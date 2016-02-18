Ancient Oak: The Immutable Tree

Ancient Oak is an immutable data trees library.

Features!

Forking instead of modification: You can only apply changes by creating new versions. The old version is intact and can be still used as if no modification was made.

Lightweight versioning: Creating new versions is cheap, thanks to structure sharing between them. (It's safe because they're immutable!)

1:1 mapping to native JS types: Supports primitives, arrays, plain objects and dates.

Deep immutability: Makes the whole tree of data immutable, not only the top-level structure.

Provides convenient interface to your data: Getting, setting, deep-patching, iterating, mapping, reducing…

Zero dependencies.

For storage Ancient Oak uses exactly the same techniques as Clojure's immutable data structures. (see Resources)

The main difference between Ancient Oak and other JS immutable data libraries (like mori) is that Ancient Oak has 1:1 mapping to native types and transforms whole trees into immutable structures, recursively and without exception.

Usage

There are three ways of using ancient-oak:

npm install ancient-oak for node and browserify projects

for node and browserify projects bower install ancient-oak for bower users

for bower users component install brainshave/ancient-oak for component users

for component users grab the browser-ready standalone release from the dist folder

Types

Ancient Oak's types map 1:1 to JavaScript types. They inherit most of their expected behaviours. Currently Ancient Oak is meant to work best with trees of plain objects, arrays, dates and primitive types. Think of plain data trees, JSON-able.

As with regular objects in JavaScript, keys are not guaranteed to be sorted.

Arrays

Sorted integer keys, size reported in .size field, extra methods: .push , .pop , .slice .

Reflect native date objects. Native .get* and .set* methods are accessible with the getter, .set , .patch and .update . Name of properties can be written either with underscores or in camel case, "utc" can be lowercase.

var d1 = I( new Date ) var d2 = d1.set( "utc_hours" , 1 ) var d3 = d1.update( "utc_hours" , function ( h ) { return h + 1 })

Dates don't implement .rm or any iterators ( .map , .reduce , etc.).

Primitive types

Primitive types in JavaScript (booleans, numbers and strings) are already immutable and don't need any special wrapping.

Immortalising

Ancient Oak exposes one function: the immortaliser ( I in the standalone build).

The immortaliser takes arbitrary data tree and returns its immutable version.

=> I({a: 1 , b: [{c: 2 }, {d: 3 }]}) <= function get (key) {…}

Getting, dumping

Once the structure is immutable we need to get the data back somehow.

This is the function returned by the immortaliser, not a method. The rest of the API are methods on get .

Returns the value for key . Example:

= > I({ a: 1 })( "a" ) <= 1

For deeper trees, every node will have its own getter and similar interface, recursively. Example:

=> I({ a : { b : 1 }})( "a" ) <= I({ b : 1 })

To get a value at a deeper level, we just travel further down:

=> I({ a : { b : 1 }})( "a" )( "b" ) <= 1

Note: All methods on the getter are independent of this value, so they can be safely passed around without losing their context.

.dump() returns representation of the tree in plain JavaScript.

.json() returns JSON representation of the tree.

Forking

Forkers are methods that create new versions (forks) of a structure with selected values updated or removed.

New version has the value for key set to value .

New version has the value for the key updated to the return value of fn called on the old value for that key.

=> I({a: 1 }).update( 'a' , function (v) { return v + 1 }) <= I({a: 2 })

Deep patching. diff is a tree of values to be updated in the new version. For example:

=> I({a: 1 , b: {c: 2 , d: 3 }}).patch({b: {c: 4 }, e: 5 }) <= I({a: 1 , b: {c: 4 , d: 3 }, e: 5 })

Deep delete. Returns a version without the part of the tree pointed by keys… (multiple arguments).

=> I({a: 1 , b: {c: 2 , d: 3 }}).rm("b", "c" ) <= I({a: 1 , b: {d: 3 }})

Iterating

Iterators walk over every element in the array or object.

Invokes fn for each value. The order of keys depends on the type of the collection. Returns the unmodified tree.

Invokes fn for the first pair of value and key with accumulator being the value of init . For subsequent calls, accumulator takes the return value of the previous invocation. Returns the value returned by the last invocation of fn .

Returns a new version where every value is updated with the return value of fn(value, key) . Preserves the type of the collection (object/array).

Same as map but returns native object/array.

Filters values by the return value of fn called on each element. Preserves the type (object/array).

Resources

Why

The problem: When we send data from one module to another we have four options:

send a new deep copy of the object .freeze the object before sending, preventing it from being modified any further by anyone assume that from now on the objects belong to the other module and we restrain current scope from making any further modifications allow both sender and receiver to modify the object as they wish.

Each solution have some drawbacks:

CPU & memory inefficiency: a copy takes time to produce, and doubles memory requirements for the object. requires to create a copy to "modify" the object. requires to enforce a practice, that might be difficult to make everyone on the team to remember it at all times. this is makes it even more difficult than number 3 making both receiver and sender vulnerable to unsolicited changes to the object.

More on this subject in resources.

Included scripts

Scripts in the scripts directory are meant to be run with npm run :

npm test : run test suite

: run test suite npm run dist : generate standalone versions

: generate standalone versions npm run release : meant to be only run by a maintainer, build the standalone version, publish to npm and a tag the current version

Licence

MIT, see COPYING.