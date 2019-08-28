UI kit for chat engines with React
Anchor UI uses free Emoji icons supplied by EmojiOne
Install from npm
Anchor UI currently supports the following browsers.
|macOS latest
|macOS latest
|macOS latest
|macOS latest
|Windows latest
|Windows latest
|iOS 9 and up
|Windows latest
|Windows latest
|version 11
|iOS latest
|iOS latest
|Android latest
|Android latest
Install
node_modules used in
./src:
$ npm i
Compile
./src with Babel:
$ npm run compile
Install
node_modules used in
./examples:
$ cd docs && npm i
To watch for changes in
./src run:
$ npm run watch
Babel will compile
./src on changes.
To start the webpack server run:
$ cd docs && npm run start
Webpack wil compile on changes in
./docs/src.
$ bundle install && make changelog
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.
anchor-ui uses BrowserStack for compatibility testing.