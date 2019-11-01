Super simple, but solves these pain points:
localStorage.debug is set.
console rather than trying to wrap it in something (which makes the output ugly).
window.console so the normal API applies.
Step 1. include it:
<script src="andlog.js"></script>
Step 2. Use the
console in your code as usual:
console.log("hello");
Step 3. If you want to see log output set a value called
debug in
localStorage by doing typing this in console:
localStorage.debug = true
If you'd like to use a custom debug key then set
localStorage.andlogKey = 'something-else' and then set
localStorage['something-else'] = true to enable logging.
Step 4. Refresh the page, you should now see logs.
Step 5. To turn off console, just delete the localStorage flag:
delete localStorage.debug
Step 6. Feel free to deploy to production with console stuff in there.
If you're using this on the client but your project is in node.js you can install this with: browserify and npm.
var logger = require('andlog');
logger.log('hello');
This is identical to:
console.log('hello');
You could even get fancy and call it
console. However by doing this you take the risk that you'll forget to
require it and it'll still work and you'll ship it to production. However, obviously this would work as well:
var console = require('andlog');
console.log('hello');
1.0.2 bug fix to make sure
ls is always defined.
MIT
