An AngularJS fixed header scrollable table directive
To see a demo and further details go to http://pointblankdevelopment.com.au/blog/angularjs-fixed-header-scrollable-table-directive
npm install angu-fixed-header-table
bower install angu-fixed-header-table
Alternatively download the code and include the angu-fixed-header-table.js file in your page.
Add the 'anguFixedHeaderTable' directive as a dependency of your AngularJS application:
angular.module('myApp', ['anguFixedHeaderTable']);
Simply add the fixed-header attribute to any tables you'd like to have a fixed header:
<table fixed-header>
...
</table>
The table height can be set using CSS on the table element or by adding a table-height attribute to the table element eg: table-height="500px".