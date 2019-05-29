openbase logo
ams

amstock3

by amCharts
3.21.15 (see all)

JavaScript Stock Chart V3

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

amstock3

An official repository for amCharts JavaScript Stock Chart V3 (free version).

Getting support

Important! For questions regarding usage of this product, please email at contact@amcharts.com

The issue tracker on GitHub is not being continuously monitored by amCharts support staff, so your questions might take longer to respond to here.

Installing

Using npm

npm install amstock3

Using bower

bower install amstock3

Usage

Include amcharts.js, serial.js, and amstock.js on your web site:

<script src="/bower_components/amstock3/amcharts/amcharts.js"></script>
<script src="/bower_components/amstock3/amcharts/serial.js"></script>
<script src="/bower_components/amstock3/amcharts/amstock.js"></script>

License

This amCharts software is free under a linkware license.

This means you may not remove or hide in any other way link to amCharts web site - www.amcharts.com.

If you wish to remove the link, you should purchase commercial license.

You may not redistribute, sublicense or sell this program without written permission of Antanas Marcelionis, the author of amcharts software.

This software is provided without warranty.

Commercial license

To purchase a commercial license for the current version of this library, visit amCharts Online Store

More info

Visit amCharts website for more information and documentation.

Contact us

