amh

anchor-markdown-header

by Thorsten Lorenz
0.5.7 (see all)

Generates an anchor for a markdown header.

Documentation
54.1K

GitHub Stars

21

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

20

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

anchor-markdown-header

Generates an anchor for a markdown header.

Example

var anchor = require('anchor-markdown-header');

anchor('"playerJoined" (player)'); 
// --> ["playerJoined" (player)](#playerjoined-player)

anchor('fs.rename(oldPath, newPath, [callback])', 'nodejs.org', 'fs') 
// --> [fs.rename(oldPath, newPath, [callback])](#fs_fs_rename_oldpath_newpath_callback)

// github.com mode is default
anchor('"playerJoined" (player)') === anchor('"playerJoined" (player)', 'github.com'); 
// --> true

API

anchor(header[, mode] [, moduleName] [, repetition)

/**
 * @name anchorMarkdownHeader
 * @function
 * @param header      {String} The header to be anchored.
 * @param mode        {String} The anchor mode (github.com|nodejs.org|bitbucket.org|ghost.org|gitlab.com).
 * @param repetition  {Number} The nth occurrence of this header text, starting with 0. Not required for the 0th instance.
 * @param moduleName  {String} The name of the module of the given header (required only for 'nodejs.org' mode).
 * @return            {String} The header anchor that is compatible with the given mode.
 */

