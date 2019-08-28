openbase logo
anchor-ui

by anchorchat
7.3.3 (see all)

UI kit for chat engines with React

84

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Anchor UI

Build Status npm version Coverage Status

UI kit for chat engines with React

Anchor UI uses free Emoji icons supplied by EmojiOne

Usage

Install from npm

NPM

Documentation

Check out our docs website!

Browser Support

Anchor UI currently supports the following browsers.

ChromeFirefoxSafariOperaEdgeInternet Explorer
macOS latestmacOS latestmacOS latestmacOS latest
Windows latestWindows latestiOS 9 and upWindows latestWindows latestversion 11
iOS latestiOS latest
Android latestAndroid latest

Installation

src

Install node_modules used in ./src:

$ npm i

Compile ./src with Babel:

$ npm run compile

Docs

Install node_modules used in ./examples:

$ cd docs && npm i

Development

src

To watch for changes in ./src run:

$ npm run watch

Babel will compile ./src on changes.

docs

To start the webpack server run:

$ cd docs && npm run start

Webpack wil compile on changes in ./docs/src.

Generating CHANGELOG.md

Request a token from github

$ bundle install && make changelog

Contribute

If you'd like to help with the development of this module please consider our contributing guidelines.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

BrowserStack

anchor-ui uses BrowserStack for compatibility testing.

