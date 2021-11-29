AnchorJS

A JavaScript utility for adding deep anchor links (like these) to existing page content. AnchorJS is lightweight, accessible, and has no dependencies.

See Live Examples in the Documentation.

Installation

Download AnchorJS using npm,

npm install anchor-js

...and then include it into your project:

import AnchorJS from 'anchor-js' ; const anchors = new AnchorJS(); anchors.add();

You could also include it in your webpage via a CDN like CDNJS or jsDelivr.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/anchor-js/anchor.min.js" > </ script > < script > anchors.add(); </ script >

Usage

See the Documentation for detailed instructions.

Compatibility

Currently Supports: IE9+ and modern browsers

Contributing

To contribute:

Fork/Clone the repo. Make your changes. Write tests as needed. Run tests locally to confirm everything is working: Install test modules: Run npm ci

Run all tests: npm test Minify and prepare the code: npm run build Submit a Pull Request.

License

Licensed with the MIT License.