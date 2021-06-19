Android JS framework lets you write android applications
using JavaScript, HTML and CSS or
React Native with Node.js support. It is based on Node.js.
It allows you to write fully featured android application in
node js and provide you environment to use any
npm package in your android app (i.e. SocketIO, fs, etc..)
Slack Channel for support and discussion
To install Android JS binaries, use
npm.
npm install androidjs
Install Android JS project generator and builder
npm install -g androidjs-builder
mkdir myfirstapp
cd myfirstapp
androidjs g
npm install
it will generate a sample project inside
myfirstapp
myfirstapp
|__ assets
| |__ ipc, css, js
|
|__ views
| |__ index.html
|
|__ main.js
|__ package.json
main.js is the main file or we can say it is back process of your app which execute all the code written in node, so you have to write all the node js code inside
main.js
index.html is the first view which is render by app initially
package.json to keep track of all your node packages
assets to store all assets of your app
cd myfirstapp
androidjs b
it will generate apk file inside
dist folder
if this
build command
fails or generated any error, try to build with
force command
androidjs b -f
clone and run the android-js/sample-app repository to see a minimal Android JS app in action:
git clone https://github.com/android-js/sample-app
cd chat-app
npm install
androidjs b -f
it will generate an apk inside dist folder.
When using the Android JS or other GitHub logos, be sure to follow the GitHub logo guidelines.