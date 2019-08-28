Anchor UI

UI kit for chat engines with React

Anchor UI uses free Emoji icons supplied by EmojiOne

Usage

Install from npm

Documentation

Check out our docs website!

Browser Support

Anchor UI currently supports the following browsers.

macOS latest macOS latest macOS latest macOS latest Windows latest Windows latest iOS 9 and up Windows latest Windows latest version 11 iOS latest iOS latest Android latest Android latest

Installation

src

Install node_modules used in ./src :

$ npm i

Compile ./src with Babel:

$ npm run compile

Docs

Install node_modules used in ./examples :

$ cd docs && npm i

Development

src

To watch for changes in ./src run:

$ npm run watch

Babel will compile ./src on changes.

docs

To start the webpack server run:

$ cd docs && npm run start

Webpack wil compile on changes in ./docs/src .

Generating CHANGELOG.md

Request a token from github

$ bundle install && make changelog

Contribute

If you'd like to help with the development of this module please consider our contributing guidelines.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

BrowserStack

anchor-ui uses BrowserStack for compatibility testing.