and

androiduix

by 林法鑫
0.7.0 (see all)

Make a high-performance mobile web app / SPA with Android UI

Documentation
0

GitHub Stars

502

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

AndroidUIX

中文文档

Make a high-performance web app with Android UI.

Site: http://androiduix.com

Feature

  1. Native app experience & performance.
  2. Render with web canvas, high-performance web app.
  3. Same api as Android, you can find its question & usage on the internet.

Getting Started

Look wiki: Getting Started

60fps

60fps is difficult on mobile, the sample app's fps:

  1. IOS: 50-60fps
  2. Android Chrome: 50fps
  3. Android WebView(with Runtime): 50fps

You can test Showcase on your device.

Showcase

LICENSE

MIT.

