Documentation • Examples • Tutorials • Support Us • Get Professional Help
AmplitudeJS is a lightweight JavaScript library that allows you to control the design of your media controls in your webpage -- not the browser. No dependencies (jQuery not required). AmplitudeJS is available under the MIT License.
Click the image above to go to the demo site or click here.
Open-source software is not sustainable without proper financial support. Maintaining an open source project takes a lot of effort and resources. If you are very thankful for what you can do with AmplitudeJS or if you are using AmplitudeJS to make any sort of revenue, we kindly ask that you contribute any resources available to keep the community growing.
These people believe in open-source. If you are interested in improving the project, become a sponsor.
AWISE
CryptoNewsZ
VeePN
Trust My Paper
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
|IE11, Edge
|4.0+
|3.5+
|4.0+
|10.5+
Looking for some cool examples to get started with? View all of our example players →
All of our example players have the code available on our "AmplitudeJS Example Players" repository. Feel free to submit a PR of your own example if you want! See the source for our example players →
Installation is a breeze and very flexible on how you want to use it. View the installation instructions →
All of our documentation is located in the
/docs folder, but we made an even easier and more beautiful way to fully experience AmplitudeJS. View our documentation site →
Feeling stuck? No worries! We have entire community built around helping eachother out. Get help →
We have all of our proposed features organized on our roadmap. If you are interested in sponsoring a specific feature, just comment on that feature and we will get in touch with you soon!
Best package, I thank you very much. I use it on my website ،I hope they continue.with the hope of safety and health for everyone