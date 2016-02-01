This is the segment.com snippet Slightly modified to be a commonJS compatible module.
It's usable with module loaders like browserify or webpack.
npm install analytics.js-loader --save
var analytics = require('analytics.js-loader')({
writeKey: 'YOUR_WRITE_KEY',
// you can skip the first analytics.page() call if needed, #1
skipPageCall: false
});
analytics.identify('1e810c197e', {
name: 'Bill Lumbergh',
email: 'bill@initech.com'
});
analytics.track('Signed Up', {
plan: 'Startup',
source: 'Analytics Academy'
});