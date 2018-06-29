Analyze the size of your module dependencies
analyze-module-size shows you, why your package is so large. The reason for the size
of your package often lies in the dependencies you are using. For example request@2.81.0`
is 7080kb large (including its 53 dependencies) and it comes with a lot of libraries that you may not even need. If you are aware of that, you may choose to use a different library
(e.g. popsicle).
The module cost-of-modules does the same, but it only shows one level of the dependency tree. It was an inspiration, but I took no code from it.
Finally, this program still has a lot of opportunities for enhancement. If you have wishes, ideas or questions, please open an issue.
npm install -g analyze-module-size
Run
analyze-module-size in your project directory. The output will be something like this:
(Note that the displayed sizes are accumulated from the each module an its dependencies):
size: 68k... with-dependencies: 1204k
├─┬ globby@6.1.0, 488k, 17 deps
│ ├─┬ glob@7.1.2, 344k, 10 deps
│ │ ├─┬ minimatch@3.0.4, 136k, 3 deps
│ │ │ └─┬ brace-expansion@1.1.11, 88k, 2 deps
│ │ │ ├── concat-map@0.0.1, 40k, 0 deps
│ │ │ └── balanced-match@1.0.0, 24k, 0 deps
│ │ ├─┬ inflight@1.0.6, 60k, 2 deps
│ │ │ ├─┬ once@1.4.0, 40k, 1 deps
│ │ │ │ └── wrappy@1.0.2, 20k, 0 deps
│ │ │ └── wrappy@1.0.2, 20k, 0 deps
│ │ ├─┬ once@1.4.0, 40k, 1 deps
│ │ │ └── wrappy@1.0.2, 20k, 0 deps
│ │ ├── fs.realpath@1.0.0, 32k, 0 deps
│ │ ├── inherits@2.0.3, 24k, 0 deps
│ │ └── path-is-absolute@1.0.1, 20k, 0 deps
│ ├─┬ pinkie-promise@2.0.1, 44k, 1 deps
│ │ └── pinkie@2.0.4, 24k, 0 deps
│ ├─┬ array-union@1.0.2, 40k, 1 deps
│ │ └── array-uniq@1.0.3, 20k, 0 deps
│ ├── object-assign@4.1.1, 20k, 0 deps
│ └── pify@2.3.0, 20k, 0 deps
├─┬ glob@7.1.2, 344k, 10 deps
│ ├─┬ minimatch@3.0.4, 136k, 3 deps
│ │ └─┬ brace-expansion@1.1.11, 88k, 2 deps
│ │ ├── concat-map@0.0.1, 40k, 0 deps
│ │ └── balanced-match@1.0.0, 24k, 0 deps
│ ├─┬ inflight@1.0.6, 60k, 2 deps
│ │ ├─┬ once@1.4.0, 40k, 1 deps
│ │ │ └── wrappy@1.0.2, 20k, 0 deps
│ │ └── wrappy@1.0.2, 20k, 0 deps
│ ├─┬ once@1.4.0, 40k, 1 deps
│ │ └── wrappy@1.0.2, 20k, 0 deps
│ ├── fs.realpath@1.0.0, 32k, 0 deps
│ ├── inherits@2.0.3, 24k, 0 deps
│ └── path-is-absolute@1.0.1, 20k, 0 deps
├─┬ chalk@1.1.3, 144k, 6 deps
│ ├─┬ has-ansi@2.0.0, 40k, 1 deps
│ │ └── ansi-regex@2.1.1, 20k, 0 deps
│ ├─┬ strip-ansi@3.0.1, 40k, 1 deps
│ │ └── ansi-regex@2.1.1, 20k, 0 deps
│ ├── ansi-styles@2.2.1, 20k, 0 deps
│ ├── escape-string-regexp@1.0.5, 20k, 0 deps
│ └── supports-color@2.0.0, 20k, 0 deps
├─┬ debug@2.6.9, 132k, 1 deps
│ └── ms@2.0.0, 20k, 0 deps
├── lodash.sortby@4.7.0, 88k, 0 deps
├── commander@2.15.1, 76k, 0 deps
├── archy@1.0.0, 52k, 0 deps
├── graceful-fs@4.1.11, 48k, 0 deps
├─┬ deep-aplus@1.0.4, 44k, 1 deps
│ └── lodash.isplainobject@4.0.6, 20k, 0 deps
├── progress@2.0.0, 44k, 0 deps
├── p-map@1.2.0, 20k, 0 deps
└── pify@2.3.0, 20k, 0 deps
Usage: analyze-module-size [options]
Analyzes the size of the package in the current directories, including the size of (production) dependencies
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-d, --depth <levels> Show only dependencies up to a given depth of recursion
-h, --help output usage information
`
collects all modules from thenode_modules
directory, thenode_modules
directory of each of those modules and thenode_modules` directory in that modules, and so on.
When all packages have been collected, it reads the package.json of each module and uses the
_location-property
and the
_requiredBy-property to recreate the complete dependency tree.
_location contains the location of the module in the directory tree. A module in
node_modules/packageA/node_modules/packageB
has the location
/packageA/packageB
_requiredBy contains a list of module that are dependent on the current module. For each such module, it contains
the value of the
_location-property.
Once the packages is connected, the stats for each package are computed:
blksize-property
of the fs.Stats-object is used as block size. If this value is missing (e.g. on Windows), a size of 4096 is
used.
In some cases, the dependencies in the
node_modules-directory are tampered with. For example, lerna
combines dependencies of multiple packages in the
node_modules-directory of the root-project and removes
obsolete dependencies from the tree. This can lead to cycles in the dependency tree which are displayed in
the output like this:
size: 42k... with-dependencies: 42k
└─┬ dep1@1.0.0, 42k, 3 deps
└─┬ dep1a@1.0.0, 42k, 3 deps
└─┬ dep2@1.0.0, 42k, 3 deps
└── dep1@1.0.0 (cycle detected)
Furthermore, this and the use of optional dependencies can lead to a situation where a package is
_requiredBy
an existing dependency (i.e. a dependent package) but does not exist anymore in the tree. For those delete packages,
a dummy package is displayed in a separate tree.
size: 42k... with-dependencies: 42k
└── dep1@1.0.0, 42k, 0 deps
missing packages, that are referenced as dependent of an existing dependency
└─┬ /dep3, 42k, 2 deps
└─┬ dep2@1.0.0, 42k, 1 deps
└── dep1@1.0.0, 42k, 0 deps
In this example, a module
dep2@1.0.0 was found. The
_requireBy-property shows that
dep2
is part of the tree, because it is a dependency of a module that should be in
node_modules/dep3,
which could not be found.
analyze-module-size is published under the MIT-license.
See LICENSE.md for details.
For release notes, see CHANGELOG.md
See CONTRIBUTING.md.