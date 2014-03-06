About

AMS - asset management system for nodejs. The goal is to have a flexible and powerful system for dependency management and preprocessing of static files.

What is ams?

very flexible build tool

dependency detector to combine files (using @import for css and require('module') for javascript)

easy extendable preprocessing framework

enables you to write your js code for the client in the same way as the nodejs server (commonjs modules)

Features

Expressive API

Find your files static dependencies detection (looks for commonjs 'require' calls) finder using regexp

process minify js (using uglifyjs) minify css (using cssmin from yahoo) wrap js with commonjs module definition string (requirejs compatible) for transport add vendor css prefixes (-o, -ms, -moz, -webkit) inline small images in css using base64 data encoding combine css files using @import declaration add host to background image paths and external css (@import), to load it from cdn add your own preprocessor ...

combine

write to disk

Installation

npm install ams

API

require ams

var ams = require ( 'ams' );

Create a build instance from passed root path. Returns build Instance. Instance properties are:

this.root - passed path to the src dir.

- passed path to the src dir. this.options - current options object, contains all options for all methods.

- current options object, contains all options for all methods. this.paths - like require.paths.

- like require.paths. this.data - key/value hash of path/contents

Example:

var build = ams.build.create( '/path/to/src' );

Find files to be added to the build instance. Returns build Instance.

Defaults are:

{ detect: null , // path to the file, where static 'require' dependencies tracking should start from , pattern: /\.[\w]+$/, // regexp to match files, is used if detect is not defined filter : null , // regexp to filter files, is used if detect is not defined rec: true , // recursive search , is used if detect is not defined paths: null // like require.paths to resolve deps }

Example:

build .find ();

Add file or files (array) from given path, optionally define the target dir. Returns build Instance.

Example:

build .add ( '/path/to/file' ); build .add ([ '/path/to/file1' , '/path/to/file2' ]);

Run processors over files previously added to the build instance. Returns build Instance.

Defaults are:

{ uglifyjs: true , // minify javascript using uglifyjs cssvendor: true , // add css vendor prefixes like -webkit, -moz etc. dataimage: true , // inline small images using data:image base64 encoded data for css and html cssimport: true , // parse @import declarations and inline css files cssabspath: true , // absolutize paths in css files (relative to the root) htmlabspath: true , // absolutize paths in html files (relative to the root) cssmin: true , // minify css using js port of yahoos compressor for css jstransport: true , // wrap javascript code in commonjs transport proposal, can be used with requirejs later texttransport: true // wrap any data into js transport string, f.e. to load html templates using requirejs from cdn }

You can turn off any processor, add your own, or set any options for every processor.

Example:

build.process({ uglifyjs: false , cssabspath: { host: 'http://localhost:8888' , verbose: true } })

If options is a function, it will be called for each file and act like a custom preprocessor.

Example:

build.process( function ( path , data) { // ` path ` is path to the file // `data` is contents of the file // `this` is reference to build instance });

Combine all files of current build instance to one, of course without mixing css and js etc. Returns build Instance.

Example:

build .combine ({ js : 'main.js' , css: 'main.css' });

Remove all files and dirs from given dir. Returns build Instance.

Example:

build .cleanup ( '/path/to/dir' );

Write proccessed files to disk in passed dir. Returns build Instance.

Example:

build .write ( '/path/to/public/dir' );

Write a success message to stdout, pass a message string optionally. Returns build Instance.

Example of complete build script: