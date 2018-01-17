openbase logo
Downloads/wk

128

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Reviews

Readme

angu-fixed-header-table

An AngularJS fixed header scrollable table directive

Demo

To see a demo and further details go to http://pointblankdevelopment.com.au/blog/angularjs-fixed-header-scrollable-table-directive

Installation

NPM

npm install angu-fixed-header-table

Bower

bower install angu-fixed-header-table

Alternatively download the code and include the angu-fixed-header-table.js file in your page.

Integration with your AngularJS app

Add the 'anguFixedHeaderTable' directive as a dependency of your AngularJS application:

angular.module('myApp', ['anguFixedHeaderTable']);

Usage

Simply add the fixed-header attribute to any tables you'd like to have a fixed header:

<table fixed-header>
...
</table>

The table height can be set using CSS on the table element or by adding a table-height attribute to the table element eg: table-height="500px".

