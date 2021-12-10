文の敬体(ですます調)、常体(である調)を解析するライブラリ
形態素解析器としてkuromoji.jsを利用しています。
npm install analyze-desumasu-dearu
"use strict";
const isDearu = require("analyze-desumasu-dearu").isDearu;
const isDesumasu = require("analyze-desumasu-dearu").isDesumasu;
const analyze = require("analyze-desumasu-dearu").analyze;
const analyzeDearu = require("analyze-desumasu-dearu").analyzeDearu;
const analyzeDesumasu = require("analyze-desumasu-dearu").analyzeDesumasu;
const text = "昨日はいい天気であったのだが、今日は悪天候です。";
analyze(text).then(results => {
console.log("==である==");
console.log(results.filter(isDearu));
console.log("==ですます==");
console.log(results.filter(isDesumasu));
});
Result to
==である==
[ { type: '特殊・ダ',
value: 'であった',
surface: 'で',
index: 7,
token:
{ word_id: 305030,
word_type: 'KNOWN',
word_position: 8,
surface_form: 'で',
pos: '助動詞',
pos_detail_1: '*',
pos_detail_2: '*',
pos_detail_3: '*',
conjugated_type: '特殊・ダ',
conjugated_form: '連用形',
basic_form: 'だ',
reading: 'デ',
pronunciation: 'デ' } },
{ type: '特殊・ダ',
value: 'だが、',
surface: 'だ',
index: 12,
token:
{ word_id: 305000,
word_type: 'KNOWN',
word_position: 13,
surface_form: 'だ',
pos: '助動詞',
pos_detail_1: '*',
pos_detail_2: '*',
pos_detail_3: '*',
conjugated_type: '特殊・ダ',
conjugated_form: '基本形',
basic_form: 'だ',
reading: 'ダ',
pronunciation: 'ダ' } } ]
==ですます==
[ { type: '特殊・デス',
value: 'です。',
surface: 'です',
index: 21,
token:
{ word_id: 305080,
word_type: 'KNOWN',
word_position: 22,
surface_form: 'です',
pos: '助動詞',
pos_detail_1: '*',
pos_detail_2: '*',
pos_detail_3: '*',
conjugated_type: '特殊・デス',
conjugated_form: '基本形',
basic_form: 'です',
reading: 'デス',
pronunciation: 'デス' } } ]
analyze(text, options): Promise.<AnalyzedResultObject[]>
textから敬体(ですます調)と常体(である調)を取り出した結果を返します
options
ignoreConjunction: 無視オプションを指定できます
/**
* デフォルトのオプション値
* @type {{ignoreConjunction: boolean}}
*/
const defaultOptions = {
// 接続的な使い方を無視する
// e.g.) 今日はいい天気であるが明日はどうなるかは分からない。
ignoreConjunction: false
};
// AnalyzedResultObjectの配列
[{
// 文体を含んだ内容 - なんとなくいい感じの部分までを繋げた文字列
// e.g.) "です。"
value: string,
// 該当するtoken文字
// e.g.) "です"
surface: string,
// textの先頭からの位置(start with 0)
index: number,
// kuromoji.jsのtokenオブジェクトそのもの https://github.com/takuyaa/kuromoji.js#api
// surfaceやindexはこのtokenから算出
token: AnalyzedToken
}]
analyzeDesumasu(text, options): Promise.<AnalyzedResultObject[]>
textに含まれる文の敬体(ですます調)を解析して、AnalyzedResultObjectの配列を返します。
内部的には
analyze()を使っています。
/**
* `text` の敬体(ですます調)について解析し、敬体(ですます調)のトークン情報を返します。
* @param {string} text
* @param {Object} options
* @return {Promise.<AnalyzedResultObject[]>}
*/
export function analyzeDesumasu(text, options = defaultOptions) {
return analyze(text, options).then(results => results.filter(isDesumasu));
}
analyzeDearu(text, options): Promise.<AnalyzedResultObject[]>
常体(である調)を解析してAnalyzedResultObjectの配列を返します
options
ignoreConjunction: 無視オプションを指定できます。
/**
* デフォルトのオプション値
* @type {{ignoreConjunction: boolean}}
*/
const defaultOptions = {
// 接続的なであるの使い方を無視する
// e.g.) 今日はいい天気であるが明日はどうなるかは分からない。
ignoreConjunction: false
};
内部的には
analyze()を使っています。
/**
* `text` の常体(である調)について解析し、常体(である調)のトークン情報を返します。
* @param {string} text
* @param {Object} options
* @return {Promise.<AnalyzedResultObject[]>}
*/
export function analyzeDearu(text, options = defaultOptions) {
return analyze(text, options).then(results => results.filter(isDearu))
}
以下のツールなどで利用しています。
MIT
Thank for RedPen.