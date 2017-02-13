AndroidUIX

中文文档

Make a high-performance web app with Android UI.

Site: http://androiduix.com

Feature

Native app experience & performance. Render with web canvas, high-performance web app. Same api as Android, you can find its question & usage on the internet.

Getting Started

Look wiki: Getting Started

60fps

60fps is difficult on mobile, the sample app's fps:

IOS: 50-60fps Android Chrome: 50fps Android WebView(with Runtime): 50fps

You can test Showcase on your device.

Showcase

LICENSE

MIT.