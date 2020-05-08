Anchorme.js
Getting Started, Documentations, Demos and more
Tiny, fast, efficient, feature rich Javascript library to detect links / URLs / Emails in text and convert them to clickable HTML anchor links.
Main features
- Sensitivity:
- It's Highly sensitive with the least false positives.
- It validates URLs and Emails against full IANA list.
- Validates port numbers (if present).
- Validates IP octet numbers (if present).
- Works on non latin alphabets URLs.
- Robustness:
- Skips HTML, so it doesn't break your HTML if it had a URL as an attribute for an element, or a link that is already inside an anchor.
- Links with or without protocols.
- Works with IPs, FTPs, Emails and files.
- Can detect parenthesis and quotation marks as part of the URL or as a surrounding to the URL.
- Easily extensible with your own code (e.g. for hashtags and mentions).
- Fast: Performance is one of the main things that were kept in mind while writing this library.
- Processing H.G. Wells novel, the time machine, took only 100 milliseconds.
- This library is also faster than other alternatives (linkify & autolinker). Link to benchmark
- Light Weight: Although it's a feature rich library with a full IANA list included, it's only 9KB when minified and GZipped.