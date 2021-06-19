openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

androidjs

by android-js
2.0.4 (see all)

Platform to build android app using node js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43

GitHub Stars

312

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Android JS 2.0

Android JS framework lets you write android applications using JavaScript, HTML and CSS or React Native with Node.js support. It is based on Node.js. It allows you to write fully featured android application in node js and provide you environment to use any npm package in your android app (i.e. SocketIO, fs, etc..)

Discussion

Slack Channel for support and discussion

Installation

To install Android JS binaries, use npm.

npm install androidjs

Install Android JS project generator and builder

npm install -g androidjs-builder

Getting started

mkdir myfirstapp
cd myfirstapp
androidjs g
npm install

it will generate a sample project inside myfirstapp

 myfirstapp
    |__ assets
    |       |__ ipc, css, js
    |
    |__ views
    |       |__ index.html
    |
    |__ main.js
    |__ package.json
  • main.js is the main file or we can say it is back process of your app which execute all the code written in node, so you have to write all the node js code inside main.js
  • index.html is the first view which is render by app initially
  • package.json to keep track of all your node packages
  • assets to store all assets of your app

Build your app

cd myfirstapp
androidjs b

it will generate apk file inside dist folder

if this build command fails or generated any error, try to build with force command

androidjs b -f

Quick start

clone and run the android-js/sample-app repository to see a minimal Android JS app in action:

git clone https://github.com/android-js/sample-app
cd chat-app
npm install
androidjs b -f

it will generate an apk inside dist folder.

Resources for learning Android JS

License

MIT

When using the Android JS or other GitHub logos, be sure to follow the GitHub logo guidelines.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Esto Triramdani NBandung, Indonesia3 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago
Nikita RykovUkraine, Kharkiv40 Ratings0 Reviews
Let's code! Tomorrow...
3 months ago
Ibnu syawalBogor, Indonesian3 Ratings0 Reviews
September 27, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial