Angular Json Editor

Angular Json Editor (wrapper for jsoneditor). View/Edit Json file with formatting.

StackBlitz template

Working with latest Angular 9.

Installation

To install this library with npm, run below command:

$ npm install --save jsoneditor ang-jsoneditor

Example:

< json-editor [ options ]= "editorOptions" [ data ]= "data" ( change )= "getData($event)" > </ json-editor >

Usage

Configuration

First, Import Angular JsonEditor module in root

import { NgJsonEditorModule } from 'ang-jsoneditor' ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ ...., NgJsonEditorModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Then setup your component models as below :

import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core' ; import { JsonEditorComponent, JsonEditorOptions } from 'ang-jsoneditor' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , template: '<json-editor [options]="editorOptions" [data]="data"></json-editor>' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { public editorOptions: JsonEditorOptions; public data: any ; (JsonEditorComponent, { static : false }) editor: JsonEditorComponent; constructor ( ) { this .editorOptions = new JsonEditorOptions() this .editorOptions.modes = [ 'code' , 'text' , 'tree' , 'view' ]; this .data = { "products" :[{ "name" : "car" , "product" :[{ "name" : "honda" , "model" :[{ "id" : "civic" , "name" : "civic" },{ "id" : "accord" , "name" : "accord" },{ "id" : "crv" , "name" : "crv" },{ "id" : "pilot" , "name" : "pilot" },{ "id" : "odyssey" , "name" : "odyssey" }]}]}]} } }

Note : For better styling, add below line to your main style.css file

@ import "~jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.css" ;

Forms

Build it integrated with ReactiveForms:

this .form = this .fb.group({ myinput: [ this .data] });

< form [ formGroup ]= "form" ( submit )= "submit()" > < json-editor [ options ]= "editorOptions2" formControlName = "myinput" > </ json-editor > </ form >

Extra Features

Besides all the configuration options from the original jsoneditor, Angular Json Editor supports one additional option:

expandAll - to automatically expand all nodes upon json loaded with the data input.

Troubleshoot

If you have issue with the height of the component, you can try one of those solutions:

When you import CSS:

@ import "~jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.css" ; textarea .jsoneditor-text { min-height : 350px ;}

Or Customizing the CSS:

:host ::ng-deep json-editor , :host ::ng-deep json-editor .jsoneditor , :host ::ng-deep json-editor > div , :host ::ng-deep json-editor jsoneditor-outer { height : 500px ; }

Or as a inner style in component:

< json-editor class = "col-md-12" # editorExample style = "min-height: 300px;" [ options ]= "editorOptionsData" [ data ]= "dataStructure" > </ json-editor >

For code view you can change the height using this example:

.ace_editor .ace-jsoneditor { min-height : 500px ; }

Use debug mode to see in your console the data and options passed to jsoneditor. Copy this and paste in your issue when reporting bugs.

< json-editor [ debug ]= "true" [ options ]= "editorOptionsData" [ data ]= "dataStructure" > </ json-editor >

JSONOptions missing params

If you find youself trying to use an custom option that is not mapped here, you can do:

let editorOptions: JsonEditorOptions = new JsonEditorOptions(); (< any > this .editorOptions).templates = [{menu options objects as in json editor documentation}]

See the issue

Internet Explorer

If you want to support IE, please follow this guide:

Multiple editors

To use multiple jsoneditors in your view you cannot use the same editor options.

You should have something like:

< div * ngFor = "let prd of data.products" class = "w-100-p p-24" > < json-editor [ options ]= "makeOptions()" [ data ]= "prd" ( change )= "showJson($event)" > </ json-editor > </ div >

makeOptions = () => { return new JsonEditorOptions(); }

Demo

Demo component files are included in Git Project.

Demo Project with a lot of different implementations (ngInit, change event and others): [https://github.com/mariohmol/ang-jsoneditor/tree/master/src/app/demo)

Collaborate

Fork, clone this repo and install dependencies:

npm i -g rimraf npm i

License

MIT(./LICENSE)