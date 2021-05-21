openbase logo
adl

android-device-list

by Peter Bakondy
1.2.7

📱 List of Android Supported Devices

Documentation
1.9K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Android device list

npm

A JSON list created from Google Play Supported devices CVS.

Source: https://support.google.com/googleplay/android-developer/answer/6154891?hl=en

Install

$ npm install android-device-list

Usage

.deviceList() : Array

Returns the full device list

.brandList() : Array

Returns the full brand list

.getDevicesByBrand(brand, [options]) : Array

Returns a device list with matching retail brand.

options is an Object.

  • caseInsensitive: boolean (default false) - do not care of case type
  • contains: boolean (default false) - return partial (substring) results too

.getDevicesByName(name, [options]) : Array

Returns a device list with matching marketing name.

.getDevicesByDeviceId(deviceId, [options]) : Array

Returns a device list with matching build.os.DEVICE.

.getDevicesByModel(model, [options]) : Array

Returns a device list with matching build.os.MODEL.

Example

var androidDevices = require('android-device-list');

var devices = androidDevices.deviceList();
var brands = androidDevices.brandList();

console.log(devices.length);
// 11174

console.log(brands.length);
// 485

console.log(brands[209]);
// 'LGE'

var LGDevices;

LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand('lg');
console.log(LGDevices.length);
// 0

LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand('LG');
console.log(LGDevices.length);
// 0

LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand('lg', { contains: true, caseInsensitive: true });
console.log(LGDevices.length);
// 902

LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand('LG', { contains: true });
console.log(LGDevices.length);
// 901


LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand('LGE');
console.log(LGDevices.length);
// 896

console.log(LGDevices[403]);
// { brand: 'LGE', name: 'LG G4', device: 'p1', model: 'LG-H815' }

License

android-device-list is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, see the LICENSE file in this repository.

