.
|No
|@
|field-tabindex="25"
To show scrollbar, you need to set the following css style to angucomplete-dropdown class, and then the directive automatically picks it up.
.angucomplete-dropdown {
...
overflow-y: auto;
max-height: 200px; // your preference
...
}
To clear all angucomplete-alt input fields, send this message
$scope.$broadcast('angucomplete-alt:clearInput');
To clear an angucomplete-alt input field, send this message with id of the directive. For example, the id of the directive is 'autocomplete-1'.
$scope.$broadcast('angucomplete-alt:clearInput', 'autocomplete-1');
To set an angucomplete-alt input field, send this message with id of the directive and desired value.
One can pass a simple string or an object as an argument, the same rules applied as for
initial-value parameter.
For example, the id of the directive is 'autocomplete-1'.
$scope.$broadcast('angucomplete-alt:changeInput', 'autocomplete-1', 'Hello!');
This is an example calling search API with POST. Pass this searchAPI function to the directive as remote-api-handler.
$scope.searchAPI = function(userInputString, timeoutPromise) {
return $http.post('/yourownapi/', {q: userInputString}, {timeout: timeoutPromise});
}
When you use remote-api-handler, these attributes are ignored:
remote-url
remote-url-request-formatter
remote-url-request-with-credentials
Callbacks
selected-object and
input-changed are called with the following method signature:
function ($item) {
$item.title // or description, or image - from your angucomplete attribute configuration
$item.originalObject // the actual object which was selected
this.$parent // the control which caused the change, contains useful things like $index for use in ng-repeat.
}
To run examples, cd into 'examples' directory and run static http server of your choice:
cd examples
python -m SimpleHTTPServer
