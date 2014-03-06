AMS - asset management system for nodejs. The goal is to have a flexible and powerful system for dependency management and preprocessing of static files.
npm install ams
var ams = require('ams');
Create a build instance from passed root path. Returns build Instance. Instance properties are:
this.root - passed path to the src dir.
this.options - current options object, contains all options for all methods.
this.paths - like require.paths.
this.data - key/value hash of path/contents
Example:
var build = ams.build.create('/path/to/src');
Find files to be added to the build instance. Returns build Instance.
Defaults are:
{
detect: null, // path to the file, where static 'require' dependencies tracking should start from,
pattern: /\.[\w]+$/, // regexp to match files, is used if detect is not defined
filter: null, // regexp to filter files, is used if detect is not defined
rec: true, // recursive search, is used if detect is not defined
paths: null // like require.paths to resolve deps
}
Example:
build.find();
Add file or files (array) from given path, optionally define the target dir. Returns build Instance.
Example:
build.add('/path/to/file');
// or
build.add(['/path/to/file1', '/path/to/file2']);
Run processors over files previously added to the build instance. Returns build Instance.
Defaults are:
{
uglifyjs: true, // minify javascript using uglifyjs
cssvendor: true, // add css vendor prefixes like -webkit, -moz etc.
dataimage: true, // inline small images using data:image base64 encoded data for css and html
cssimport: true, // parse @import declarations and inline css files
cssabspath: true, // absolutize paths in css files (relative to the root)
htmlabspath: true, // absolutize paths in html files (relative to the root)
cssmin: true, // minify css using js port of yahoos compressor for css
jstransport: true, // wrap javascript code in commonjs transport proposal, can be used with requirejs later
texttransport: true // wrap any data into js transport string, f.e. to load html templates using requirejs from cdn
}
You can turn off any processor, add your own, or set any options for every processor.
Example:
build.process({
uglifyjs: false,
cssabspath: {
host: 'http://localhost:8888',
verbose: true
}
})
If options is a function, it will be called for each file and act like a custom preprocessor.
Example:
build.process(function(path, data) {
// `path` is path to the file
// `data` is contents of the file
// `this` is reference to build instance
});
Combine all files of current build instance to one, of course without mixing css and js etc. Returns build Instance.
Example:
build.combine({
js: 'main.js',
css: 'main.css'
});
Remove all files and dirs from given dir. Returns build Instance.
Example:
build.cleanup('/path/to/dir');
Write proccessed files to disk in passed dir. Returns build Instance.
Example:
build.write('/path/to/public/dir');
Write a success message to stdout, pass a message string optionally. Returns build Instance.
var ams = require('ams');
var publ = __dirname + '/public',
src = __dirname + '/src',
host = 'http://localhost:8888';
ams.build
// create a build for the dir
.create(src)
// find all files in it
.find()
// change processors options
.process({
cssabspath: {
host: host,
verbose: true
},
htmlabspath: {
host: host,
verbose: true
},
texttransport: false,
uglifyjs: {
verbose: true
}
})
// combine all js files
.combine({
js: 'main.js'
})
// write them to disk
.write(publ)
// stdout success message
.end();