A JSON list created from Google Play Supported devices CVS.
Source: https://support.google.com/googleplay/android-developer/answer/6154891?hl=en
$ npm install android-device-list
.deviceList() : Array
Returns the full device list
.brandList() : Array
Returns the full brand list
.getDevicesByBrand(brand, [options]) : Array
Returns a device list with matching retail brand.
options is an
Object.
caseInsensitive: boolean (default false) - do not care of case type
contains: boolean (default false) - return partial (substring) results too
.getDevicesByName(name, [options]) : Array
Returns a device list with matching marketing name.
.getDevicesByDeviceId(deviceId, [options]) : Array
Returns a device list with matching build.os.DEVICE.
.getDevicesByModel(model, [options]) : Array
Returns a device list with matching build.os.MODEL.
var androidDevices = require('android-device-list');
var devices = androidDevices.deviceList();
var brands = androidDevices.brandList();
console.log(devices.length);
// 11174
console.log(brands.length);
// 485
console.log(brands[209]);
// 'LGE'
var LGDevices;
LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand('lg');
console.log(LGDevices.length);
// 0
LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand('LG');
console.log(LGDevices.length);
// 0
LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand('lg', { contains: true, caseInsensitive: true });
console.log(LGDevices.length);
// 902
LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand('LG', { contains: true });
console.log(LGDevices.length);
// 901
LGDevices = androidDevices.getDevicesByBrand('LGE');
console.log(LGDevices.length);
// 896
console.log(LGDevices[403]);
// { brand: 'LGE', name: 'LG G4', device: 'p1', model: 'LG-H815' }
android-device-list is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, see the LICENSE file in this repository.