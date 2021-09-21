Documentation • Examples • Tutorials • Support Us • Get Professional Help





AmplitudeJS is a lightweight JavaScript library that allows you to control the design of your media controls in your webpage -- not the browser. No dependencies (jQuery not required). AmplitudeJS is available under the MIT License.

Demo



Click the image above to go to the demo site or click here.

This Software is Community-run

Open-source software is not sustainable without proper financial support. Maintaining an open source project takes a lot of effort and resources. If you are very thankful for what you can do with AmplitudeJS or if you are using AmplitudeJS to make any sort of revenue, we kindly ask that you contribute any resources available to keep the community growing.

These people believe in open-source. If you are interested in improving the project, become a sponsor.

AWISE

CryptoNewsZ

VeePN

Trust My Paper

Backers

Features

🎨 100% customizable design of all player elements

🚀 Lightweight, 0 dependencies

📕 Thoroughly documented

🎧 Support for multiple playlists

🌊 Autogenerate waveforms and visualizations using the Web Audio API

🎤 Live streaming support

🎛 Public functions for unlimited control!

🤵 Professionally supported Get professional help →

Don't just take our word for it

Browser Support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera IE11, Edge 4.0+ 3.5+ 4.0+ 10.5+

Example Players

Looking for some cool examples to get started with? View all of our example players →

View the source

All of our example players have the code available on our "AmplitudeJS Example Players" repository. Feel free to submit a PR of your own example if you want! See the source for our example players →

Installation

Installation is a breeze and very flexible on how you want to use it. View the installation instructions →

Documentation & Usage

All of our documentation is located in the /docs folder, but we made an even easier and more beautiful way to fully experience AmplitudeJS. View our documentation site →

Getting Help

Feeling stuck? No worries! We have entire community built around helping eachother out. Get help →

Roadmap

We have all of our proposed features organized on our roadmap. If you are interested in sponsoring a specific feature, just comment on that feature and we will get in touch with you soon!