Android device list

A JSON list created from Google Play Supported devices CVS.

Source: https://support.google.com/googleplay/android-developer/answer/6154891?hl=en

Install

$ npm install android-device- list

Usage

.deviceList() : Array

Returns the full device list

.brandList() : Array

Returns the full brand list

.getDevicesByBrand(brand, [options]) : Array

Returns a device list with matching retail brand.

options is an Object .

caseInsensitive : boolean (default false) - do not care of case type

: boolean (default false) - do not care of case type contains : boolean (default false) - return partial (substring) results too

.getDevicesByName(name, [options]) : Array

Returns a device list with matching marketing name.

.getDevicesByDeviceId(deviceId, [options]) : Array

Returns a device list with matching build.os.DEVICE.

.getDevicesByModel(model, [options]) : Array

Returns a device list with matching build.os.MODEL.

Example

var androidDevices = require ( 'android-device-list' ); var devices = androidDevices.deviceList(); var brands = androidDevices.brandList(); console .log(devices.length); console .log(brands.length); console .log(brands[ 209 ]); var LGDevices; LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand( 'lg' ); console .log(LGDevices.length); LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand( 'LG' ); console .log(LGDevices.length); LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand( 'lg' , { contains : true , caseInsensitive : true }); console .log(LGDevices.length); LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand( 'LG' , { contains : true }); console .log(LGDevices.length); LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand( 'LGE' ); console .log(LGDevices.length); console .log(LGDevices[ 403 ]);

License

android-device-list is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, see the LICENSE file in this repository.