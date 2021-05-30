An improved gRPC client.
Request API for collecting metadata and status.
$ npm install grpc-caller
Works as standard gRPC client:
const caller = require('grpc-caller')
const PROTO_PATH = path.resolve(__dirname, './protos/helloworld.proto')
const client = caller('0.0.0.0:50051', PROTO_PATH, 'Greeter')
client.sayHello({ name: 'Bob' }, (err, res) => {
console.log(res)
})
For unary calls, also promisified if callback is not provided:
client.sayHello({ name: 'Bob' })
.then(res => console.log(res))
Which means means you can use is with
async / await
const res = await client.sayHello({ name: 'Bob' })
console.log(res)
For Unary calls we expose
retry option identical to async.retry.
const res = await client.sayHello({ name: 'Bob' }, {}, { retry: 3 })
console.log(res)
Lets say we have a remote call
writeStuff that accepts a stream of messages
and returns some result based on processing of the stream input.
Works as standard gRPC client:
const call = client.writeStuff((err, res) => {
if (err) console.error(err)
console.log(res)
})
// ... write stuff to call
If no callback is provided we promisify the call such that it returns an object
with two properties
call and
res such that:
call - the standard stream to write to as returned normally by grpc
res - a promise that's resolved / rejected when the call is finished, in place of the callback.
Using destructuring we can do something like:
const { call, res } = client.writeStuff()
res
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err))
// ... write stuff to call
This means we can abstract the whole operation into a nicer promise returning
async function to use with
async / await
async function writeStuff() {
const { call, res } = client.writeStuff()
// ... write stuff to call
return res
}
const res = await writeStuff()
console.log(res)
Metadata creation
All standard gRPC client calls accept
Metadata
as first or second parameter (depending on the call type). However one has to
manually create the Metadata object. This module uses
grpc-create-metadata
to automatically create Metadata if plain Javascript object is passed in.
// the 2nd parameter will automatically be converted to gRPC Metadata and
// included in the request
const res = await client.sayHello({ name: 'Bob' }, { requestid: 'my-request-id-123' })
console.log(res)
We can still pass an actual
Metadata object and it will be used as is:
const meta = new grpc.Metadata()
meta.add('requestid', 'my-request-id-123')
const res = await client.sayHello({ name: 'Bob' }, meta)
console.log(res)
In addition to simple API above, the library provides a more detailed
"Request" API that can
be used to control the call details. The API can only be used for Unary and
request streaming calls.
const req = new client
.Request('sayHello', { name: 'Bob' }) // call method name and argument
.withMetadata({ requestId: 'bar-123' }) // call request metadata
.withResponseMetadata(true) // we want to collect response metadata
.withResponseStatus(true) // we want to collect the response status
.withRetry(5) // retry options
const res = await req.exec()
// res is an instance of our `Response`
// we can also call exec() using a callback
console.log(res.response) // the actual response data { message: 'Hello Bob!' }
console.log(res.metadata) // the response metadata
console.log(res.status) // the response status
console.log(res.call) // the internal gRPC call
In case of request streaming calls if
exec() is called with a callback the gRPC
call stream is returned.
If no callback is provided an object is returned with
call property being the call stream and
res
property being a Promise fulfilled when the call is completed. There is no
retry option for
request streaming calls.
const req = new client.Request('writeStuff') // the call method name
.withMetadata({ requestId: 'bar-123' }) // the call request metadata
.withResponseMetadata(true) // we want to collect response metadata
.withResponseStatus(true) // we want to collect the response status
const { call, res: resPromise } = req.exec()
// ... write data to call
const res = await resPromise // res is our `Response`
console.log(res.response) // the actual response data
console.log(res.metadata) // the response metadata
console.log(res.status) // the response status
console.log(res.call) // the internal gRPC call
A Request class that encapsulates the request of a call.
Kind: global class
Object
Object
Object
Object
Object
Promise |
Object
Creates a Request instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|methodName
String
|the method name.
|param
*
|the call argument in case of
UNARY calls.
Object
Create a request with call options.
Kind: instance method of
Request
Returns:
Object - the request instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|opts
Object
|The gRPC call options.
Object
Create a request with call metadata.
Kind: instance method of
Request
Returns:
Object - the request instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|opts
Object
|The gRPC call metadata. Can either be a plain object or an instance of
grpc.Metadata.
Object
Create a request with retry options.
Kind: instance method of
Request
Returns:
Object - the request instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|retry
Number |
Object
|The retry options. Identical to
async.retry.
Object
Create a request indicating whether we want to collect the response metadata.
Kind: instance method of
Request
Returns:
Object - the request instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|value
Boolean
true to collect the response metadata. Default
false.
Object
Create a request indicating whether we want to collect the response status metadata.
Kind: instance method of
Request
Returns:
Object - the request instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|value
Boolean
true to collect the response status metadata. Default
false.
Promise |
Object
Execute the request.
Kind: instance method of
Request
Returns:
Promise |
Object - If no callback is provided in case of
UNARY call a Promise is returned.
If no callback is provided in case of
REQUEST_STREAMING call an object is
returned with
call property being the call stream and
res
property being a Promise fulfilled when the call is completed.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|fn
function
|Optional callback
A Response class that encapsulates the response of a call using the
Request API.
Kind: global class
Object
The response's gRPC call.
Kind: instance property of
Response
Object
The actual response data from the call.
Kind: instance property of
Response
Object
The response metadata.
Kind: instance property of
Response
Object
The response status metadata.
Kind: instance property of
Response
Object
Create client isntance.
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|Description
|host
String
|The host to connect to
|proto
String |
Object
|Path to the protocol buffer definition file or Object specifying
file to load and
load options for proto loader.
|name
String
|In case of proto path the name of the service as defined in the proto definition.
|credentials
Object
|The credentials to use to connect. Defaults to
grpc.credentials.createInsecure()
|options
Object
|Options to be passed to the gRPC client constructor
|options.retry
Object
|In addition to gRPC client constructor options, we accept a
retry option. The retry option is identical to
async.retry and is passed as is to it. This is used only for
UNARY calls to add automatic retry capability.
|defaults
Object
|Metadata and Options that will be passed to every Request
Example (Create client dynamically)
const PROTO_PATH = path.resolve(__dirname, './protos/helloworld.proto')
const client = caller('localhost:50051', PROTO_PATH, 'Greeter')
Example (With options)
const file = path.join(__dirname, 'helloworld.proto')
const load = {
// ... proto-loader load options
}
const client = caller('localhost:50051', { file, load }, 'Greeter')
Example (Create a static client)
const services = require('./static/helloworld_grpc_pb')
const client = caller('localhost:50051', services.GreeterClient)
Example (Pass Options, Default Metadata and Interceptor options)
const metadata = { node_id: process.env.CLUSTER_NODE_ID };
const credentials = grpc.credentials.createInsecure()
const options = {
interceptors = [ bestInterceptorEver ]
}
const client = caller('localhost:50051', PROTO_PATH, 'Greeter', credentials, options, {
metadata: { foo: 'bar' }
})
// Now every call with that client will result
// in invoking the interceptor and sending the default metadata
Utility helper function to create
Metadata object from plain Javascript object.
See
grpc-create-metadata module.
Kind: static property of
caller
Utility function that can be used to wrap an already constructed client instance.
Kind: static property of
caller
Apache-2.0