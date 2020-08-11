angle is a general purpose command-line tool for A-Frame. angle can install components from the Registry into an HTML file, initialize component templates for publishing, and bootstrap scene boilerplate.
npm install -g angle
angle <command>
Run
angle --help to get a list of all commands and options.
angle initlocalcomponent <componentName>
Quickly create a component JavaScript file from a simple template locally in the working directory. Meant to be used to create a component for an application. Not meant for publishing or sharing.
angle initlocalcomponent enemy-ship
angle initcomponent
Create a template in the working directory for an A-Frame component for publishing to the ecosystem. This command will ask several questions about your component to get things set up. See how to write a component.
angle initcomponent
To develop the component:
npm install
npm start
To publish the component to the ecosystem:
npm publish
npm run ghpages
Then submit to the A-Frame Registry.
angle initscene
Bootstrap an A-Frame scene in the working directory. This command will currently ask for the name of the scene and whether or not you want tracked controllers.
angle initscene
? What is your scene's title? (e.g., Forest Scene)
? Do you want tracked controls with hand models? (y/N)