CSS selectors complexity and performance analyzer. analyze-css is built as a set of rules bound to events fired by CSS parser. Each rule can generate metrics and add "offenders" with more detailed information (see Usage section for an example).
analyze-css comes as a "binary" for command-line and as CommonJS module. Run the following to install them globally:
npm install --global analyze-css
or to install from GitHub's repository:
npm install --global @macbre/analyze-css
You can use analyze-css "binary" to analyze local CSS files or remote CSS assets:
$ analyze-css --file examples/elecena.css
$ analyze-css --url http://s3.macbre.net/analyze-css/propertyResets.css
$ analyze-css --url https://s3.macbre.net/analyze-css/propertyResets.css --ignore-ssl-errors
You can provide CSS via stdin as well (notice the dash:
-):
$ echo ".foo {margin: 0 \!important}" | analyze-css -
This will emit JSON formatted results on
stdout. Use
--pretty (or
-p shortcut) option to make the output readable for human beings.
Basic HTTP authentication can be provided through the options
--auth-user and
--auth-pass.
HTTP proxy (e.g.
http://localhost:8080) can be provided via:
--proxy or
-x option
HTTP_PROXY env variable
npm i --save analyze-css
const analyze = require('analyze-css');
(async() => {
const results = await analyze('.foo {margin: 0 !important}');
console.log(results); // example? see below
})();
// options can be provided
const opts = {
'noOffenders': true
};
(async() => {
const results = await analyze('.foo {margin: 0 !important}', opts);
console.log(results); // example? see below
})();
Created by @DeuxHuitHuit
$ npm i grunt-contrib-analyze-css
It uses configurable threshold and compares the analyze-css result with it.
{
"generator": "analyze-css v0.10.2",
"metrics": {
"base64Length": 11332,
"redundantBodySelectors": 0,
"redundantChildNodesSelectors": 1,
"colors": 106,
"comments": 1,
"commentsLength": 68,
"complexSelectors": 37,
"duplicatedSelectors": 7,
"duplicatedProperties": 24,
"emptyRules": 0,
"expressions": 0,
"oldIEFixes": 51,
"imports": 0,
"importants": 3,
"mediaQueries": 0,
"notMinified": 0,
"multiClassesSelectors": 74,
"parsingErrors": 0,
"oldPropertyPrefixes": 79,
"propertyResets": 0,
"qualifiedSelectors": 28,
"specificityIdAvg": 0.04,
"specificityIdTotal": 25,
"specificityClassAvg": 1.27,
"specificityClassTotal": 904,
"specificityTagAvg": 0.79,
"specificityTagTotal": 562,
"selectors": 712,
"selectorLengthAvg": 1.5722460658082975,
"selectorsByAttribute": 92,
"selectorsByClass": 600,
"selectorsById": 25,
"selectorsByPseudo": 167,
"selectorsByTag": 533,
"length": 55173,
"rules": 433,
"declarations": 1288
},
"offenders": {
"importants": [
".foo {margin: 0 !important}"
]
}
}
body .foo,
section body h2, but not
body > h1)
ul li,
table tr)
header ul li .foo)
.foo { })
expression( document.body.clientWidth > 600 ? "600px" : "auto" ))
* html .foo {} and
.foo { *zoom: 1 }, read more)
@import rules
!important
@media screen and (min-width: 1370px))
span.foo.bar)
--moz-border-radius)
header#nav,
.foo#bar,
h1.title)
.foo, .bar { color: red } is counted as two selectors -
.foo and
.bar)
.foo .bar, #test div > span { color: red } will be set as 2.5)
.foo[value=bar])
:hover)
.foo, .bar { color: red } is counted as one rule)
.foo, .bar { color: red } is counted as one declaration -
color: red)
Running tests and linting the code:
$ npm test && npm run-script lint
Turning on debug mode (i.e. verbose logging to stderr via debug module):
$ DEBUG=analyze-css* analyze-css ...