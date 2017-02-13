AndroidUIX
中文文档
Make a high-performance web app with Android UI.
Site: http://androiduix.com
Feature
- Native app experience & performance.
- Render with web canvas, high-performance web app.
- Same api as Android, you can find its question & usage on the internet.
Getting Started
60fps
60fps is difficult on mobile, the sample app's fps:
- IOS: 50-60fps
- Android Chrome: 50fps
- Android WebView(with Runtime): 50fps
You can test Showcase on your device.
LICENSE
MIT.