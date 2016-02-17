You will need:
npm install amqp-stats
Require the amqp-stats package:
var AMQPStats = require('amqp-stats');
Instantiate and provide authentication details (defaults to standard setup for a local instance).
var stats = new AMQPStats({
username: "AMQP_USERNAME", // default: guest
password: "AMQP_PASSWORD", // default: guest
hostname: "AMQP_HOSTNAME", // default: localhost:55672
protocol: "HTTP_OR_HTTPS" // default: http
});
NOTE: for RabbitMQ instances running on heroku, the hostname should look something like:
heroku.srs.rabbitmq.com/rabbitmq/sdaewywqh
From there you can use the stats instance to get data about your system's usage:
stats.overview(function(err, res, data){
if (err) { throw err; }
console.log('data: ', data);
});
This will return a list of your queues with lots of data about their rate of use, total messages sent, etc:
stats.queues(callback);
Note that when you lack admin privileges (on heroku instances for example) you may not be able to get at certain parts of this API. You can check your status with:
stats.whoami(callback);