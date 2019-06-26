A React Native client for Segment. The hassle-free way to integrate analytics into any application.

This library is based on its node counterpart, analytics-node. Despite being designed to run on react-native, it will also work in browsers (via webpack or browserify) and even in nodejs. You only need to include fetch for browsers or node-fetch for nodejs or io.js.

Installation

npm install analytics-react-native

Usage

import Analytics from 'analytics-react-native' ; const analytics = new Analytics(YOUR_WRITE_KEY); analytics.identify({ userId : user.id, traits : { name : 'John' , lastname : 'Doe' , email : 'user@domain.com' , plan : 'Enterprise' , } }); analytics.track({ userId : user.id, event : 'Item Purchased' , properties : { revenue : 39.95 , shippingMethod : '2-day' } });

Configuration

The second argument to the Analytics constructor is an optional object to configure the module.

const analytics = new Analytics(YOUR_WRITE_KEY, { host : 'http://localhost/' , flushAt : 20 , flushAfter : 10000 });

Documentation

Documentation is available at https://segment.com/libraries/node.

Differences from analytics-node

Screen method

In addition to methods available in analytics-node, documented above, screen method is available. The screen method lets you you record whenever a user sees a screen of your mobile app, along with optional extra information about the page being viewed.

You’ll want to record a screen event an event whenever the user opens a screen in your app. This could be a view, fragment, dialog or activity depending on your app.

You can call it using exactly the same params as page method.