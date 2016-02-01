openbase logo
analytics.js-loader

by Vincent Voyer
2.1.2 (see all)

Asynchronously load segment.com analytics.js with an npm module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

analytics.js-loader

This is the segment.com snippet Slightly modified to be a commonJS compatible module.

It's usable with module loaders like browserify or webpack.

Install

npm install analytics.js-loader --save

Usage

var analytics = require('analytics.js-loader')({
  writeKey: 'YOUR_WRITE_KEY',
  // you can skip the first analytics.page() call if needed, #1
  skipPageCall: false
});

analytics.identify('1e810c197e', {
  name: 'Bill Lumbergh',
  email: 'bill@initech.com'
});

analytics.track('Signed Up', {
  plan: 'Startup',
  source: 'Analytics Academy'
});

