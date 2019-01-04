A Sass mixin for creating angled edges on sections by dynamically encoding SVGs.
Need angled edges in regular CSS? Check out the Angled Edges Generator.
Import partial:
@import "angled-edges";
This mixin has 3 required parameters: location, hypotenuse, fill
@include angled-edge($location, $hypotenuse, $fill);
The main mixin creates an svg right triangle that is encoded, set as a background image of a pseudo element, and absolutely positioned.
https://codepen.io/fusco/pen/mzymKm
|Parameter
|Description
$location
|Location of shape relative to parent element
$hypotenuse
|Side of the right triangle that the hypotenuse is on
$fill
|Fill color of triangle
$height
|Optional - Height of triangle - Accepts a unitless integer that is equivalent to height in
px
$width
|Optional - Width of triangle - Accepts a unitless integer that is equivalent to width in
px (If nothing is passed triangle will span to a 100% fluid width)
Version 2 now defaults with a fluid width of 100%. Since this is the preferred value, width and height parameters have switched order with height now being first. This allows for easier usage where
@include angled-edge('outside bottom', 'lower right', 150);
now means a 150px tall with at a default of 100% width. If a fluid width is not needed, you can still pass in a unitless width like in 1.x. If you previously were using
background-size to manipulate the shape, you will need to remove this property as the mixin also uses this to assist with making the shape full-width.
https://angled-edges.josephfus.co
Anywhere SVG is supported.