Angled Edges 📐

A Sass mixin for creating angled edges on sections by dynamically encoding SVGs.

Need angled edges in regular CSS? Check out the Angled Edges Generator.

Usage

Import partial:

@ import "angled-edges" ;

This mixin has 3 required parameters: location, hypotenuse, fill

@ include angled-edge( $location , $hypotenuse , $fill );

The main mixin creates an svg right triangle that is encoded, set as a background image of a pseudo element, and absolutely positioned.

Examples

https://codepen.io/fusco/pen/mzymKm

Options

Parameter Description $location Location of shape relative to parent element inside top

outside top

inside bottom

outside bottom $hypotenuse Side of the right triangle that the hypotenuse is on upper left

upper right

lower left

lower right $fill Fill color of triangle $height Optional - Height of triangle - Accepts a unitless integer that is equivalent to height in px $width Optional - Width of triangle - Accepts a unitless integer that is equivalent to width in px (If nothing is passed triangle will span to a 100% fluid width)

Upgrading from 1.x

Version 2 now defaults with a fluid width of 100%. Since this is the preferred value, width and height parameters have switched order with height now being first. This allows for easier usage where

@ include angled-edge( 'outside bottom' , 'lower right' , 150);

now means a 150px tall with at a default of 100% width. If a fluid width is not needed, you can still pass in a unitless width like in 1.x. If you previously were using background-size to manipulate the shape, you will need to remove this property as the mixin also uses this to assist with making the shape full-width.

Demo

https://angled-edges.josephfus.co

Browser Support

Anywhere SVG is supported.

IE 9+

IE 9+ Edge

Edge Firefox

Firefox Chrome

Chrome Safari

Safari Opera

Opera iOS Safari

iOS Safari Opera Mini

Opera Mini Android Browser

Android Browser Chrome for Android

Project Ports