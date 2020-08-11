openbase logo
angle

by Kevin Ngo
0.9.1

🕟 A-Frame command-line tool for installing components and scaffolding templates.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

57

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

angle

angle is a general purpose command-line tool for A-Frame. angle can install components from the Registry into an HTML file, initialize component templates for publishing, and bootstrap scene boilerplate.

Installation

npm install -g angle
angle <command>

Commands

Run angle --help to get a list of all commands and options.

angle initlocalcomponent <componentName>

Quickly create a component JavaScript file from a simple template locally in the working directory. Meant to be used to create a component for an application. Not meant for publishing or sharing.

angle initlocalcomponent enemy-ship

angle initcomponent

Create a template in the working directory for an A-Frame component for publishing to the ecosystem. This command will ask several questions about your component to get things set up. See how to write a component.

angle initcomponent

To develop the component:

npm install
npm start

To publish the component to the ecosystem:

npm publish
npm run ghpages

Then submit to the A-Frame Registry.

angle initscene

Bootstrap an A-Frame scene in the working directory. This command will currently ask for the name of the scene and whether or not you want tracked controllers.

angle initscene

? What is your scene's title? (e.g., Forest Scene)
? Do you want tracked controls with hand models? (y/N)

