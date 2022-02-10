



Official Amplitude JS/Web SDK

A JavaScript SDK for tracking events and revenue to Amplitude.

Installation and Quick Start

For using the SDK, please visit our 💯Developer Center.

For developing the SDK, please visit our CONTRIBUTING.md.

Demo Pages

A demo page showing a simple integration on a web page.

A demo page showing an integration using RequireJS.

A demo page demonstrating a potential integration with Google Tag Manager.

Deprecated - React Native

As of >= v8.0.0, this SDK no longer has support for React Native. We recently released a new SDK focused on providing a React Native first approach to using Amplitude in cross-platform projects. Amplitude React Native SDK

Previously used amplitude-js and looking to migrate to @amplitude/react-native?

Please follow the steps detailed in our migration guide

Please visit Amplitude-Node for our Node SDK.

Changelog

Click here to view the JavaScript SDK Changelog.

Upgrading Major Versions and Breaking Changes

The cookie format has been changed to be more compact. If you use the same Amplitude project(API key) across multiple applications, and you track anonymous users across those applications, you will want to update amplitude across all those applications at the same time. Otherwise these anonymous users will have a different device id in your different applications.

If you do not have multiple installations of amplitude, or if you do not track anonymous users across different installations of amplitude, this change should not affect you.

We stopped committing the generated amplitude.min.js and amplitude.js files to the repository. This should only affect you if you load amplitude via github. You should use npm or yarn instead.

We dropped our custom symbian and blackberry user agent parsing to simply match what the ua-parser-js library does.

The library now defaults to sending requests to https://api.amplitude.com instead of //api.amplitude.com. This should only affect you if your site does not use https and you use a Content Security Policy.

Need Help?

