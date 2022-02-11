amplify-python-function-template-provider

Reporting Bugs/Feature Requests

AWS Amplify CLI

The AWS Amplify CLI is a toolchain which includes a robust feature set for simplifying mobile and web application development. The CLI uses AWS CloudFormation and nested stacks to allow you to add or modify configurations locally before you push them for execution in your account.

Install the CLI

Requires Node.js® version 12 or later

Install and configure the Amplify CLI as follows:

$ npm install -g @aws-amplify/cli $ amplify configure

Note: If you're having permission issues on your system installing the CLI, please try the following command:

$ sudo npm install -g @aws-amplify/cli --unsafe-perm= true $ amplify configure

Commands Summary

The Amplify CLI supports the commands shown in the following table.

Command Description amplify configure Configures the AWS access credentials, AWS Region and sets up a new AWS User Profile amplify init Initializes a new project, sets up deployment resources in the cloud and prepares your project for Amplify. amplify configure project Updates configuration settings used to setup the project during the init step. amplify add <category> Adds cloud features to your app. amplify update <category> Updates existing cloud features in your app. amplify push [--no-gql-override] Provisions cloud resources with the latest local developments. The 'no-gql-override' flag does not automatically compile your annotated GraphQL schema and will override your local AppSync resolvers and templates. amplify pull Fetch upstream backend environment definition changes from the cloud and updates the local environment to match that definition. amplify publish Runs amplify push , publishes a static assets to Amazon S3 and Amazon CloudFront (*hosting category is required). amplify status [ <category> ...] Displays the state of local resources that haven't been pushed to the cloud (Create/Update/Delete). amplify status -v [ <category> ...] Verbose mode - Shows the detailed verbose diff between local and deployed resources, including cloudformation-diff amplify serve Runs amplify push , and then executes the project's start command to test run the client-side application. amplify delete Deletes resources tied to the project. amplify help | amplify <category> help Displays help for the core CLI. amplify codegen add | generate Performs generation of strongly typed objects using a GraphQL schema. amplify env add | list | remove | get | pull | import | checkout See the multienv docs.

Category specific commands:

Tutorials

Developing

To set up your local development environment, go to Local Environment Setup.

To test your category, do the following:

cd <your-test-front-end-project> amplify-dev init amplify-dev <your-category> <subcommand>

Before pushing code or sending a pull request, do the following:

At the command line, run yarn lint at the top-level directory. This invokes eslint to check for lint errors in all of our packages.

at the top-level directory. This invokes eslint to check for lint errors in all of our packages. You can use yarn lint to find some of the lint errors. To attempt fix them, go to the package that has errors and run yarn lint-fix

to find some of the lint errors. To attempt fix them, go to the package that has errors and run If there are any remaining lint errors, resolve them manually. Linting your code is a best practice that ensures good code quality so it's important that you don't skip this step.

Contributing

We are thankful for any contributions from the community. Look at our Contribution Guidelines.