Android JS 2.0

Android JS framework lets you write android applications using JavaScript, HTML and CSS or React Native with Node.js support. It is based on Node.js. It allows you to write fully featured android application in node js and provide you environment to use any npm package in your android app (i.e. SocketIO, fs, etc..)

Discussion

Slack Channel for support and discussion

Installation

To install Android JS binaries, use npm .

npm install androidjs

Install Android JS project generator and builder

npm install -g androidjs-builder

Getting started

mkdir myfirstapp cd myfirstapp androidjs g npm install

it will generate a sample project inside myfirstapp

myfirstapp |__ assets | |__ ipc, css, js | |__ views | |__ index.html | |__ main.js |__ package.json

main.js is the main file or we can say it is back process of your app which execute all the code written in node, so you have to write all the node js code inside main.js

is the first view which is render by app initially package.json to keep track of all your node packages

to keep track of all your node packages assets to store all assets of your app

Build your app

cd myfirstapp androidjs b

it will generate apk file inside dist folder

if this build command fails or generated any error, try to build with force command

androidjs b -f

Quick start

clone and run the android-js/sample-app repository to see a minimal Android JS app in action:

git clone https://github.com/android-js/sample-app cd chat-app npm install androidjs b -f

it will generate an apk inside dist folder.

Resources for learning Android JS

android-js.github.io/androidjs/ - all of Android JS's documentation

android-js/androidjs/sample-app - sample starter apps created by the community

License

MIT

When using the Android JS or other GitHub logos, be sure to follow the GitHub logo guidelines.