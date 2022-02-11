CSS selectors complexity and performance analyzer. analyze-css is built as a set of rules bound to events fired by CSS parser. Each rule can generate metrics and add "offenders" with more detailed information (see Usage section for an example).

Install

analyze-css comes as a "binary" for command-line and as CommonJS module. Run the following to install them globally:

npm install --global analyze-css

or to install from GitHub's repository:

npm install --global @ macbre / analyze - css

Usage

Command line tool

You can use analyze-css "binary" to analyze local CSS files or remote CSS assets:

$ analyze-css --file examples/elecena.css $ analyze-css --url http://s3.macbre.net/analyze-css/propertyResets.css $ analyze-css --url https://s3.macbre.net/analyze-css/propertyResets.css --ignore-ssl-errors

You can provide CSS via stdin as well (notice the dash: - ):

$ echo ".foo {margin: 0 \!important}" | analyze-css -

This will emit JSON formatted results on stdout . Use --pretty (or -p shortcut) option to make the output readable for human beings.

Basic HTTP authentication can be provided through the options --auth-user and --auth-pass .

HTTP proxy (e.g. http://localhost:8080 ) can be provided via:

--proxy or -x option

or option HTTP_PROXY env variable

CommonJS module

npm i --save analyze-css

const analyze = require ( 'analyze-css' ); ( async ( ) => { const results = await analyze( '.foo {margin: 0 !important}' ); console .log(results); })();

const opts = { 'noOffenders' : true }; ( async ( ) => { const results = await analyze( '.foo {margin: 0 !important}' , opts); console .log(results); })();

Created by @DeuxHuitHuit

$ npm i grunt-contrib-analyze-css

It uses configurable threshold and compares the analyze-css result with it.

Results

{ "generator" : "analyze-css v0.10.2" , "metrics" : { "base64Length" : 11332 , "redundantBodySelectors" : 0 , "redundantChildNodesSelectors" : 1 , "colors" : 106 , "comments" : 1 , "commentsLength" : 68 , "complexSelectors" : 37 , "duplicatedSelectors" : 7 , "duplicatedProperties" : 24 , "emptyRules" : 0 , "expressions" : 0 , "oldIEFixes" : 51 , "imports" : 0 , "importants" : 3 , "mediaQueries" : 0 , "notMinified" : 0 , "multiClassesSelectors" : 74 , "parsingErrors" : 0 , "oldPropertyPrefixes" : 79 , "propertyResets" : 0 , "qualifiedSelectors" : 28 , "specificityIdAvg" : 0.04 , "specificityIdTotal" : 25 , "specificityClassAvg" : 1.27 , "specificityClassTotal" : 904 , "specificityTagAvg" : 0.79 , "specificityTagTotal" : 562 , "selectors" : 712 , "selectorLengthAvg" : 1.5722460658082975 , "selectorsByAttribute" : 92 , "selectorsByClass" : 600 , "selectorsById" : 25 , "selectorsByPseudo" : 167 , "selectorsByTag" : 533 , "length" : 55173 , "rules" : 433 , "declarations" : 1288 }, "offenders" : { "importants" : [ ".foo {margin: 0 !important}" ] } }

Metrics

base64Length : total length of base64-encoded data in CSS source (will warn about base64-encoded data bigger than 4 kB)

: total length of base64-encoded data in CSS source (will warn about base64-encoded data bigger than 4 kB) redundantBodySelectors : number of redundant body selectors (e.g. body .foo , section body h2 , but not body > h1 )

: number of redundant body selectors (e.g. , , but not ) redundantChildNodesSelectors : number of redundant child nodes selectors (e.g. ul li , table tr )

: number of redundant child nodes selectors (e.g. , ) colors : number of unique colors used in CSS

: number of unique colors used in CSS comments : number of comments in CSS source

: number of comments in CSS source commentsLength : length of comments content in CSS source

: length of comments content in CSS source complexSelectors : number of complex selectors (consisting of more than three expressions, e.g. header ul li .foo )

: number of complex selectors (consisting of more than three expressions, e.g. ) duplicatedSelectors : number of CSS selectors defined more than once in CSS source

: number of CSS selectors defined more than once in CSS source duplicatedProperties : number of CSS property definitions duplicated within a selector

: number of CSS property definitions duplicated within a selector emptyRules : number of rules with no properties (e.g. .foo { } )

: number of rules with no properties (e.g. ) expressions : number of rules with CSS expressions (e.g. expression( document.body.clientWidth > 600 ? "600px" : "auto" ) )

: number of rules with CSS expressions (e.g. ) oldIEFixes : number of fixes for old versions of Internet Explorer (e.g. * html .foo {} and .foo { *zoom: 1 } , read more)

: number of fixes for old versions of Internet Explorer (e.g. and , read more) imports number of @import rules

number of rules importants : number of properties with value forced by !important

: number of properties with value forced by mediaQueries : number of media queries (e.g. @media screen and (min-width: 1370px) )

: number of media queries (e.g. ) notMinified : set to 1 if the provided CSS is not minified

: set to 1 if the provided CSS is not minified multiClassesSelectors : reports selectors with multiple classes (e.g. span.foo.bar )

: reports selectors with multiple classes (e.g. ) parsingErrors : number of CSS parsing errors

: number of CSS parsing errors oldPropertyPrefixes : number of properties with no longer needed vendor prefix, powered by data provided by autoprefixer (e.g. --moz-border-radius )

: number of properties with no longer needed vendor prefix, powered by data provided by autoprefixer (e.g. ) propertyResets : number of accidental property resets

: number of accidental property resets qualifiedSelectors : number of qualified selectors (e.g. header#nav , .foo#bar , h1.title )

: number of qualified selectors (e.g. , , ) specificityIdAvg : average specificity for ID

: average specificity for ID specificityIdTotal : total specificity for ID

: total specificity for ID specificityClassAvg : average specificity for class, pseudo-class or attribute

: average specificity for class, pseudo-class or attribute specificityClassTotal : total specificity for class, pseudo-class or attribute

: total specificity for class, pseudo-class or attribute specificityTagAvg : average specificity for element

: average specificity for element specificityTagTotal : total specificity for element

: total specificity for element selectors : number of selectors (e.g. .foo, .bar { color: red } is counted as two selectors - .foo and .bar )

: number of selectors (e.g. is counted as two selectors - and ) selectorLengthAvg : average length of selector (e.g. for .foo .bar, #test div > span { color: red } will be set as 2.5)

: average length of selector (e.g. for will be set as 2.5) selectorsByAttribute : number of selectors by attribute (e.g. .foo[value=bar] )

: number of selectors by attribute (e.g. ) selectorsByClass : number of selectors by class

: number of selectors by class selectorsById : number of selectors by ID

: number of selectors by ID selectorsByPseudo : number of pseudo-selectors (e,g. :hover )

: number of pseudo-selectors (e,g. ) selectorsByTag : number of selectors by tag name

: number of selectors by tag name length : length of CSS source (in bytes)

: length of CSS source (in bytes) rules : number of rules (e.g. .foo, .bar { color: red } is counted as one rule)

: number of rules (e.g. is counted as one rule) declarations: number of declarations (e.g. .foo, .bar { color: red } is counted as one declaration - color: red )

Read more

Dev hints

Running tests and linting the code:

$ npm test && npm run-script lint

Turning on debug mode (i.e. verbose logging to stderr via debug module):

$ DEBUG=analyze-css* analyze-css ...

