a node module for adb & android
Examples:
var adb = require("android");
adb.firstDevice(function(deviceId){
if(deviceId) {
//there's a device attached, do cool stuff
} else {
//no device attached
}
});
adb.isInstalled("com.example.*", function(isInstalled) {
if(isInstalled) {
//do cool stuff
}
});
adb.install("/path/to/my.apk", function() {
//do cool stuff
});
adb.push("/path/to/src", "/path/to/target", function (err) {
if(!err) {
//do cool stuff
}
});
var options = {action:"com.example.ACTION_JACKSON", extras:{key:"lime", pie: "good"};
adb.sendBroadcast(options, function(response){
console.log("response data: " + response.data);
console.log("response message: " + response.message);
});