Angular Json Editor (wrapper for jsoneditor). View/Edit Json file with formatting.
Working with latest Angular 9.
To install this library with npm, run below command:
$ npm install --save jsoneditor ang-jsoneditor
Example:
<json-editor [options]="editorOptions" [data]="data" (change)="getData($event)"></json-editor>
First, Import Angular JsonEditor module in root
import { NgJsonEditorModule } from 'ang-jsoneditor'
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
....,
NgJsonEditorModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Then setup your component models as below :
import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { JsonEditorComponent, JsonEditorOptions } from 'ang-jsoneditor';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: '<json-editor [options]="editorOptions" [data]="data"></json-editor>',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
public editorOptions: JsonEditorOptions;
public data: any;
@ViewChild(JsonEditorComponent, { static: false }) editor: JsonEditorComponent;
constructor() {
this.editorOptions = new JsonEditorOptions()
this.editorOptions.modes = ['code', 'text', 'tree', 'view']; // set all allowed modes
//this.options.mode = 'code'; //set only one mode
this.data = {"products":[{"name":"car","product":[{"name":"honda","model":[{"id":"civic","name":"civic"},{"id":"accord","name":"accord"},{"id":"crv","name":"crv"},{"id":"pilot","name":"pilot"},{"id":"odyssey","name":"odyssey"}]}]}]}
}
}
Note : For better styling, add below line to your main style.css file
@import "~jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.css";
Build it integrated with ReactiveForms:
this.form = this.fb.group({
myinput: [this.data]
});
<form [formGroup]="form" (submit)="submit()">
<json-editor [options]="editorOptions2" formControlName="myinput">
</json-editor>
</form>
Besides all the configuration options from the original jsoneditor, Angular Json Editor supports one additional option:
expandAll - to automatically expand all nodes upon json loaded with the data input.
If you have issue with the height of the component, you can try one of those solutions:
When you import CSS:
@import "~jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.css";
textarea.jsoneditor-text{min-height:350px;}
Or Customizing the CSS:
:host ::ng-deep json-editor,
:host ::ng-deep json-editor .jsoneditor,
:host ::ng-deep json-editor > div,
:host ::ng-deep json-editor jsoneditor-outer {
height: 500px;
}
Or as a inner style in component:
<json-editor class="col-md-12" #editorExample style="min-height: 300px;" [options]="editorOptionsData" [data]="dataStructure"></json-editor>
For code view you can change the height using this example:
.ace_editor.ace-jsoneditor {
min-height: 500px;
}
Use debug mode to see in your console the data and options passed to jsoneditor. Copy this and paste in your issue when reporting bugs.
<json-editor [debug]="true" [options]="editorOptionsData" [data]="dataStructure"></json-editor>
If you find youself trying to use an custom option that is not mapped here, you can do:
let editorOptions: JsonEditorOptions = new JsonEditorOptions(); (<any>this.editorOptions).templates = [{menu options objects as in json editor documentation}]
If you want to support IE, please follow this guide:
To use multiple jsoneditors in your view you cannot use the same editor options.
You should have something like:
<div *ngFor="let prd of data.products" class="w-100-p p-24" >
<json-editor [options]="makeOptions()" [data]="prd" (change)="showJson($event)"></json-editor>
</div>
makeOptions = () => {
return new JsonEditorOptions();
}
Demo component files are included in Git Project.
Demo Project with a lot of different implementations (ngInit, change event and others): [https://github.com/mariohmol/ang-jsoneditor/tree/master/src/app/demo)
Fork, clone this repo and install dependencies:
npm i -g rimraf
npm i
MIT(./LICENSE)