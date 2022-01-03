A high-level promise-based API built on
amqplib
extended with functions for AMQP-based RPC.
Old versions of this package were based on node-amqp.
Syntax to access the library has been changed in 5.0 to improve connection management. See the Running-section for instructions.
The underlying amqp library was changed from
node-amqp to
amqplib. Efforts have been made to keep everything as
backwards compatible as possible, but some things have changed:
queue.shift() is no longer supported.
Q has been dropped in favor of native promises. As a result,
support for promise progress notifications over RPC is no longer
supported.
npm install amqp-as-promised
5.0+
conf = require './myconf.json' # see example conf below
((require 'amqp-as-promised') conf.amqp).then (amqpc) ->
Earlier versions
conf = require './myconf.json' # see example conf below
amqpc = (require 'amqp-as-promised') conf.amqp
As of version 0.1.0, the following config parameters are accepted, although we also try to keep backwards compatibility with the older format.
connection
Connection settings accepted by node-amqp. You need to at minimum specify either
host
vhost
login
password
or
url.
rpc
timeout: timeout in ms for rpc calls. Default: 1000ms
logLevel
logLevel: sets the log level. Defaults to
INFO. Possible levels
are
DEBUG,
INFO,
WARN,
ERROR
errorHandler
Since 2.0.0 connection errors are rethrown to crash process.
errorHandler: sets a handler function to receive the error instead
of throwing to process. This option is deprecated, as a better way to
do this is to attach an
error event handler.
waitForConnection
Since 4.1.0
waitForConnection: on startup, keeps retrying to connect until
successful. Will not attempt reconnect after established connection.
{
"connection": {
"host": "192.168.0.10",
"vhost": "test",
"login": "test",
"password": "supersecret"
},
"logLevel": "warn",
"rpc": {
"timeout": 2000
}
}
Or with url:
{
"connection": {
"url": "amqp://myuser:supersecret@192.168.0.10/test"
},
"logLevel": "warn"
}
Amqp-as-promised emits
error events on unexpected network errors,
for example then the connection to the server has been lost. It is up
to the client to handle these errors, as amqp-as-promised doesn't
reconnect automatically. Keep in mind that error recovery can be
tricky, and the best option might be to just crash and restart the
application on error.
This is a simple but effective error handler:
amqpc.on 'error', (err) ->
console.log err
process.exit 1
If there are no error handlers attached (either using
amqp.on() or
setting the
errorHandler in the configuration), amqp-as-promised
will as a last resort throw the error. This will most likely result in
an application crash unless there is an uncaught exception handler set
on the
process.
amqpc to publish
amqpc.exchange('myexchange').then (ex) ->
msg = {}
msg.domain = domain
ex.publish('mytopic.foo', msg).then ->
console.log 'published message!'
amqpc to bind
This is shorthand for binding and subscribing.
amqpc.bind 'myexchange', 'myqueue', 'mytopic.#', (msg, headers, del) ->
console.log 'received message', msg
To bind an anonymous queue.
amqpc.bind 'myexchange', '', 'mytopic.#', (msg, headers, del) ->
console.log 'received message', msg
Or even shorter
amqpc.bind 'myexchange', 'mytopic.#', (msg, headers, del) ->
console.log 'received message', msg
To bind the queue to the exchange without subscribing to it, skip the
last parameter (the subscription callback). This is essentially the
same as
queue.bind myexchange, 'mytopic', except the exchange and
queue are specified by their names:
amqpc.bind 'myexchange', 'myqueue', 'mytopic.#'
amqpc to get an anomymous queue
To create an anomymous queue.
amqpc.queue().then (q) -> console.log 'my queue', q
amqpc to do RPC-style calls
to send a message to a service that honors the replyTo/correlationId contract:
amqpc.rpc('myexchange', 'routing.key', msg, [headers], [options]).then (response) ->
console.log 'received message', response
headers is an optional parameter holding any custom headers to be
passed on the RPC service.
options supports the following settings
timeout - the timeout in ms for this call
Note! In earlier versions the response was an array that included the response headers. As of version 0.1.0, this is no longer the case.
amqpc to serve RPC-style calls
To set up a message consumer that automatically honors the replyTo/correlationId contract:
amqpc.serve 'myexchange', 'mytopic.#', (msg, headers, del) ->
return { result: 'ok' }
The value returned from the handler will be sent back on the queue
specified by the
replyTo header, with the
correlationId set.
If an exception is thrown by the handler, it will be propagated back to the client as an object:
{
"error": {
"message": <exception.message>,
[ "code": <exception.code>, ]
[ "errno": <exception.errno> ]
}
}
To rate limit the rpc calls to 5 concurrent, we use an options object
to set
{ack:true, prefetchCount:5}.
Notice that the message acking is handled by the rpc backend wrapper.
amqpc.serve 'myexchange', 'mytopic.#', {ack:true, prefetchCount:5}, (msg, headers, del) ->
return { result: 'ok' }
graceful = (opts) ->
log.info 'Shutting down'
amqpc.shutdown().then ->
process.exit 0
process.on 'SIGINT', graceful
process.on 'SIGTERM', graceful
amqpc object
amqpc.on(event, handler)
Attach an event handler. Currently only
error events are supported.
amqpc.exchange(name, opts)
A promise for an exchange. If
opts is omitted, then
passive:true
is assumed.
amqpc.queue(qname, opts)
A promise for a queue. If
qname is omitted,
"" is used. If opts is
omitted, then
exclusive:true is assumed if the name is empty, or
passive:true if not.
Thus,
amqpc.queue() will create a new exclusive, anonymous, queue
that is automatically deleted on disconnect, while
amqpc.queue('my-queue') will try to passively declare the existing
queue
my-queue.
See
queue.* below.
amqpc.bind(exchange, queue, topic[, callback])
Shorthand for
exchange is a string, then look up the existing exchange with
that name.
queue is a string, then look up the existing queue with that name.
exchange/topic.
callback to queue (optional).
exchange - an exchange object or a string with the name of an
exchange
queue - a queue object or a string with the name of a queue
topic - a string with the topic name.
callback - see
queue.subscribe below.
amqpc.shutdown()
Will unbind all queues and unsubscribe all callbacks then gracefully shut down the socket connection.
exchange object
exchange.publish(routingKey, msg, options)
Publishes a message, returning a promise.
queue object
queue.bind(exchange, topic)
Binds the queue to the given exchange (object, or string). Will unbind if queue was already bound.
queue.unbind()
Unbinds the queue (if currently bound).
queue.subscribe(opts, callback)
Subscribes the callback to this queue. Will unsubscribe any previous
callback. If opts is omitted, defaults to
ack: false, prefetchCount: 1
The callback will be called with arguments
(msg, headers, deliveryinfo, actions), where
actions is an object that holds these methods:
acknowledge(): returns a Promise to acknowledge the message. This is
only relevant if
opts.ack is false (which is the default).
queue.unsubscribe()
Unsubscribes current callback (if any).
queue.name
Read only property with the queue name.
amqpc.rpc(exchange, routingKey, msg, [headers], [options])
Perform an AMQP-based remote procedure call, and returns a promise for the return value:
exchange, with the
specified
routingkey,
headers and
options. The
replyTo and
correlationId headers are set automatically.
error property set are assumed to be remote
errors, and will result in a rejected promise.
exchange - the name of an exchange, or an exchange object
routingkey
headers - AMQP headers to be sent with the message. See exchange.publish().
options - valid options are:
timeout - timeout in milliseconds. If none is specified, the
default value specified when creating the client is used.
compress - set to
true to use payload compression
Since 0.4.0
The RPC mechanism has a transparent payload gzip compression of JSON
objects Buffer. When activated both request and response are
compressed. To activate, the rpc client must ask for compression by setting
the
compress option.
Example
amqpc.rpc('myexchange', 'routing.key', msg, [headers], {compress:true}).then (response) ->
console.log 'received message', response