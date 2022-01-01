AMQP 0-9-1 library and client for Node.JS

npm install amqplib

A library for making AMQP 0-9-1 clients for Node.JS, and an AMQP 0-9-1 client for Node.JS v0.8-0.12, v4-v14, and the intervening io.js releases.

This library does not implement AMQP 1.0 or AMQP 0-10.

Project status:

Expected to work

Complete high-level and low-level APIs (i.e., all bits of the protocol)

Stable APIs

A fair few tests

Measured test coverage

Ports of the RabbitMQ tutorials as examples

Used in production

Still working on:

Getting to 100% (or very close to 100%) test coverage

Callback API example

var q = 'tasks' ; function bail ( err ) { console .error(err); process.exit( 1 ); } function publisher ( conn ) { conn.createChannel(on_open); function on_open ( err, ch ) { if (err != null ) bail(err); ch.assertQueue(q); ch.sendToQueue(q, Buffer.from( 'something to do' )); } } function consumer ( conn ) { var ok = conn.createChannel(on_open); function on_open ( err, ch ) { if (err != null ) bail(err); ch.assertQueue(q); ch.consume(q, function ( msg ) { if (msg !== null ) { console .log(msg.content.toString()); ch.ack(msg); } }); } } require ( 'amqplib/callback_api' ) .connect( 'amqp://localhost' , function ( err, conn ) { if (err != null ) bail(err); consumer(conn); publisher(conn); });

Promise API example

var q = 'tasks' ; var open = require ( 'amqplib' ).connect( 'amqp://localhost' ); open.then( function ( conn ) { return conn.createChannel(); }).then( function ( ch ) { return ch.assertQueue(q).then( function ( ok ) { return ch.sendToQueue(q, Buffer.from( 'something to do' )); }); }).catch( console .warn); open.then( function ( conn ) { return conn.createChannel(); }).then( function ( ch ) { return ch.assertQueue(q).then( function ( ok ) { return ch.consume(q, function ( msg ) { if (msg !== null ) { console .log(msg.content.toString()); ch.ack(msg); } }); }); }).catch( console .warn);

Running tests

npm test

To run the tests RabbitMQ is required. Either install it with your package manager, or use docker to run a RabbitMQ instance.

docker run -d --name amqp .test -p 5672 :5672 rabbitmq

If prefer not to run RabbitMQ locally it is also possible to use a instance of RabbitMQ hosted elsewhere. Use the URL environment variable to configure a different amqp host to connect to. You may also need to do this if docker is not on localhost; e.g., if it's running in docker-machine.

One public host is dev.rabbitmq.com:

URL =amqp://dev.rabbitmq.com npm test

NB You may experience test failures due to timeouts if using the dev.rabbitmq.com instance.

You can run it under different versions of Node.JS using nave:

nave use 0.8 npm test

or run the tests on all supported versions of Node.JS in one go:

make test -all-nodejs

(which also needs nave installed, of course).

Lastly, setting the environment variable LOG_ERRORS will cause the tests to output error messages encountered, to the console; this is really only useful for checking the kind and formatting of the errors.

LOG_ERRORS = true npm test

Test coverage