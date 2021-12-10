文の敬体(ですます調)、常体(である調)を解析するライブラリ

形態素解析器としてkuromoji.jsを利用しています。

Installation

npm install analyze-desumasu-dearu

Usage

; const isDearu = require ( "analyze-desumasu-dearu" ).isDearu; const isDesumasu = require ( "analyze-desumasu-dearu" ).isDesumasu; const analyze = require ( "analyze-desumasu-dearu" ).analyze; const analyzeDearu = require ( "analyze-desumasu-dearu" ).analyzeDearu; const analyzeDesumasu = require ( "analyze-desumasu-dearu" ).analyzeDesumasu; const text = "昨日はいい天気であったのだが、今日は悪天候です。" ; analyze(text).then( results => { console .log( "==である==" ); console .log(results.filter(isDearu)); console .log( "==ですます==" ); console .log(results.filter(isDesumasu)); });

Result to

==である== [ { type: '特殊・ダ' , value: 'であった' , surface: 'で' , index: 7 , token: { word_id: 305030 , word_type: 'KNOWN' , word_position: 8 , surface_form: 'で' , pos: '助動詞' , pos_detail_1: '*' , pos_detail_2: '*' , pos_detail_3: '*' , conjugated_type: '特殊・ダ' , conjugated_form: '連用形' , basic_form: 'だ' , reading: 'デ' , pronunciation: 'デ' } }, { type: '特殊・ダ' , value: 'だが、' , surface: 'だ' , index: 12 , token: { word_id: 305000 , word_type: 'KNOWN' , word_position: 13 , surface_form: 'だ' , pos: '助動詞' , pos_detail_1: '*' , pos_detail_2: '*' , pos_detail_3: '*' , conjugated_type: '特殊・ダ' , conjugated_form: '基本形' , basic_form: 'だ' , reading: 'ダ' , pronunciation: 'ダ' } } ] ==ですます== [ { type: '特殊・デス' , value: 'です。' , surface: 'です' , index: 21 , token: { word_id: 305080 , word_type: 'KNOWN' , word_position: 22 , surface_form: 'です' , pos: '助動詞' , pos_detail_1: '*' , pos_detail_2: '*' , pos_detail_3: '*' , conjugated_type: '特殊・デス' , conjugated_form: '基本形' , basic_form: 'です' , reading: 'デス' , pronunciation: 'デス' } } ]

text から敬体(ですます調)と常体(である調)を取り出した結果を返します

options

ignoreConjunction : 無視オプションを指定できます

const defaultOptions = { ignoreConjunction : false };

[{ value : string, surface : string, index : number, token : AnalyzedToken }]

text に含まれる文の敬体(ですます調)を解析して、AnalyzedResultObjectの配列を返します。

内部的には analyze() を使っています。

export function analyzeDesumasu ( text, options = defaultOptions ) { return analyze(text, options).then( results => results.filter(isDesumasu)); }

常体(である調)を解析してAnalyzedResultObjectの配列を返します

options

ignoreConjunction : 無視オプションを指定できます。

const defaultOptions = { ignoreConjunction : false };

内部的には analyze() を使っています。

export function analyzeDearu ( text, options = defaultOptions ) { return analyze(text, options).then( results => results.filter(isDearu)) }

UseCase

以下のツールなどで利用しています。

