An AngularJS fixed header scrollable table directive

Demo

To see a demo and further details go to http://pointblankdevelopment.com.au/blog/angularjs-fixed-header-scrollable-table-directive

Installation

NPM

npm install angu-fixed-header-table

Bower

bower install angu-fixed-header-table

Alternatively download the code and include the angu-fixed-header-table.js file in your page.

Integration with your AngularJS app

Add the 'anguFixedHeaderTable' directive as a dependency of your AngularJS application:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'anguFixedHeaderTable' ]);

Usage

Simply add the fixed-header attribute to any tables you'd like to have a fixed header:

< table fixed-header > ... </ table >

The table height can be set using CSS on the table element or by adding a table-height attribute to the table element eg: table-height="500px".