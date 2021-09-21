openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

amplitudejs

by serversideup
5.3.2 (see all)

AmplitudeJS: Open Source HTML5 Web Audio Library. Design your web audio player, the way you want. No dependencies required.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

842

GitHub Stars

3.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Audio Player

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
codenashwan
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

AmplitudeJS Logo

DocumentationExamplesTutorialsSupport UsGet Professional Help

Build Status npm version jsDelivr Downloads Chat
david-dm License Support us

AmplitudeJS is a lightweight JavaScript library that allows you to control the design of your media controls in your webpage -- not the browser. No dependencies (jQuery not required). AmplitudeJS is available under the MIT License.

Demo

MIT License
Click the image above to go to the demo site or click here.

This Software is Community-run

Open-source software is not sustainable without proper financial support. Maintaining an open source project takes a lot of effort and resources. If you are very thankful for what you can do with AmplitudeJS or if you are using AmplitudeJS to make any sort of revenue, we kindly ask that you contribute any resources available to keep the community growing.

Sponsors

These people believe in open-source. If you are interested in improving the project, become a sponsor.

Platinum Sponsors

Gold Sponsors

Silver Sponsors

AWISE
CryptoNewsZ
VeePN
Trust My Paper

Backers

Features

  • 🎨 100% customizable design of all player elements
  • 🚀 Lightweight, 0 dependencies
  • 📕 Thoroughly documented
  • 🎧 Support for multiple playlists
  • 🌊 Autogenerate waveforms and visualizations using the Web Audio API
  • 🎤 Live streaming support
  • 🎛 Public functions for unlimited control!
  • 🤵 Professionally supported Get professional help →

Don't just take our word for it

Browser Support

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera
IE11, Edge4.0+3.5+4.0+10.5+

Example Players

Looking for some cool examples to get started with? View all of our example players →

View the source

All of our example players have the code available on our "AmplitudeJS Example Players" repository. Feel free to submit a PR of your own example if you want! See the source for our example players →

Installation

Installation is a breeze and very flexible on how you want to use it. View the installation instructions →

Documentation & Usage

All of our documentation is located in the /docs folder, but we made an even easier and more beautiful way to fully experience AmplitudeJS. View our documentation site →

Getting Help

Feeling stuck? No worries! We have entire community built around helping eachother out. Get help →

Roadmap

We have all of our proposed features organized on our roadmap. If you are interested in sponsoring a specific feature, just comment on that feature and we will get in touch with you soon!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Nashwan Abdullahiraq/slemani1 Rating1 Review
Full Stack Developer
November 18, 2020

Best package, I thank you very much. I use it on my website ،I hope they continue.with the hope of safety and health for everyone

0
Maxim MaximenkoAbakan5 Ratings0 Reviews
JavaScript developer. Develop mobile, web and server apps.
October 16, 2020

Alternatives

how
howlerJavascript audio library for the modern web.
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
160K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Poor Documentation
2Great Documentation
openplayerjsLightweight HTML5 video/audio player with smooth controls and ability to play VAST/VPAID/VMAP ads
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
wp
waveform-playlistMultitrack Web Audio editor and player with canvas waveform preview. Set cues, fades and shift multiple tracks in time. Record audio tracks or provide audio annotations. Export your mix to AudioBuffer or WAV! Project inspired by Audacity.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
568
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mediaelementHTML5 <audio> or <video> player with support for MP4, WebM, and MP3 as well as HLS, Dash, YouTube, Facebook, SoundCloud and others with a common HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
jplayerjPlayer : HTML5 Audio & Video for jQuery
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Buggy
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

What Is AmplitudeJS? - Server Side Up
serversideup.net2 years agoWhat Is AmplitudeJS? - Server Side UpA quick overview of what AmplitudeJS is and is not. This course will go into how to use AmplitudeJS and all of its features.