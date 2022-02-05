Connection management for amqplib. This is a wrapper around amqplib which provides automatic reconnects.
npm install --save amqplib amqp-connection-manager
The basic idea here is that, usually, when you create a new channel, you do some setup work at the beginning (like asserting that various queues or exchanges exist, or binding to queues), and then you send and receive messages and you never touch that stuff again.
amqp-connection-manager will reconnect to a new broker whenever the broker it is
currently connected to dies. When you ask amqp-connection-manager for a
channel, you specify one or more
setup functions to run; the setup functions
will be run every time amqp-connection-manager reconnects, to make sure your
channel and broker are in a sane state.
Before we get into an example, note this example is written using Promises, however much like amqplib, any function which returns a Promise will also accept a callback as an optional parameter.
Here's the example:
var amqp = require('amqp-connection-manager');
// Create a new connection manager
var connection = amqp.connect(['amqp://localhost']);
// Ask the connection manager for a ChannelWrapper. Specify a setup function to
// run every time we reconnect to the broker.
var channelWrapper = connection.createChannel({
json: true,
setup: function (channel) {
// `channel` here is a regular amqplib `ConfirmChannel`.
// Note that `this` here is the channelWrapper instance.
return channel.assertQueue('rxQueueName', { durable: true });
},
});
// Send some messages to the queue. If we're not currently connected, these will be queued up in memory
// until we connect. Note that `sendToQueue()` and `publish()` return a Promise which is fulfilled or rejected
// when the message is actually sent (or not sent.)
channelWrapper
.sendToQueue('rxQueueName', { hello: 'world' })
.then(function () {
return console.log('Message was sent! Hooray!');
})
.catch(function (err) {
return console.log('Message was rejected... Boo!');
});
Sometimes it's handy to modify a channel at run time. For example, suppose you have a channel that's listening to one kind of message, and you decide you now also want to listen to some other kind of message. This can be done by adding a new setup function to an existing ChannelWrapper:
channelWrapper.addSetup(function (channel) {
return Promise.all([
channel.assertQueue('my-queue', { exclusive: true, autoDelete: true }),
channel.bindQueue('my-queue', 'my-exchange', 'create'),
channel.consume('my-queue', handleMessage),
]);
});
addSetup() returns a Promise which resolves when the setup function is
finished (or immediately, if the underlying connection is not currently
connected to a broker.) There is also a
removeSetup(setup, teardown) which
will run
teardown(channel) if the channel is currently connected to a broker
(and will not run
teardown at all otherwise.) Note that
setup and
teardown
must either accept a callback or return a Promise.
See a complete example in the examples folder.
Creates a new AmqpConnectionManager, which will connect to one of the URLs provided in
urls. If a broker is
unreachable or dies, then AmqpConnectionManager will try the next available broker, round-robin.
Options:
options.heartbeatIntervalInSeconds - Interval to send heartbeats to broker. Defaults to 5 seconds.
options.reconnectTimeInSeconds - The time to wait before trying to reconnect. If not specified,
defaults to
heartbeatIntervalInSeconds.
options.findServers(callback) is a function which returns one or more servers to connect to. This should
return either a single URL or an array of URLs. This is handy when you're using a service discovery mechanism.
such as Consul or etcd. Instead of taking a
callback, this can also return a Promise. Note that if this
is supplied, then
urls is ignored.
options.connectionOptions is passed as options to the amqplib connect method.
connect({connection, url}) - Emitted whenever we successfully connect to a broker.
connectFailed({err, url}) - Emitted whenever we attempt to connect to a broker, but fail.
disconnect({err}) - Emitted whenever we disconnect from a broker.
blocked({reason}) - Emitted whenever a connection is blocked by a broker
unblocked - Emitted whenever a connection is unblocked by a broker
Create a new ChannelWrapper. This is a proxy for the actual channel (which may or may not exist at any moment, depending on whether or not we are currently connected.)
Options:
options.name - Name for this channel. Used for debugging.
options.setup(channel, [cb]) - A function to call whenever we reconnect to the
broker (and therefore create a new underlying channel.) This function should
either accept a callback, or return a Promise. See
addSetup below.
Note that
this inside the setup function will the returned ChannelWrapper.
The ChannelWrapper has a special
context member you can use to store
arbitrary data in.
options.json - if true, then ChannelWrapper assumes all messages passed to
publish() and
sendToQueue()
are plain JSON objects. These will be encoded automatically before being sent.
options.confirm - if true (default), the created channel will be a ConfirmChannel
options.publishTimeout - a default timeout for messages published to this channel.
Returns true if the AmqpConnectionManager is connected to a broker, false otherwise.
Close this AmqpConnectionManager and free all associated resources.
connect - emitted every time this channel connects or reconnects.
error(err, {name}) - emitted if an error occurs setting up the channel.
close - emitted when this channel closes via a call to
close()
Adds a new 'setup handler'.
setup(channel, [cb]) is a function to call when a new underlying channel is created - handy for asserting
exchanges and queues exists, and whatnot. The
channel object here is a ConfirmChannel from amqplib.
The
setup function should return a Promise (or optionally take a callback) - no messages will be sent until
this Promise resolves.
If there is a connection,
setup() will be run immediately, and the addSetup Promise/callback won't resolve
until
setup is complete. Note that in this case, if the setup throws an error, no 'error' event will
be emitted, since you can just handle the error here (although the
setup will still be added for future
reconnects, even if it throws an error.)
Setup functions should, ideally, not throw errors, but if they do then the ChannelWrapper will emit an 'error' event.
Removes a setup handler. If the channel is currently connected, will call
teardown(channel), passing in the
underlying amqplib ConfirmChannel.
teardown should either take a callback or return a Promise.
These work exactly like their counterparts in amqplib's Channel, except that they return a Promise (or accept a
callback) which resolves when the message is confirmed to have been delivered to the broker. The promise rejects if
either the broker refuses the message, or if
close() is called on the ChannelWrapper before the message can be
delivered.
Both of these functions take an additional option when passing options:
timeout - If specified, if a messages is not acked by the amqp broker within the specified number of milliseconds,
the message will be rejected. Note that the message may still end up getting delivered after the timeout, as we
have no way to cancel the in-flight request.
These are just aliases for calling
ack() and
nack() on the underlying channel. They do nothing if the underlying
channel is not connected.
Returns a count of messages currently waiting to be sent to the underlying channel.
Close a channel, clean up resources associated with it.