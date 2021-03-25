openbase logo
aj

ang-jsoneditor

by Mario Mol
1.10.5

Angular Jsoneditor that works with angular 4 to angular 9

Readme

Angular Json Editor

Build Status

Angular Json Editor (wrapper for jsoneditor). View/Edit Json file with formatting.

StackBlitz template

Working with latest Angular 9.

Demo Image

Installation

To install this library with npm, run below command:

$ npm install --save jsoneditor ang-jsoneditor

Example:

<json-editor [options]="editorOptions" [data]="data" (change)="getData($event)"></json-editor>

Usage

Configuration

First, Import Angular JsonEditor module in root

import { NgJsonEditorModule } from 'ang-jsoneditor' 

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    ....,
    NgJsonEditorModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Then setup your component models as below :

import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { JsonEditorComponent, JsonEditorOptions } from 'ang-jsoneditor';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  template: '<json-editor [options]="editorOptions" [data]="data"></json-editor>',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
  public editorOptions: JsonEditorOptions;
  public data: any;
  @ViewChild(JsonEditorComponent, { static: false }) editor: JsonEditorComponent;

  constructor() { 
    this.editorOptions = new JsonEditorOptions()
    this.editorOptions.modes = ['code', 'text', 'tree', 'view']; // set all allowed modes
    //this.options.mode = 'code'; //set only one mode
      
      this.data = {"products":[{"name":"car","product":[{"name":"honda","model":[{"id":"civic","name":"civic"},{"id":"accord","name":"accord"},{"id":"crv","name":"crv"},{"id":"pilot","name":"pilot"},{"id":"odyssey","name":"odyssey"}]}]}]}
  }

}

Note : For better styling, add below line to your main style.css file

@import "~jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.css";

Forms

Build it integrated with ReactiveForms:

this.form = this.fb.group({
  myinput: [this.data]
});

<form  [formGroup]="form" (submit)="submit()">
    <json-editor [options]="editorOptions2" formControlName="myinput">
    </json-editor>
</form>

Extra Features

Besides all the configuration options from the original jsoneditor, Angular Json Editor supports one additional option:

expandAll - to automatically expand all nodes upon json loaded with the data input.

Troubleshoot

If you have issue with the height of the component, you can try one of those solutions:

When you import CSS:

@import "~jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.css";
textarea.jsoneditor-text{min-height:350px;}

Or Customizing the CSS:

:host ::ng-deep json-editor,
:host ::ng-deep json-editor .jsoneditor,
:host ::ng-deep json-editor > div,
:host ::ng-deep json-editor jsoneditor-outer {
  height: 500px;
}

Or as a inner style in component:

<json-editor class="col-md-12" #editorExample style="min-height: 300px;" [options]="editorOptionsData" [data]="dataStructure"></json-editor>

For code view you can change the height using this example:

.ace_editor.ace-jsoneditor {
  min-height: 500px;
}

Use debug mode to see in your console the data and options passed to jsoneditor. Copy this and paste in your issue when reporting bugs.

<json-editor [debug]="true" [options]="editorOptionsData" [data]="dataStructure"></json-editor>

JSONOptions missing params

If you find youself trying to use an custom option that is not mapped here, you can do:

let editorOptions: JsonEditorOptions = new JsonEditorOptions(); (<any>this.editorOptions).templates = [{menu options objects as in json editor documentation}]

See the issue

Internet Explorer

If you want to support IE, please follow this guide:

Multiple editors

To use multiple jsoneditors in your view you cannot use the same editor options.

You should have something like: 

<div *ngFor="let prd of data.products" class="w-100-p p-24" >
  <json-editor [options]="makeOptions()" [data]="prd" (change)="showJson($event)"></json-editor>
</div>

makeOptions = () => {
  return new JsonEditorOptions();
}

Demo

Demo component files are included in Git Project.

Demo Project with a lot of different implementations (ngInit, change event and others): [https://github.com/mariohmol/ang-jsoneditor/tree/master/src/app/demo)

When publishing it to npm, look over this docs: https://docs.npmjs.com/misc/developers

Collaborate

Fork, clone this repo and install dependencies:

npm i -g rimraf
npm i

License

MIT(./LICENSE)

