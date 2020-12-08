Jasny Bootstrap is an extension of the famous Bootstrap, adding the following components:

To get started, check out http://jasny.github.io/bootstrap!

Quick start

Four quick start options are available:

Download the latest release.

Clone the repo: git clone git://github.com/jasny/bootstrap.git .

. Use cdnjs.

Install with Meteor: meteor add jasny:bootstrap .

Read the Getting Started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations. You'll see something like this:

jasny-bootstrap/ ├── css/ │ ├── jasny-bootstrap .css │ ├── jasny-bootstrap .min .css └── js/ ├── jasny-bootstrap .js └── jasny-bootstrap .min .js

We provide compiled CSS and JS ( jasny-bootstrap.* ), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS ( jasny-bootstrap.min.* ).

Jasny Bootstrap should be loaded after vanilla Bootstrap.

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please open a new issue. Before opening any issue, please search for existing issues and read the Issue Guidelines, written by Nicolas Gallagher.

You may use this JSFiddle as a template for your bug reports.

Documentation

Jasny Bootstrap's documentation, included in this repo in the root directory, is built with Jekyll and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at http://jasny.github.io/bootstrap. The docs may also be run locally.

Running documentation locally

If necessary, install Jekyll (requires v1.x). From the root /bootstrap directory, run jekyll serve in the command line.

Windows users: run chcp 65001 first to change the command prompt's character encoding (code page) to UTF-8 so Jekyll runs without errors.

Open http://localhost:9001 in your browser, and voilà.

Learn more about using Jekyll by reading its documentation.

Documentation for previous releases

Documentation for v2.3.1 has been made available for the time being at http://jasny.github.io/bootstrap/2.3.1/ while folks transition to Bootstrap 3.

Previous releases and their documentation are also available for download.

Compiling CSS and JavaScript

Bootstrap uses Grunt with convenient methods for working with the framework. It's how we compile our code, run tests, and more. To use it, install the required dependencies as directed and then run some Grunt commands.

Install Grunt

From the command line:

Install grunt-cli globally with npm install -g grunt-cli . Navigate to the root /bootstrap directory, then run npm install . npm will look at package.json and automatically install the necessary local dependencies listed there.

When completed, you'll be able to run the various Grunt commands provided from the command line.

Unfamiliar with npm ? Don't have node installed? That's a-okay. npm stands for node packaged modules and is a way to manage development dependencies through node.js. Download and install node.js before proceeding.

Available Grunt commands

Build - grunt

Run grunt to run tests locally and compile the CSS and JavaScript into /dist . Uses recess and UglifyJS.

Only compile CSS and JavaScript - grunt dist

grunt dist creates the /dist directory with compiled files. Uses recess and UglifyJS.

Tests - grunt test

Runs JSHint and QUnit tests headlessly in PhantomJS (used for CI).

Watch - grunt watch

This is a convenience method for watching just Less files and automatically building them whenever you save.

Troubleshooting dependencies

Should you encounter problems with installing dependencies or running Grunt commands, uninstall all previous dependency versions (global and local). Then, rerun npm install .

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

More over, if your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you must include relevant unit tests. All HTML and CSS should conform to the Code Guide, maintained by Mark Otto.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at http://editorconfig.org.

Community

Keep track of development and community news.

Follow @ArnoldDaniels on Twitter.

Have a question that's not a feature request or bug report? Ask on stackoverflow.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Jasny Bootstrap is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we'll adhere to these rules whenever possible.

Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

Breaking backward compatibility bumps the major while resetting minor and patch

while resetting minor and patch New additions without breaking backward compatibility bumps the minor while resetting the patch

while resetting the patch Bug fixes and misc changes bumps only the patch

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org/.

The major version will follow Bootstrap's major version. This means backward compatibility will only be broken if Bootstrap does so.

Authors

Arnold Daniels

Copyright and license

Copyright 2013 Jasny BV under the Apache 2.0 license.