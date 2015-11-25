openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

analyser-frequency-average

by Jam3
1.0.0 (see all)

gets an average intensity between two frequency ranges

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

860

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

analyser-average-frequency

stable

For the given WebAudio AnalyserNode, determine the average signal (0 .. 1) between two frequency ranges in Hz. This can be useful for audio visualization on a certain spectrum of the frequency graph.

The frequency is assumed to be in byte data, though you can use the floatData entry point to get around this.

Usage

NPM

avg = average(analyser, frequencies, minHz, maxHz)

Returns the average signal in 0 .. 1 range for the given analyser (AnalyserNode) and frequencies (array of byte frequency data from that node). The minHz and maxHz is the frequency range to sum, in Herz.

avg = average.floatData(analyser, floatFrequencies, minHz, maxHz)

The same as above, but intended to be used with the result of analyserNode.getFloatFrequencyData().

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial