aj

anchor-js

by Bryan Braun
4.3.1

Add deep anchor links to your docs.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

819

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

AnchorJS Build Status

A JavaScript utility for adding deep anchor links (like these) to existing page content. AnchorJS is lightweight, accessible, and has no dependencies.

See Live Examples in the Documentation.

Anchoring links

Installation

Download AnchorJS using npm,

npm install anchor-js

...and then include it into your project:

import AnchorJS from 'anchor-js';

const anchors = new AnchorJS();
anchors.add();

You could also include it in your webpage via a CDN like CDNJS or jsDelivr.

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/anchor-js/anchor.min.js"></script>
<script>
   anchors.add();
</script>

Usage

See the Documentation for detailed instructions.

Compatibility

Currently Supports: IE9+ and modern browsers

Contributing devDependency Status

To contribute:

  1. Fork/Clone the repo.
  2. Make your changes.
  3. Write tests as needed.
  4. Run tests locally to confirm everything is working:
    • Install test modules: Run npm ci
    • Run all tests: npm test
  5. Minify and prepare the code: npm run build
  6. Submit a Pull Request.

License

Licensed with the MIT License.

