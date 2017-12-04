Thin Amplib utils for RabbitMQ RPC in Node.js. Uses
replyTo and
correlationId message properties as the RabbitMQ rpc tutorial suggests.
npm i --save amqplib-rpc
Make an rpc request, publish a message to an rpc queue.
properties.replyTo and
properties.correlationId on request message.
/**
* @param {AmqplibConnection} connection rabbitmq connection
* @param {String} queue name of rpc-queue to send the message to
* @param {Buffer} content message content
* @param {Object} [opts] sendToQueue options
* @param {Object} [opts.timeout] timeout in ms, will reject w/ TimeoutError, default: undefined (no timeout)
* @param {Object} [opts.sendOpts] sendToQueue options
* @param {Object} [opts.queueOpts] assertQueue options for replyTo queue, queueOpts.exclusive defaults to true
* @param {Object} [opts.consumeOpts] consume options for replyTo queue, consumeOpts defaults to ''
* @param {Object} [opts.exchangeName] exchange name for request, exchangeName defaults to default exchange ('')
* @param {Function} [cb] optional callback, if using callback api
* @return {Promise} returns a promise, if using promise api
*/
// Promise api example
var amqplib = require('amqplib')
var request = require('amqplib-rpc').request
amqplib.connect().then(function (connection) {
return request(connection, 'multiply-queue', { a: 10, b: 20 }).then(function (replyMessage) {
console.log(replyMessage.content.toString()) // 200
})
})
.catch(...)
// Callback api example
var amqplib = require('amqplib/callback_api')
var request = require('amqplib-rpc').request
amqplib.connect(function (err, connection) {
if (err) throw err
var content = { a: 10, b: 20 } // gets converted to buffer automatically
// RPC request
request(connection, 'multiply-queue', content, function (err, replyMessage) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(replyMessage.content.toString()) // 200
})
})
// Timeout Error example
// triggered by timeout option
var amqplib = require('amqplib')
var request = require('amqplib-rpc').request
var TimeoutError = require('amqplib-rpc').TimeoutError
amqplib.connect(function (err, connection) {
if (err) throw err
var content = { a: 10, b: 20 } // gets converted to buffer automatically
var opts = { timeout: 100 }
// RPC request
request(connection, 'multiply-queue', content, opts, function (err, replyMessage) {
console.log(err) // [TimeoutError: 'rpc timed out']
console.log(err instanceof TimeoutError) // true
console.log(err.data)
/*
{
timeout: 100
queue: 'multiplyQueue',
content: { a: 10, b: 20 },
opts: { // shows default opts in since only timeout was passed
timeout: 100
sendOpts: {},
queueOpts: {
exclusive: true
},
consumeOpts: {
noAck: true
}
}
}
*/
})
})
// Channel Close Error example
// occurs if channel is closed before the response is received from rpc
var amqplib = require('amqplib')
var request = require('amqplib-rpc').request
var ChannelCloseError = require('amqplib-rpc').ChannelCloseError
amqplib.connect(function (err, connection) {
if (err) throw err
var content = { a: 10, b: 20 } // gets converted to buffer automatically
var opts = { timeout: 100 }
// RPC request
request(connection, 'multiply-queue', content, opts, function (err, replyMessage) {
console.log(err) // [ChannelCloseError: 'rpc channel closed before receiving the response message']
console.log(err instanceof ChannelCloseError) // true
console.log(err.data) // same as Timeout Error example above
})
})
Reply to an rpc request, publish a message to replyTo queue.
Replies to a message using
properties.replyTo and
properties.correlationId.
Reply will NOT error if the "replyTo" queue does not exist, if you need it to use
checkReplyTo (example below).
Reply will NOT
ack the
message. Ack/Nack must be done manually.
/**
* @param {AmqplibChannel} channel on which the message was recieved
* @param {Object} message incoming message on channel
* @param {Buffer|Object|Array|String} content message content
* @param {Object} opts publish options
* @return {Boolean} replyWriteSuccess - amqplib docs do not mention this ever failing..
*/
var amqplib = require('amqplib/callback_api')
var reply = require('amqplib-rpc').reply
amqplib.connect(function (err, connection) {
if (err) throw err
connection.createChannel(function (err, consumerChannel) {
if (err) throw err
connection.createChannel(function (err, publisherChannel) {
if (err) throw err
consumerChannel.consume('multiply-queue', messageHandler, function (err) {
if (err) throw err
})
function messageHandler (message) {
var json = JSON.parse(message.content.toString())
var content = json.a * json.b // gets converted to buffer automatically
var opts = {} // optional
// RPC reply
reply(publisherChannel, message, content, opts)
// "ack" message
consumerChannel.ack(message)
}
})
})
})
Create a channel, check if replyTo queue exists, and close the channel.
checkReplyQueue creates it's own channel, bc checking for a non-existant queue errors and closes the channel.
/**
* @param {AmqpblibConnection} connection amqplib rabbitmq connection
* @param {Object} message request queue message
* @param {Function} [cb] not required if using promises
* @return {Promise} if using promises
*/
var amqplib = require('amqplib/callback_api')
var reply = require('amqplib-rpc').reply
var checkReplyQueue = require('amqplib-rpc').checkReplyQueue
var QueueNotFound = require('amqplib-rpc').QueueNotFound
amqplib.connect(function (err, connection) {
if (err) throw err
connection.createChannel(function (err, consumerChannel) {
if (err) throw err
connection.createChannel(function (err, publisherChannel) {
if (err) throw err
consumerChannel.consume('multiply-queue', messageHandler, function (err) {
if (err) throw err
})
function messageHandler (message) {
var json = JSON.parse(message.content.toString())
var content = json.a * json.b // gets converted to buffer automatically
var opts = {} // optional
// Check replyTo queue exists, note: also support promise api
checkReplyQueue(connection, message, function (err, exists) {
if (err) throw err
if (!exists) {
// "replyTo" queue no longer exists
// ack, nack, or etc.
return
}
// RPC reply
reply(publisherChannel, message, content, opts)
// "ack" message
consumerChannel.ack(message)
})
}
})
})
})
Create a channel, check if the queue exists, and close the channel. This is not rpc related but was implemented for
checkReplyQueue, so I've exported it.
In some cases, it may be useful to check if a queue exists before publishing to it.
/*
* @param {AmqpblibConnection} connection amqplib rabbitmq connection
* @param {String} queue queue name
* @param {Function} [cb] callback, not required if using promises
* @return {Promise} if using promises
*/
var amqplib = require('amqplib/callback_api')
var reply = require('amqplib-rpc').reply
var checkQueue = require('amqplib-rpc').checkQueue
var QueueNotFound = require('amqplib-rpc').QueueNotFound
amqplib.connect(function (err, connection) {
if (err) throw err
connection.createChannel(function (err, channel) {
if (err) throw err
var queue = 'some-queue'
// Check replyTo queue exists, note: also support promise api
checkQueue(connection, queue, function (err, exists) {
if (err) throw err
if (!exists) {
// queue does not exist, do something special
return
}
// publish message to queue
channel.sendToQueue(queue, content)
})
})
})
https://www.rabbitmq.com/tutorials/tutorial-six-javascript.html
MIT